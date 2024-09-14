114 S Curly Willow Cir entrance
A grand entrance with double sweeping staircases welcomes you inside this Creekside mansion in The Woodlands.

231 Angel Leaf Road is a gated property nestled on an almost one-acre lot.

A spacious entryway greets guests to this private and luxurious estate.

The roomy interior will allow new owners to create their own aesthetic.

Outside, a resort-inspired paradise awaits.

It even features your very own tiki bar, as well as a putting green, summer kitchen, and lovely swimming pool.

74 Batesbrooke Ct is part of the Heritage Hill Community in the village of Indian Springs.

It is situated within walking distance of the John Cooper School, and The George Mitchell Nature Preserve.

There are several bonus rooms to enjoy inside this home, including this game room with custom wet bar.

There's an excellent spot for your wine stash in this home.

2 Misty Point is one of several large mansions in the coveted Grogan's Point neighborhood.

The kitchen features custom cabinetry, professional Wolf appliances, and granite countertops.

The cozy family room looks onto the backyard.

The lap pool is perfect for swimmers and fitness enthusiasts.

The large lot offers plentiful space for backyard additions, landscaping, or space for kids to play.

114 S Curly Willow Cir is a property defined by modern elegance.

Tall ceilings and large windows allow for abundant natural light to flood through the open concept living space.

Made for wine lovers, the glass wine room allows you to admire your collection from all angles.

The media room is a calm space situated just off the game room, perfect for catching up on movies or sports games.

The backyard includes a summer kitchen and covered lounge space, with ample space to design your own custom swimming pool.

Real Estate / Houses

What You Can Buy For $2 Million In The Woodlands — Inside the Neighborhoods and Houses That Wow

When Your Home Has To Be Special

BY // 09.14.24
A grand entrance with double sweeping staircases welcomes you inside this Creekside mansion in The Woodlands.

231 Angel Leaf Road is a gated property nestled on an almost one-acre lot.

A spacious entryway greets guests to this private and luxurious estate.

The roomy interior will allow new owners to create their own aesthetic.

Outside, a resort-inspired paradise awaits.

It even features your very own tiki bar, as well as a putting green, summer kitchen, and lovely swimming pool.

74 Batesbrooke Ct is part of the Heritage Hill Community in the village of Indian Springs.

It is situated within walking distance of the John Cooper School, and The George Mitchell Nature Preserve.

There are several bonus rooms to enjoy inside this home, including this game room with custom wet bar.

There's an excellent spot for your wine stash in this home.

2 Misty Point is one of several large mansions in the coveted Grogan's Point neighborhood.

The kitchen features custom cabinetry, professional Wolf appliances, and granite countertops.

The cozy family room looks onto the backyard.

The lap pool is perfect for swimmers and fitness enthusiasts.

The large lot offers plentiful space for backyard additions, landscaping, or space for kids to play.

114 S Curly Willow Cir is a property defined by modern elegance.

Tall ceilings and large windows allow for abundant natural light to flood through the open concept living space.

Made for wine lovers, the glass wine room allows you to admire your collection from all angles.

The media room is a calm space situated just off the game room, perfect for catching up on movies or sports games.

The backyard includes a summer kitchen and covered lounge space, with ample space to design your own custom swimming pool.

Wondering what kind of house you can buy for $2 million in The Woodlands, a community consistently rated one of the Best Places to Live In America? A number of different options beckon in this price range.

Spread across several desirable zip codes in The Woodlands, these homes are all for sale in the range of two million dollars. Which will be your favorite?

Getting into this price range all but guarantees extra square footage, unique features, exclusivity and exquisite craftsmanship in The Woodlands. Let’s take a closer at what you can buy for $2 million in The Woodlands:

231 Angel Leaf Road

231 Angel Leaf Road
231 Angel Leaf Road is a gated property nestled on an almost one-acre lot.

Neighborhood: Grogan’s Mill
Listing Price: $1,875,000
The Important Numbers: 2001 (year built), 6,409 square feet, six bedrooms, five full and two half bathrooms

Situated on a spacious lot that stretches almost an entire acre, 231 Angel Leaf Road is a tranquil paradise that you may never want to leave.

