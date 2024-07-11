Westlake – 1609 Meandering Way Drive – walls of glass
At 1609 Meandering Way Drive, modern styling with walls of glass let the light flood in.

Scale and volume are on full display at 1609 Meandering Way Drive.

The modern dining room with a custom wine wall at 1609 Meandering Way Drive.

At 1609 Meandering Way Drive, the quartzite double island makes entertaining easy.

The sports court and putting green round out the recreational options.

One of Westlake's most coveted addresses in Quail Hollow at 1901 Meadow View Court.

At 1901 Meadow View Court, the backlit onyx bar adds a chic hosting experience.

The half-court sports court adds to recreation appeal.

At 1901 Meadow View Court, the primary bedroom opens to the pool, spa, and patio.

The sauna at 1901 Meadow View Court.

At 2254 King Fisher Drive, lavish landscape surrounds this Mediterranean manse in Westlake.

The grand foyer introduces you to the quality finishes this home has in store.

The inspiring outdoor oasis at 2254 King Fisher Drive.

At 2254 King Fisher Drive, the tranquil primary bedroom has a glass-backed vanity in the bath.

Vaulted cathedral ceilings overhead in the dining room at 2254 King Fisher Drive.

Real Estate / Houses

The Most Expensive Homes For Sale in Westlake — The Wealthiest City in Texas

Sprawling Estates Within Quail Hollow and Vaquero Golf Club

BY // 07.11.24
At 1609 Meandering Way Drive, modern styling with walls of glass let the light flood in.

Scale and volume are on full display at 1609 Meandering Way Drive.

The modern dining room with a custom wine wall at 1609 Meandering Way Drive.

At 1609 Meandering Way Drive, the quartzite double island makes entertaining easy.

The sports court and putting green round out the recreational options.

One of Westlake's most coveted addresses in Quail Hollow at 1901 Meadow View Court.

At 1901 Meadow View Court, the backlit onyx bar adds a chic hosting experience.

The half-court sports court adds to recreation appeal.

At 1901 Meadow View Court, the primary bedroom opens to the pool, spa, and patio.

The sauna at 1901 Meadow View Court.

At 2254 King Fisher Drive, lavish landscape surrounds this Mediterranean manse in Westlake.

The grand foyer introduces you to the quality finishes this home has in store.

The inspiring outdoor oasis at 2254 King Fisher Drive.

At 2254 King Fisher Drive, the tranquil primary bedroom has a glass-backed vanity in the bath.

Vaulted cathedral ceilings overhead in the dining room at 2254 King Fisher Drive.

If you’re in the market for a prime luxury estate, thoughts naturally turn to Southlake, Westover Hills, and the like. But, the once sleepy (if not down-right pastoral) bedroom community of Westlake now finds itself at the top of the list ― boasting three of the most expensive recent local home listings.

Named the most affluent community in the country by Forbes magazine in 2011, and with a tiny population of under 2000, the city had an average household income of $543,825 in 2020 ― ranking Westlake as one of the richest cities in Texas.

Charles Schwab Corporation expanded its headquarters to Westlake in 2016, building a fabulous $100 million campus. The region’s most expensive country club is another big draw ― the Vaquero Golf Club is set on 535 acres, with a championship golf course and a 42,000 square-foot clubhouse. With its top-ranked Westlake Academy, and proximity to great shopping, dining, and transportation (via DFW airport), its lavish mega-mansions are reaching the stratosphere.

Three new home offerings make the desirability of Westlake apparent.

All of these listings offer modern luxury on a grand scale. Two are located in the gated, master-planned neighborhood of Quail Hollow ― located just across Davis Boulevard from the prestigious Vaquero Golf Club. And, one is located inside the Vaquero Club itself.

Westlake – 1609 Meandering Way Drive
Scale and volume are on full display at 1609 Meandering Way Drive.

1609 Meandering Way Drive

Listing Price ― $10,399,000

Built in 2023, 1609 Meandering Way Drive boasts six bedrooms with seven and a half baths. The ground level adds a game room and media room for entertainment and recreation in mind, not to mention the property’s sports court ― for the basketball or pickleball enthusiast. Oh, and there’s even a putting green to work on your touch.

Walls of glass let natural light flood in, balanced by the glass-enclosed wine wall, and glass railings on the staircase and second-floor landing.

The gourmet kitchen is equipped with top-tier Subzero and Wolf appliances. Rich brown-toned European cabinets pair with a double Cambria quartzite island in the open kitchen and a matching catering kitchen.

Car collectors will relish the six-car garage.

Westlake – 1901 Meadow View Court – The backlit onyx bar
At 1901 Meadow View Court, the backlit onyx bar adds a chic hosting experience.

1901 Meadow View Court

Listing Price ― $9,699,999

This six-bedroom, six-and-a-half-bath home was built in 2022 and spans 9,732 square feet. It also has a detached casita with a full bathroom, sauna, and kitchenette is perfect for hosting and entertaining.

The front entry is grand with fire features flanking the door of this home with its white stucco exterior. Soaring ceilings in the great room lead your eye to the dramatic clerestory windows and a majestic floor-to-ceiling fireplace crafted from fluted marble.

The luxurious primary suite affords elegant finishes including wallpaper and a quartzite-clad fireplace. Its ensuite bath is adorned with exotic marble and white rift oak cabinets. The pass-through, two-person shower makes mornings even more magical. There’s even an open-sky shower, should the mood strike you.

The game room opens to the outdoors and has its own bar complete with backlit onyx. The pool, spa, covered patios, and half-court basketball court add to the luxe feel of this Westlake retreat.

Westlake – 2254 King Fisher Drive – tranquil primary
2254 King Fisher Drive boasts a tranquil primary bedroom with a glass-backed vanity in the bath.

2254 King Fisher Drive

Listing Price ― $8,499,000

Built in 2007, this Mediterranean-style estate spreads across 10,682 square feet, with five bedrooms and five, and a half baths. The perfectly manicured landscaping outside and unmatched finishes inside make this home a show-place.

With a range of arched and tiled cathedral ceilings and heavy timber beams overhead, and old-world stone flooring underfoot, every inch of this home is custom. Its open flow is ideal for entertaining opening to the patio beyond. Outdoor amenities include a sparkling pool and spa, a cozy covered area with a fireplace, a grilling station with ample seating, and a separate vegetable garden. The second-floor balcony overlooks it all as well.

Onsite entertainment includes a full media room and game room with a full bar. A separate casita adds living space with a kitchenette, while the primary suite is fitted with a handsome fireplace, plus a glass-backed his and her vanities, connecting the suite to nature. Owners can skip the long waitlist for membership at Vaquero Golf Club.

For more information or to schedule a showing of all three of these Westlake dream homes contact Susan Mathews of Allie Beth Allman Real Estate.

