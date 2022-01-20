New Montrose Apartment Complex Brings Serious Resort Perks, a Cosmopolitan Vibe — Inside The Sterling at Regent Square

The 102-foot long resort style pool is focal point of the fourth floor terrace on The Sterling at Regent Square, a project of GID Development Group.

Could this be a resort in Scottsdale or is it actually a luxury apartment development in Houston’s Montrose neighborhood? Strolling the vast fourth floor terrace with massive pool, palm trees, linear fire places, a water wall, gas grills and all manner of chic outdoor furnishing, you may quickly conclude that The Sterling at Regent Square hits all the buttons required for living your best life in a resort atmosphere.

The cosmopolitan apartment complex, which officially opened in December, anchors an eight-acre site boasting both stores and restaurants. It is the second phase of Regent Square, the GID Development Group’s 24-acre mixed-use site flanking Dunlavy and West Dallas. The Sovereign, the high-rise parked a block east of The Sterling, was the first phase of the ambitious development.

Beyond the resort-like terrace, The Sterling’s generous indoor hospitality spaces with double height ceilings are designed, finished and furnished as if this were a swank five-star hotel. Sometimes jaw-dropping decor features include linear gas fireplaces, bespoke contemporary chandeliers and custom European furnishings upholstered in velvets and linen. Throughout the public areas and hallways, curated artworks from Houston and regional talent add pops of color.

The new Sterling at Regent Square apartment complex rises a mere seven stories as it overlooks Regent Square Park, which is poised to serve as pulse point of the development that will ultimately stretch all the way to Allen Parkway. Already special events have been scheduled on the double greens including movie nights, a holiday celebration and a market. The tree-lined pedestrian space covers almost an acre, complete with a water feature, pavilions and adjoining retail and hospitality spaces. Flight Club opened there last week.

Anticipation for the project has been building ever since Underbelly Hospitality revealed that it was locating two of its restaurants overlooking Regent Square Park. Chef Chris Shepherd’s Georgia James Steakhouse and Pastor, his iteration of One Fifth’s popular Red Sauce (Italian), both with enviable balconies, are set to open in the coming months.

“Our vision for Regent Square has always been to create a cosmopolitan destination along premier acreage fronting the Allen Parkway corridor, fulfilling the need for a pedestrian friendly center that is energized by a mix of diverse retail, exceptional restaurants, and contemporary entertainment concepts,” GID Development Group president James Linsley says in a statement. “We are excited to celebrate delivering this vision, creating a dynamic community and inspiring a true sense of place.”

The project was designed by acclaimed Boston-based architectural placemaking firm CBT in conjunction with Houston’s award-winning OJB Landscape Architecture. Arch-Con is the general contractor.

The Sterling by the Numbers

590 apartments

504-square-f00t studios (all rented), its one-bedroom apartments are approximately 738 square feet, two-bedroom apartments measure in at approximately 1,054 square feet

9.5 foot ceiling heights

$1,400 starting monthly rental rate for a studio, $1,614 for a small one bedroom, with two bedrooms just above $4,000 per month

55,000 square feet of retail space

60,000-square-foot pool courtyard and spa

16,000 square feet of amenity space

300,000 square feet in parking; 16 car charging stations

One spacious fitness facility with Echelon Reflect Mirror system

Two bike storage rooms that include hanging fixtures with locks, repair equipment and rentable lockers

Three demonstration kitchens with bars

Multiple multifunctional meeting rooms which can be booked for private work meetings and entertainment by residents