A fully gated property, this Grogan’s Mill house was designed with privacy and timeless design in mind. Excellent craftsmanship abounds throughout, including custom cabinetry trims and millwork.

This near $2 million home in The Woodlands’ stand-out feature is the resort-style backyard. Beautifully designed with waterfalls, a jacuzzi spa and a tiki bar, it could be your very own sanctuary and escape from the real world. There’s even a putting green and a summer kitchen to enjoy on sunny evenings this fall.

Listed with Zach Richmond of Richmond Realty Group.

74 Batesbrooke Court

74 Batesbrooke Ct
There’s a lot to love about 74 Batesbrooke Ct, situated close to excellent schools and nature trails.

Neighborhood: Indian Springs
Listing Price: $1,995,000
The Important Numbers: 1999 (year built), 6,249 square feet, four to five bedrooms, three full and two half bathrooms

Within walking distance of the highly regarded John Cooper School, this John Post custom home would make for an excellent family home. Part of the exclusive and private Heritage Hill community in The Woodlands, the location is hard to beat.

Open and airy, the interior provides lots of possibilities, with large rooms giving you the opportunity to explore your own interests. A media room with a custom wet bar, two offices and a guest suite give this generous 6,000-square-foot house a plethora of options. The recently resurfaced custom pool is an eye-catching feature which has been upgraded to include new pumps, a filter and a heater.

This mansion in The Woodlands is also right beside the leafy expanse of the George Mitchell Nature Preserve, perfect for buyers who are looking to explore The Woodlands’ natural beauty.

Listed with Temitayo Omokwale with First Millenium Realty.

2 Misty Point

2 Misty Point aerial
2 Misty Point is one of several large mansions in the coveted Grogan’s Point neighborhood.

Neighborhood: Panther Creek
Listing Price: $1,995,000
The Important Numbers: 1990 (year built), 5,970 square feet, five bedrooms, four full and two half bathrooms

2 Misty Point is a sophisticated mansion in the prestigious Grogan’s Point. This property is nestled on a quiet cul-de-sac surrounded by large estates in one of The Woodlands’ most sought-after zip codes.

A flex room above the three-car garage provides endless opportunities. Whether you need a place for your band to practice or a quiet place to work from home. A stylish kitchen and light family room create a warm and inviting ambiance as you enter.

In the backyard, a 75-foot two lane lap pool is sure to please any keen fitness enthusiasts. A covered lanai provides a unique space for lounging and entertaining. The backyard also boasts plenty of grassy space for the kids to play, and no rear neighbors for ultimate in privacy.

This house is currently being offered at a five-and-a-half percent price reduction.

Listed with Cheryle Sanderson with Better Homes and Gardens.

114 S Curly Willow Circle

114 S Curly Willow Cir is a near $2 million house in The Woodlands defined by modern elegance.
114 S Curly Willow Cir is a near $2 million house in The Woodlands defined by modern elegance.

Neighborhood: Creekside Park
Listing Price: $1,899,000
The Important Numbers: 2014 (year built), 5,697 square feet, five bedrooms, five full and one half bathrooms

If you’re on the hunt for a modern house, there are some fabulous options available in the village of Creekside Park, the newest of The Woodlands’ residential villages.

114 S Curly Willow Circle, built by the Toll Brothers, offers home seekers an intriguing prospect. A grand entrance with a double staircase sets the tone for the entire home.

The layout benefits from a two-story open floor concept design, allowing plenty of natural light to flood in. The elegant glass-covered wine grotto stands out as an exquisite talking point — and gathering space — in the center of the house. A neutral color palette compliments the style of the home. Outside, a blank canvas awaits with an opportunity for the new homeowner to design his or her dream backyard.

Listed with Christian Meacham with Keller Williams Realty.

