The Woodlands’ Ultra Luxurious New Condo Land Pauses Sales to Build the Wow — These Texas First Ritz-Carlton Residences Plot a New Course

The foyer at the new sales gallery for The Ritz-Carlton Residences, The Woodlands shows off the kind of luxury finishes you can expect in the first standalone Ritz-Carlton residential project in Texas. (Courtesy Howard Hughes)

The owners' wine cellar is just one of the special amenities at the Ritz-Carlton Residences, The Woodlands.

The entryway at the new sales gallery for The Ritz-Carlton Residences, The Woodlands shows off the kind of luxury finishes you can expect in the first standalone Ritz-Carlton residential project in Texas. (Courtesy Howard Hughes)

The vanity area at The Ritz Carlton Residences, The Woodlands sales office show of its details.

An Olympic-length pool is just one of the outdoor amenities at the Ritz-Carton Residences, The Woodlands. (Photo by Courtesy Howard Hughes)

The kitchen area at the Ritz-Carlton Residences, The Woodlands sales office helps set the scene. There are four choices of colorways for kitchens.

Groundbreaking for the Ritz Carlton Residences is expected this summer, and construction is expected to last about two years.

The fitness center of Ritz-Carlton Residences, The Woodlands will look out over Lake Woodlands.

After strong initial sales of $250 million plus, Howard Hughes plans to pause sales soon on the much anticipated Ritz-Carlton Residences, The Woodlands until the project comes to a close, sometime in 2026 or 2027. Then once construction is complete on the first standalone Ritz-Carlton residences in Texas, the remaining unsold units will be put on the market.

“We basically pulled the majority of the units that are still available off the market,” Jim Carman, president of the Houston region for developer Howard Hughes, tells PaperCity The Woodlands. “There are some available. But we pulled the majority off and we’ll be waiting until it’s complete.

“We think that this is such an amazing, dynamic project. It’s really never been built in this region. When people see it in person, they’ll even understand it even more than they do in this beautiful sales gallery. And so that’s the thought process behind behind pulling those off the market at this point.”

Groundbreaking on the 111-unit Ritz-Carlton Residences, The Woodlands is to expected to take place this summer, with a two year build projected from there.

A Dreamy Lake Woodlands Setting

The New York based RAMSA architects, notably Paul Whalen and Johnny Cruz, are taking full advantage of the property’s unique placement on Lake Woodlands in the design of The Ritz-Carlton Residences, The Woodlands.

“This is a once in a lifetime project on a once in a lifetime site and deserved the type of design that the heavyweight of architecture brought and couldn’t be more pleased with what they’ve done,” Carman says. “This building kind of molds to the shape of the site and takes advantage of the views of the lake. Every single unit has lake views.

“They also studied Texas and Houston architecture and they definitely brought all that together to create this masterpiece.”

These new residents are attracting Texans who haven’t had anything close to this type of ultra luxurious enclave in The Woodlands before.

“The majority of the buyers of this project are Woodlands residents,” Carman notes. “They had limited options on where they could go in The Woodlands. And so we wanted to provide a product that continues to meet the demand of the people that live here.

“I think it’s an opportunity for people in Houston, that you know, maybe they didn’t want the large suburban home with the maintenance. . . But they wanted to quieter lifestyle lifestyle, walkable still to restaurants. And this provides that.”

This Ritz-Carlton Residences, The Woodlands will be just across Lake Woodlands from the shopping center anchored by Whole Foods and Postino’s, near the restaurants of Hughes Landing.

Teasing a New Land of Luxury

The sales office for Ritz-Carlton Residences, The Woodlands in the Howard Hughes headquarters tower is already giving everyone a good look at what it is coming. It includes finish selections, a model kitchen and a bath.

“People can get a feel for what the kitchens and the baths would be like,” Carman says. “This gives buyers a sense of the quality level, the materials, the appliance pack.”

After initial meetings with some potential buyers, some of the feedback became part of the final design.

“We talked with some some prospective buyers that we knew might be in the marketplace and we took feedback,” Carman says. “And we incorporated several things from that into the design. The hot tub was one of them. There was feedback that they certainly wanted private garages within the garage. So people can secure a vehicle inside the garage in their own private garage.

“The units have their own wine fridges. But we’ve added the wine room to accommodate further wine selections for them for their wine storage.”

This new luxury retreat will bring more than condos to swoon over. That includes the first Jean-Georges restaurant in Texas, as PaperCity first reported. The restaurant will have its own valet area and be open to the public.

When this place is done, the idea is that it will be something else. Something new to Texas and The Woodlands. Something that brings plenty of wows.

