Construction Mogul’s River Oaks Dream House Is a Private Estate That Brings a Tree Indoors and Carries a $9.1 Million Asking Price

A massive, living fiddle leaf fig tree rises in the center of the home at 3404 Chevy Chase. (Photo by TK Images)
The River Oaks dream house at 3404 Chevy Chase was designed by renowned architect S.I. Morris for construction mogul Leo Linbeck Jr. It is on the market with Greenwood King Properties. (Photo by TK Images)
default (Photo by TK Images)
Screen Shot 2023-06-23 at 4.06.47 PM (Photo by TK Images)
Chevy Chase 3404 IMG 40_1_1 (Photo by TK Images)
Chevy Chase 3404 IMG 56_1_1 (Photo by TK Images)
Chevy Chase 3404 IMG 52_1_1 (Photo by TK Images)
Chevy Chase 3404 IMG 34_1_1 (Photo by TK Images)
Screen Shot 2023-06-23 at 2.08.16 PM (Photo by TK Images)
Chevy Chase 3404 IMG 61_1_1 (Photo by TK Images)
Screen Shot 2023-06-23 at 4.00.48 PM (Photo by TK Images)
Chevy Chase 3404 IMG 32_1_1 (Photo by TK Images)
Chevy Chase 3404 IMG 47_1_1 (Photo by TK Images)
Screen Shot 2023-06-23 at 2.11.10 PM (Photo by TK Images)
Chevy Chase 3404 IMG 76_1_1 (Photo by TK Images)
Screen Shot 2023-06-23 at 2.10.47 PM (Photo by TK Images)
Screen Shot 2023-06-23 at 4.10.01 PM (Photo by TK Images)
Screen Shot 2023-06-23 at 3.42.54 PM (Photo by TK Images)
Screen Shot 2023-06-23 at 2.10.24 PM (Photo by TK Images)
Chevy Chase 3404 IMG 112_1_1 (Photo by TK Images)
Chevy Chase 3404 IMG 16_1_1 (Photo by TK Images)
Chevy Chase 3404 IMG 18_1_1 (Photo by TK Images)
01
22

A massive, living fiddle leaf fig tree rises in the center of the River Oaks dream house at 3404 Chevy Chase. (Photo by TK Images)

02
22

The River Oaks dream house at 3404 Chevy Chase was designed by renowned architect S.I. Morris for construction mogul Leo Linbeck Jr. It is on the market with Greenwood King Properties. (Photo by TK Images)

03
22

The River Oaks home at 3404 Chevy Chase was designed by renowned architect S.I. Morris for construction mogul Leo Linbeck Jr. (Photo by TK Images)

04
22

Built in 1976, the home at 3404 Chevy Chase has been substantially renovated and updated. (Photo by TK Images)

05
22

A massive, living fiddle leaf fig tree rises in the center of the home at 3404 Chevy Chase. (Photo by TK Images)

06
22

The main living area at 3404 Chevy Chase. (Photo by TK Images)

07
22

The main living area at 3404 Chevy Chase in River Oaks. (Photo by TK Images)

08
22

Built in 1976, the house at 3404 Chevy Chase was renovated and updated in 2022. (Photo by TK Images)

09
22

The contemporary kitchen at 3404 Chevy Chase in River Oaks. (Photo by TK Images)

10
22

One of many sitting areas in the open floor plan of 3404 Chevy Chase. (Photo by TK Images)

11
22

The family room and bar at 3404 Chevy Chase in River Oaks. (Photo by TK Images)

12
22

The family room and bar at 3404 Chevy Chase in River Oaks. (Photo by TK Images)

13
22

The formal dining area at 3404 Chevy Chase. (Photo by TK Images)

14
22

A breakfast nook at 3404 Chevy Chase. (Photo by TK Images)

15
22

Whimsical wallpaper of palm fronds in both the breakfast nook and in the guest bathroom. (Photo by TK Images)

16
22

A TV room atop the staircase in the home at 3404 Chevy Chase. (Photo by TK Images)

17
22

The primary bedroom at 3404 Chevy Chase. (Photo by TK Images)

18
22

One of seven bedrooms at 3404 Chevy Chase. (Photo by TK Images)

19
22

Outdoor living at 3404 Chevy Chase. (Photo by TK Images)

20
22

The pool is focal point of the back yard at 3404 Chevy Chase. (Photo by TK Images)

