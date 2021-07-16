img-1-1
The most unusual Triangle House, designed by architect Allen Bianchi, at 530 Oxford Street, backs up to The Heights Hike and Bike Trail.

The first floor living space of the Triangle House at 530 Oxford St. in The Heights.

A view to the front door on the first floor living space of the Triangle House at 530 Oxford Street in The Heights.

The open floor plan of the Triangle House in The Heights invites loads of light and a feeling of spaciousness to the dwelling.

The footprint of the Triangle House in The Heights does little to impair the functionality of the kitchen.

Every inch of the Triangle House in The Heights is utilized as seen in this corner computer perch.

Wide wall spaces leading to the powder room create a gallery-like feel.

Green space on the back side of the Triangle House in The Heights.

The second floor landing of the Triangle House in The Heights

Windows in the second floor primary bedroom open to the treetops of the hike and bike trail.

No luxury is overlooked in the master bath of the Triangle House in The Heights.

A soaking tub, shower and double sinks in the master bath at the Triangle House in The Heights.

The second bedroom in the Triangle House in The Heights is currently used as a nursery.

Stairway to the third floor of the Triangle House in The Heights.

The third floor of the Triangle House at 530 Oxford St. in The Heights expands to1,000 square feet.

The corner on the third floor of the Triangle House in The Heights.

The corner lot of the Triangle House at 530 Oxford Street in The Heights backs up to the hike and bike trail.

Real Estate / Houses

Beyond Unique Triangle House in The Heights Hits the Market — the Craziest Curb Appeal Ever?

Unusual Lot Leads to the Creation of a Piece of Art You Can Live In

BY // 07.15.21
A rare abode in The Heights presents the craziest curb appeal we have ever seen. It’s a triangular-shaped house built on a triangular lot that backs up to The Heights Hike and Bike Trail. So-named The Triangle House, it’s on the market with a list price of $675,000.

When one is faced with designing a home on a cock-eyed lot of a mere 2,048 square feet, one must be creative.

Contemporary architect Allen Bianchi accepted the challenge and designed the three-story, 3,067-square-foot home at 530 Oxford Street that makes good use of every inch of the unusual footprint. The surprising practicality is facilitated by the open floor plan on the first and third floors. The footprint of each floor gets progressively larger as each floor cantilevers over the one beneath it. Thus, the third floor expands to 1,000 square feet of wide open space.

The ground floor is the primary living area with full kitchen, half bath, and ample room for abundant of socializing. The two bedrooms and two full baths — no corners cut, so to speak — occupy the second floor.

Even the building materials of 530 Oxford embrace a contemporary esthetic. Floors are a combination of bamboo, concrete and tile while the exterior is cement board.

Bianchi designed this most-unusual dwelling for his friend artist and art advisor/appraiser Joseph Cohen, and his wife, Lindsay Cohen, who works for international auction house Bonhams. The Cohens have put the home on the market with Amy Bernstein of Bernstein Realty.  The listing went live just 15 days ago.

The Inside Story of The Triangle House

In their letter to potential buyers, the Cohens explained the genesis of the house writing, “When we started looking for lots to build our first home together, we knew we wanted to be in The Heights. I am from the Austin area and it was the only neighborhood in Houston that reminded me of all of the things I loved about Austin. Joseph is a Houston native and is friends with well-known architect Allen Bianchi.

“Allen was captivated by the opportunity to create a “piece of art” on such a unique lot. He designed the home and we used his plans to win against nine other offers for the lot.” The couple moved in seven years ago.

For an even closer look at The Triangle House, click thru the full photo gallery below:

Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X