What You Can Buy for $1 Million in Dallas Right Now

I don’t need to tell you the Dallas real estate market is wild right now — if you’ve arrived at this post, you’re likely well-versed in its general hotness. There is, however, a fun way to show the state of our local market. For the purposes of this post, we’ll go with: what you can buy in Dallas county for $1 million.

Remember when $1 million seemed astronomical? It’s still a beautifully secure amount to be able to spend on a home, but if you happen to be house hunting in Dallas right now, that particular threshold will knock you clear out of the Park Cities, save for a duplex or two. It’s a price point you’ll want to be comfortable hovering around if you want anything in Lakewood or Lower Greenville in 2022. You’ll have a bit more luck in the Bishop Arts area or charming Winnetka Heights, but you’ll need to move fast to score the most lovingly restored Craftsmans.

Things move fast in today’s market, but we’ve rounded up five exceptional homes, across five desirable Dallas neighborhoods, to showcase what’s available now. Happy house hunting!

6008 Bryan Parkway is part of the Swiss Avenue Historic District

The Neighborhood: Old East Dallas / Swiss Avenue Historic District

The Price: $990,000

Need-to-Know Numbers: 1915 (year built), 2,642 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

One of the many historic homes lining leafy Bryan Parkway (part of the Swiss Avenue Historic District), this elegant southern dwelling greets guests with a huge wraparound porch and towering architectural columns. Inside, perfectly preserved interiors include an updated kitchen with historic wood cabinetry and refreshed hardwood floors. An upstairs master suite includes a fireplace and a roomy walk-in closet. It’s truly the best of old and new.

6334 Monticello Avenue in Lakewood Heights

The Neighborhood: Lakewood Heights

The Price: $699,000,

Need-to-Know Numbers: 1956 (year built), 1,902 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

A beautifully updated ranch house within walking distance to popular Tietze Park, this Lakewood Heights home may be low on square footage, but it’s high on design. The interior is a perfect blank canvas for whatever your style may be, while a string-lit patio offers the perfect backyard hang. Notable additions include new double-paned windows and recently refinished hardwoods.

623 N Winnetka Avenue in North Oak Cliff

The Neighborhood: North Oak Cliff / Winnetka Heights

The Price: $805,500

Need-to-Know Numbers: 1921 (year built), 2,499 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

Situated just a few blocks away from Bishops Art District and steps from the historic Kessler Theater, the location is hard to top. This thoughtfully restored 1920s Craftsman is up for the task though. Every surface has been refreshed (visit here for some fun “before” shots), with highlights that include a built-in bar and a brand new, 200-square-foot outdoor deck.

5917 Vickery Boulevard in Lower Greenville

The Neighborhood: Lower Greenville

The Price: $899,900

Need-to-Know Numbers: 1950 (year built), 2,353 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

A touch of mod amid the more Tudor-leaning M Streets, 5917 Vickery is clean-lined and unassuming, especially compared to what you’ll find inside. Flooded with light thanks to rows of large picture frame windows, the slick mid-century home has been completely remodeled (a new roof and HVAC system are notable recent replacements), making it a rare find in one of the most sought-after neighborhoods in Dallas.

907 Monte Vista Drive in Hollywood Heights

The Neighborhood: Hollywood Heights — Santa Monica

The Price: $869,999

Need-to-Know Numbers: 1945 (year built), 2,052 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

A magical conservation district just south of White Rock Lake, Hollywood Heights is always a treasure trove of charming Tudors and bungalows. With a lush backyard and great bones, 907 Monte Vista is a notable discovery in the Dallas neighborhood.