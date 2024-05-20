Nina Magon had input not only in this River Oaks home’s design but also furnished the 8,000 square foot dwelling. (Photo by TK Images)
Real Estate / Houses

This $7 Million River Oaks Home Gets a Top Designer’s Special Touch — How Nina Magon Created Magic In a New Build

2110 Del Monte Is No Ordinary Abode

BY // 05.20.24
The 8,000 square foot dwelling at 2110 Del Monte in River Oaks is not the first home that Nina Magon Studio has been influential in its design, but it is clearly a showcase of a talent that extends from comprehensive architectural input to interior finishes and in this case to interior design. This new build, designed in conjunction with Villanova Homes, is priced at $7 million.

The five/six bedroom home speaks to an esthetic that embraces the contemporary while insuring a feeling of warmth throughout.

14-Living Room Angle 2110 Del Monte (Photo by TK Images)
The living room at 2110 Del Monte in River Oaks. (Photo by TK Images)

“In our design approach, we seamlessly integrated classic and timeless elements to elevate the aesthetic of the home,” Nina Magon tells PaperCity in an email. “This included the incorporation of sleek paneling, herring bone flooring and refined yet bold lighting fixtures.

“Additionally, we curated a mix of opulent materials including stone, wood and tile to infuse the space with a sense of luxury. To further enhance the sophisticated ambiance, we utilized plaster walls, adding an elevated and luxurious appeal to the overall design scheme.”

23-Stairs (1) (Photo by TK Images)
The architectural staircase in the Villanova Homes new-build at 2110 Del Monte. (Photo by TK Images)

Among the luxe finishes are Consento’s Lucid-Dekton Onirika by Nina Magon in the living room and Calacatta Tucci marble from Stone Source in the kitchen.

One particularly nice touch is the chilled wine cellar with storage for more than 300 bottles, the result of grandfathering the underground space from the previous home.

4-Office Close (1) (Photo by TK Images)
A sophisticated home office at 2110 Del Monte, listed with Elliman. (Photo by TK Images)

Home chefs in particular will be enchanted by the state-of-the-art kitchen with the Lacanche Cluny 1400 cooking range, the Sub-Zero fridge and Miele coffee system.

Add two fireplaces, an elevator, pool, hot tub, terrace and outdoor kitchen to the enviable elements. Bonus: The grounds are fully landscaped including the addition of two mature trees in the front yard.

31-Primary Bath 2110 Del Monte (Photo by TK Images)
The primary bath at 2110 Del Monte where Nina Magon infused her lauded design talents. (Photo by TK Images)

“In designing the home, we aimed to cater to a diverse spectrum of potential residents prioritizing timeless finishes and design elements,” Magon notes. “Rather than tailoring the space to a specific client, our focus was on creating a universally appealing environment that would resonate with a broad range of individuals.”

The turnkey home, beautifully furnished in contemporary design, is listed with Douglas Elliman’s Michael Raak and Richard Ray.

