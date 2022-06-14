Houston’s Hottest Brunch Party — Young Professionals, Pretty Young Things and Glamazons Turn This River Oaks Hotspot Pink

Brasserie 19 owner Charles Clark displays the Nebuchadnezzar (equal to 20 bottles of wine) of rosé, a special for Rosé All Day. (Photo by Shelby Hodge)

Brasserie 19 valets scurried in the abominable heat midday Saturday as Porsches, Range Rovers and Mercedes disgorged a stylish retinue of the young (some not so young) and restless, so attractive that even Carrie Bradshaw would have been intimidated. Les jeunesse dorée had gathered for brunch in celebration of national Rosé All Day.

The chilled pink wine flowed like Niagara Falls from bottles larger than most have ever seen. Fulfilling a special request, proprietor Charles Clark had ordered two nebuchadnezzars. That would be 15 liters of wine or 20 standard bottles of liquid contained in one mammoth bottle.

If the gregarious Clark pouring from the mega bottles of rosé and entertaining the packed house was not the man of the day, Troup Rolland was. The managing director of Capital Real Estate Investments had placed the order and was overheard inviting his table and the next, which was packed with lovely young attorneys, bankers, gallerists and publicists, to drink to their hearts’ content.

It was Rolland’s Rolls-Royce convertible that the valets had saved the primo parking spot for, which was next to Clark’s 1966 Lincoln Continental convertible which just happens to be a shade of pink.

Rolland allowed that he had been soaking up the B-19 (as regulars refer to it) buzz since he was 15 years old when he came with his parents Kim and Richard Rolland, who have since decamped to Round Top. Eleven years after that introduction, the 26-year-old is such a B-19 regular, dropping in as often as five times a week, that he has his own special table.

The most special table in the house would be, no surprise, numbered table 19. It’s located in the very front and typically hosts parties of six or eight. On this day, the glamazons had taken over, each with tresses curling down to their well-endowed décolletage, makeup perfected, skirts just the right amount of short and stilettos just the right height.

Let us not forget that in 2014, Town & Country magazine had anointed the River Oaks hotspot as Houston’s best place to meet a rich husband.

The four-legged guest of the day was Daisy, the dachshund, who is such a frequent visitor along with her owner Ally Ondarza that Clark has created a doggie menu named after the pooch. When not minding Daisy, Ondarza oversees the action at Christopher Martin Gallery on Colquitt.

At another interesting table (actually, they all had a story) where everyone was in a pink wig, Clark poured from a magnum of AIX Rosé, the wine sourced from the Provence vineyards and winery belonging to Clark’s friends.

Susan Spillios and friends decided the rosé brunch was the ideal situation for a birthday celebration. And it was a celebration from top to bottom.

PC Seen: Madison Marchbanks, Megan Rodriguez, Kirby Wheat, Griffin Wilson, Caroline Blaylock, Mia Bonner, Worth Beard, Audrey Sarver, Brette Tucker, Sarah Duga-Richard, Trey Pizzitola, Tawny Heath, Brittany Bluestein, Meredith Rogers, Emily Gray, William Walter, Lauren Gray, Stephanie Tower, Chandler Cone, Hope Dorsett, and Amy Grace.