21
22

The spacious side yard at 3404 Chevy Chase where a water feature captures attention. (Photo by TK Images)

22
22

The spacious side yard at 3404 Chevy Chase where a water feature captures attention. (Photo by TK Images)

A massive, living fiddle leaf fig tree rises in the center of the home at 3404 Chevy Chase. (Photo by TK Images)
The River Oaks dream house at 3404 Chevy Chase was designed by renowned architect S.I. Morris for construction mogul Leo Linbeck Jr. It is on the market with Greenwood King Properties. (Photo by TK Images)
default (Photo by TK Images)
Screen Shot 2023-06-23 at 4.06.47 PM (Photo by TK Images)
Chevy Chase 3404 IMG 40_1_1 (Photo by TK Images)
Chevy Chase 3404 IMG 56_1_1 (Photo by TK Images)
Chevy Chase 3404 IMG 52_1_1 (Photo by TK Images)
Chevy Chase 3404 IMG 34_1_1 (Photo by TK Images)
Screen Shot 2023-06-23 at 2.08.16 PM (Photo by TK Images)
Chevy Chase 3404 IMG 61_1_1 (Photo by TK Images)
Screen Shot 2023-06-23 at 4.00.48 PM (Photo by TK Images)
Chevy Chase 3404 IMG 32_1_1 (Photo by TK Images)
Chevy Chase 3404 IMG 47_1_1 (Photo by TK Images)
Screen Shot 2023-06-23 at 2.11.10 PM (Photo by TK Images)
Chevy Chase 3404 IMG 76_1_1 (Photo by TK Images)
Screen Shot 2023-06-23 at 2.10.47 PM (Photo by TK Images)
Screen Shot 2023-06-23 at 4.10.01 PM (Photo by TK Images)
Screen Shot 2023-06-23 at 3.42.54 PM (Photo by TK Images)
Screen Shot 2023-06-23 at 2.10.24 PM (Photo by TK Images)
Chevy Chase 3404 IMG 112_1_1 (Photo by TK Images)
Chevy Chase 3404 IMG 16_1_1 (Photo by TK Images)
Chevy Chase 3404 IMG 18_1_1 (Photo by TK Images)
Real Estate / Mansions

Construction Mogul’s River Oaks Dream House Is a Private Estate That Brings a Tree Indoors and Carries a $9.1 Million Asking Price

3404 Chevy Chase Is Unlike Any Other Mansion You've Ever Seen

BY // 06.26.23
photography TK Images
A massive, living fiddle leaf fig tree rises in the center of the River Oaks dream house at 3404 Chevy Chase. (Photo by TK Images)
The River Oaks dream house at 3404 Chevy Chase was designed by renowned architect S.I. Morris for construction mogul Leo Linbeck Jr. It is on the market with Greenwood King Properties. (Photo by TK Images)
The River Oaks home at 3404 Chevy Chase was designed by renowned architect S.I. Morris for construction mogul Leo Linbeck Jr. (Photo by TK Images)
Built in 1976, the home at 3404 Chevy Chase has been substantially renovated and updated. (Photo by TK Images)
A massive, living fiddle leaf fig tree rises in the center of the home at 3404 Chevy Chase. (Photo by TK Images)
The main living area at 3404 Chevy Chase. (Photo by TK Images)
The main living area at 3404 Chevy Chase in River Oaks. (Photo by TK Images)
Built in 1976, the house at 3404 Chevy Chase was renovated and updated in 2022. (Photo by TK Images)
The contemporary kitchen at 3404 Chevy Chase in River Oaks. (Photo by TK Images)
One of many sitting areas in the open floor plan of 3404 Chevy Chase. (Photo by TK Images)
The family room and bar at 3404 Chevy Chase in River Oaks. (Photo by TK Images)
The family room and bar at 3404 Chevy Chase in River Oaks. (Photo by TK Images)
The formal dining area at 3404 Chevy Chase. (Photo by TK Images)
A breakfast nook at 3404 Chevy Chase. (Photo by TK Images)
Whimsical wallpaper of palm fronds in both the breakfast nook and in the guest bathroom. (Photo by TK Images)
A TV room atop the staircase in the home at 3404 Chevy Chase. (Photo by TK Images)
The primary bedroom at 3404 Chevy Chase. (Photo by TK Images)
One of seven bedrooms at 3404 Chevy Chase. (Photo by TK Images)
Outdoor living at 3404 Chevy Chase. (Photo by TK Images)
The pool is focal point of the back yard at 3404 Chevy Chase. (Photo by TK Images)
The spacious side yard at 3404 Chevy Chase where a water feature captures attention. (Photo by TK Images)
The spacious side yard at 3404 Chevy Chase where a water feature captures attention. (Photo by TK Images)
1
22

