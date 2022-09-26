‘Zillow Gone Wild’ Does Dallas — Inside a Futuristic Estate by Love Field Airport
The Most Eye-Catching Home on the MarketBY Caitlin Clark // 09.26.22
It's safe to say we've never seen anything quite like 5025 Wateka Drive, a palatial futuristic estate near Love Field Airport.
An exterior shot of 5025 Wateka.
The great room is filled with Italian porcelain tile and custom furnishings by homeowner Michael Shaun Jackson.
Jackson is an avid car collector, a hobby on fall display within the Dallas home.
The Ferrari Tributo F8 Spider can be included in the sale for $575,000, according to the Dallas Morning News.
A
The kitchen was inspired by a hovering vehicle in the movie Tron: Legacy.
The Ferrari theme carries over to the home office.
The main bedroom takes its aesthetic cues from the Versace mansion.
Another view of the opulent master bedroom.
Fire glass surrounds the master bathroom's freestanding tub.
A walk-in closet off the master bathroom.
A game room and bar features tufted turquoise walls and custom-built pinball machines.
An '80s speakeasy-inspired bar.
A sunken seating area surrounds a clean-lined fire pit.
The perfectly manicured lawn at 5025 Wateka Drive.
From a cursed castle in Cleveland to a mid-century marvel in Michigan, no home is too extravagant, too inimitable, or too weird for the eye-catching real estate curators behind the popular Instagram account Zillow Gone Wild. And though their hunt for must-see houses spans nationwide, we’re never too surprised when a Dallas listing makes its way onto the grid. After all, North Texas has its own share of the bold and the bizarre when it comes to architecture and design. That being said, I’ve never seen anything quite like Zillow Gone Wild’s latest local spotlight: 5025 Wateka Road, a towering, sci-fi-inspired structure near Love Field Airport that looks as though it’s been airlifted straight from Miami.
Where to begin? The towering great room filled with Italian porcelain tile and a Ferrari on full display? How about the kitchen, which, according to Candy’s Dirt, was inspired by a hovering vehicle in the 2010 film Tron: Legacy? And speaking of things that remind us of the ’80s, there’s a media room decked out in custom pinball machines, a zebra-print rug, and tufted blue velvet walls. But the biggest gasp-when-you-see-it moment belongs to the master suite, which takes its opulent aesthetic cues from the Versace Mansion and features a button that renders the glass surrounding the toilet completely opaque.
Inspirations abound, but the home itself is one-of-a-kind — as is nearly everything in it. The man behind 5025 Wateka and many of the custom-built furnishings, Michael Shaun Jackson, recently completed the home in 2020 for his family and has since launched his own firm, Acquiesce Design.
The sharp lines, monochromatic palettes, and futuristic opulence may not be for everyone, but you certainly can’t accuse 5025 Wateka of being boring.
5025 Wateka Road, clocking in at 4,583 square feet, is currently listed with Pogir Pogir and Lisa Besserer of Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s for just under $4 million.