$5 Million Luxury Move-In-Ready Offices Debut in Houston — Get to Know The Studios at East River

The Studios at East River is a lifestyle destination for creatives who want to work differently, think differently, and play differently.

The Studios at East River offer a unique and limited chance for privately owned businesses and entrepreneurs to invest in real estate while focusing on their primary business.

The Studios provide a means for a business owner to buy a building and customize the interior for their office needs without having to acquire the land, or contract for and manage the design-build process themselves.

Location is everything, and The Studios at East River are part of one of Houston's most desirable mixed-use developments.

Part of the highly desirable East River Development, the five million dollar luxury units offer the opportunity to be completely in control of your own space.

Your office, your rules. You could bring your dog to work, host a cocktail party on-site, play ping-pong, or even store your luxury sports car if you wanted.

Located less than one mile from downtown Houston, along the beautiful banks of the Buffalo Bayou and three acres of activated green space, The Studios at East River are ready for their new owners.

The building features an easily accessible ingress and egress, as well as convenient parking right outside your Studio. Rather ditch the car for other modes of transportation? No problem. Hike or bike to work (it’s connected to 500 miles of city bike lanes), and East River even plans to add water taxis as an additional mode of transportation in the future.

Location is everything, and The Studios at East River are part of one of Houston’s most desirable mixed-use developments. Surrounded by 100,000 square feet of retail and restaurant, as well as 360 multifamily units, coworkers will feel right at home. Plus, it’s only three minutes from Minute Maid Park, 21 minutes from The Galleria, and 25 minutes from George Bush International Airport. The best of Houston is at your (and your coworkers’) fingertips.

Want to schedule a tour? Contact Amanda Nebel @anebel@pky.com or visit their website here.