A massive, living fiddle leaf fig tree rises in the center of the River Oaks dream house at 3404 Chevy Chase. (Photo by TK Images)

2
22

The River Oaks dream house at 3404 Chevy Chase was designed by renowned architect S.I. Morris for construction mogul Leo Linbeck Jr. It is on the market with Greenwood King Properties. (Photo by TK Images)

3
22

The River Oaks home at 3404 Chevy Chase was designed by renowned architect S.I. Morris for construction mogul Leo Linbeck Jr. (Photo by TK Images)

4
22

Built in 1976, the home at 3404 Chevy Chase has been substantially renovated and updated. (Photo by TK Images)

5
22

A massive, living fiddle leaf fig tree rises in the center of the home at 3404 Chevy Chase. (Photo by TK Images)

6
22

The main living area at 3404 Chevy Chase. (Photo by TK Images)

7
22

The main living area at 3404 Chevy Chase in River Oaks. (Photo by TK Images)

8
22

Built in 1976, the house at 3404 Chevy Chase was renovated and updated in 2022. (Photo by TK Images)

9
22

The contemporary kitchen at 3404 Chevy Chase in River Oaks. (Photo by TK Images)

10
22

One of many sitting areas in the open floor plan of 3404 Chevy Chase. (Photo by TK Images)

11
22

The family room and bar at 3404 Chevy Chase in River Oaks. (Photo by TK Images)

12
22

The family room and bar at 3404 Chevy Chase in River Oaks. (Photo by TK Images)

13
22

The formal dining area at 3404 Chevy Chase. (Photo by TK Images)

14
22

A breakfast nook at 3404 Chevy Chase. (Photo by TK Images)

15
22

Whimsical wallpaper of palm fronds in both the breakfast nook and in the guest bathroom. (Photo by TK Images)

16
22

A TV room atop the staircase in the home at 3404 Chevy Chase. (Photo by TK Images)

17
22

The primary bedroom at 3404 Chevy Chase. (Photo by TK Images)

18
22

One of seven bedrooms at 3404 Chevy Chase. (Photo by TK Images)

19
22

Outdoor living at 3404 Chevy Chase. (Photo by TK Images)

20
22

The pool is focal point of the back yard at 3404 Chevy Chase. (Photo by TK Images)

21
22

The spacious side yard at 3404 Chevy Chase where a water feature captures attention. (Photo by TK Images)

22
22

The spacious side yard at 3404 Chevy Chase where a water feature captures attention. (Photo by TK Images)

When construction mogul Leo Linbeck Jr. decided to build his dream home in River Oaks, he tapped highly regarded Houston architect S.I. Morris to create a contemporary dwelling that enjoyed the warmth that would be expected of homes in the posh neighborhood. That was 1976. Today, fully renovated and updated, the stunning River Oaks mansion at 3404 Chevy Chase is on the market, listed with Alexandra Heins of Greenwood King Properties.

The 9,652 square foot River Oaks dream house is nestled amid a private half-acre estate that is surrounded by a verdant wall of as many as 100 soaring juniper trees. Adding to the sense of privacy is the location that overlooks diminutive Sleepy Hollow Park.

We must applaud the team that did the extensive renovations led by Chelsea McDermott of Chelsea Interiors, and including Barry Brown of Brownridge Builders and Michael Hutchins of Greentouch Landscape. The result of their efforts is a clean, light-filled home with open floor plan and exposed overhead beams. The addition of floor-to-ceiling windows and existing skylights create a seamless transition between outdoors and in.

Thus, the magnificent fiddle leaf fig tree that soars to the exposed rafters and is visible from across the central atrium.

An example of the updating is the kitchen where Calico Gold Calcutta marble is employed around the Wolf range and ovens, the convection steam oven and the built-in Wolf espresso machine.

The River Oaks home at 3404 Chevy Chase was designed by renowned architect S.I. Morris for construction mogul Leo Linbeck Jr. It is on the market with Greenwood King Properties.
The River Oaks home at 3404 Chevy Chase was designed by renowned architect S.I. Morris for construction mogul Leo Linbeck Jr. It is on the market with Greenwood King Properties.

