What You Can Buy For $1 Million in The Woodlands Right Now — 5 Woodlands Homes That Keep Things Interesting

46 S Plum Crest Circle is one of the stunning homes in The Woodlands available in the $1 million range.

The Woodlands won Best City/Community honors for the Greater Houston Region in the 2023 Best of Texas Awards for good reason. And with more people now commuting into The Woodlands rather than out, houses in this Texas cultural hub of its own are in more demand than ever. But what can you get for your home buying dollar in The Woodlands?

Things move fast in today’s housing market, but here a five unique homes in five different desirable Woodlands’ zip codes to provide an example of what’s available. This is What You Can Buy For $1 Million in The Woodlands:

Neighborhood: Grogan’s Point

Price: $950,000

The Important Numbers: 1992 (year built), 4,833 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 3 ½ bathrooms

For those dreaming of a Grogan’s Point address, let us introduce you to 28 Red Sable Place. This impressive house is almost 5,000 square feet of unbridled potential. Soaring ceilings and airy rooms make it a family home with plenty of opportunities to insert your own style.

Space will never be an issue here, with an apartment above the garage that’s suitable for an office, guest suite or hobby room. The backyard is a blank canvas with a cute covered gazebo for warm Texas nights.

Listing agent: E. Jane Hardcastle of Jane Hardcastle Realty

Neighborhood: Sterling Ridge

Price: $925,000

The Important Numbers: 2005 (year built), 4,366 square feet, 4 to 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

This place is a one-of-a-kind Meyer-Leigh house with impeccable architectural details throughout. From the front porch archways to the custom art niches and cabinetry throughout the open plan living space. The gourmet kitchen is the heart of the home with an island, plenty of counter space and even a double wine fridge.

Discover your own peaceful and private oasis in the backyard with a compact saltwater pool and lush plants.

Listing agent: Christine Hale with RE/MAX

Neighborhood: Alden Bridge

Price: $959,900

The Important Numbers: 1999 (year built), 3,954 square feet, 4 to 5 bedrooms, 3 full and 2 half bathrooms

This bright property in a quiet neighborhood is something of a find. The open living spaces are flooded with natural light, with tall windows overlooking a new pool and pretty yard. This would make for a fabulous home for hosting friends with a spacious game room upstairs (this house will be sold with the pool table included) and that new heated pool in the backyard.

The current owners paid great attention to the details with plenty of recent upgrades done to the home, including new carpets, fridges and washer dryers.

Listing agent: Jamileh Sahami with Realty Associates

Neighborhood: Alden Bridge

Price: $833,000

The Important Numbers: 1999 (year built), 3,986 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

This elegant dwelling greets visitors with attractive landscaping and plenty of curb appeal. Inside, the chef’s kitchen with granite countertops and breakfast bar island is perfect for socializing. The master ensuite bedroom, with a massive closet and glam room, has an impressive balcony overlooking the pool.

There are plenty of spaces to enjoy your hobbies and interests in this Woodlands house with a game room, upstairs library and a dedicated exercise room perfectly positioned beside the pool.

Listing agent: Nancy Marino with JLA Realty

Neighborhood: Grogan’s Point

Price: $985,000

The Important Numbers: 1992 (year built), 4,458 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 4 ½ bathrooms

As soon as you step inside the front door of this unique property, you’ll notice its style. With floor-to-ceiling windows, beautiful flooring and trendy accents throughout, this rare home has a cozy but contemporary feel with clean finishes. The outside space is a private haven overlooking the 12th hole of the Oaks Course at The Golf Trails of The Woodlands, with no neighbors to one side or behind.

Listing agent: Luisa Armida with Zarco Properties