Setting this home apart from many are the covered outdoor living areas of which there are two. One overlooks the vast swimming pool and the other offers notes of serenity via a contemporary water wall feature.

SHOP

Swipe
  • Post Oak Motors June 2023
  • Post Oak Motors June 2023
  • Post Oak Motors June 2023
  • Post Oak Motors June 2023
  • Post Oak Motors June 2023
  • Post Oak Motors June 2023
  • Post Oak Motors June 2023
  • Post Oak Motors June 2023
  • Post Oak Motors June 2023

The residence by the numbers: seven bedrooms, eight full baths, two half baths, three-car attached garage plus carport parking, game room, sun room, media room, two wood burning fireplaces with gas connections, two staircases and the all-important generator.

The bottom line: This River Oaks dream house is listed for $9.1 million.

Special Series

Social in Security

Lessons from an etiquette ambassador
A Modern Etiquette Expert’s Guide to Dining Out, Optimized in 4 Insider Tips
A Modern Etiquette Expert’s Guide to Dining Out, Optimized in 4 Insider Tips
From Tipping to Gossip and Everything In Between — A Modern Etiquette Ambassador Breaks Down 36 Common Life Scenarios and How to Handle Them With Grace
From Tipping to Gossip and Everything In Between — A Modern Etiquette Ambassador Breaks Down 36 Common Life Scenarios and How to Handle Them With Grace
4 Modern Valentine’s Day Etiquette Tips to Elevate Your Holiday
4 Modern Valentine’s Day Etiquette Tips to Elevate Your Holiday
5 Modern Etiquette Rules to Live By in 2023
5 Modern Etiquette Rules to Live By in 2023
Style Etiquette 101 — What’s Current, What’s Over, and How to Keep Invitation Attire Clear
Style Etiquette 101 — What’s Current, What’s Over, and How to Keep Invitation Attire Clear
The Most Asked Etiquette Questions of Summer 2022 — Pool Parties, Parenting, and Vacation Friends
The Most Asked Etiquette Questions of Summer 2022 — Pool Parties, Parenting, and Vacation Friends
read full series
LEARN MORE

Featured Properties

Swipe
1109 Harbor View
Galveston
FOR SALE

1109 Harbor View
Galveston, TX

$1,650,000 Learn More about this property
Sonia Tersigne
This property is listed by: Sonia Tersigne (713) 385-4737 Email Realtor
1109 Harbor View
111 Hickory Ridge
Memorial
FOR SALE

111 Hickory Ridge
Houston, TX

$7,800,000 Learn More about this property
Sharon Ballas
This property is listed by: Sharon Ballas (713) 822-3895 Email Realtor
111 Hickory Ridge
4 Crestwood
Open House
Memorial Park
FOR SALE
OPEN HOUSE June 11th 3:30-5:00 PM

4 Crestwood
Houston, TX

$4,500,000 Learn More about this property
Colleen Sherlock
This property is listed by: Colleen Sherlock (713) 858-6699 Email Realtor
4 Crestwood
6416 Belmont
West University
FOR SALE

6416 Belmont
West University, TX

$3,999,999 Learn More about this property
Heidi Dugan
This property is listed by: Heidi Dugan (713) 725-9239
6416 Belmont
2000 Bagby
RISE Lofts
FOR SALE

2000 Bagby
Houston, TX

$525,000 Learn More about this property
Scott Brown
This property is listed by: Scott Brown (917) 584-9582 Email Realtor
2000 Bagby
6017 Memorial Dr.
The Sophie at Bayou Bend
FOR SALE

6017 Memorial Dr.
Houston, TX

$4,700,000 Learn More about this property
Bonnie Laughlin
This property is listed by: Bonnie Laughlin (713) 805-6422 Email Realtor
6017 Memorial Dr.
903 Kirby Drive
River Oaks
FOR SALE

903 Kirby Drive
Houston, TX

$2,850,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Blum
This property is listed by: Cathy Blum (713) 320-9050 Email Realtor
903 Kirby Drive
8 E Rivercrest
Rivercrest
FOR SALE

8 E Rivercrest
Houston, TX

$5,495,000 Learn More about this property
Sharon Ballas
This property is listed by: Sharon Ballas (713) 822-3895 Email Realtor
8 E Rivercrest
Presented by Greenwood King
Take Video Tours View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X