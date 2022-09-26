Houston Hispanic Icons Rule This Night — Community Leaders, Astros Stars, Surgeons and Restaurateurs Come Together

149_AdrianDuenas_DrRickyFlores_GianninaAltuve_MarceloSaenz_VIvaTheGala_DOrtizPhoto_091722
Milka Waterland, Rani Edlebi, Elia Gabbinelli at the Institute of Hispanic Culture Houston gala. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
122_VIvaTheGala_DOrtizPhoto_091722
39_Micheline_Newall_DrGermanNewall_VIvaTheGala_DOrtizPhoto_091722
QUY_3566
88_MarceloSaenz_SilviaSalle_AdrianDuenas_VIvaTheGala_DOrtizPhoto_091722 (1)
75_ClaudiaContreras_RobertoContreras_VIvaTheGala_DOrtizPhoto_091722
QUY_3389
128_ChinaContreras_AdrianDuenas_AmandaEdwards_RobertoContrerasIV_MarceloSaenz_VIvaTheGala_DOrtizPhoto_091722
QUY_3359
QUY_3300
QUY_3558
87_MarceloSaenz_GianninaAltuve_VIvaTheGala_DOrtizPhoto_091722
QUY_3712
01
14

Adrian Duenas, honoree Dr. Ricky Flores, honoree Nina Altuve, Marcelo Saenz at the Institute of Hispanic Culture Houston 'Viva!' gala at the Hilton Americas-Houston. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

02
14

Milka Waterland, Rani Edlebi, Elia Gabbinelli at the Institute of Hispanic Culture Houston gala. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

03
14

Professional ballroom dancers entertain at the Institute of Hispanic Culture Houston gala. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

04
14

Honorees Micheline & Dr. German Newall at the Institute of Hispanic Culture Houston gala. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

05
14

Houston Astro Yordan Alvarez and wife Monica at the Institute of Hispanic Culture 'Viva!' gala (Photo by Quy Tran)

06
14

Key players in the Institute of Hispanic Culture Houston 'Viva!' gala at the Hilton Americas-Houston Marcelo Saenz, Silvia Salle, Adrian Duenas. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

07
14

Honorees Claudia & Roberto Contreras at the Institute of Hispanic Culture Houston gala. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

08
14

Honorees Laura & Rick Jaramillo at the Institute of Hispanic Culture Houston 'Viva!' fundraiser (Photo by Quy Tran)

09
14

China Contreras, Adrian Duens, Amanda Edwards, Roberto Contreras IV at the Institute of Hispanic Culture gala. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

10
14

Marcelo Saenz with honoree Tony Bonilla Sr. at the Institute of Hispanic Culture Houston gala. (Photo by Quy Tran)

11
14

Silvia Salle, Celina Hellmund at the Institute of Hispanic Culture 'Viva!' gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

12
14

Professional ballroom dancers at the Institute of Hispanic Culture gala. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

13
14

Gala chair Marcelo Saenz, honoree Nina Altuve at the Institute of Hispanic Culture 'Viva!' gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

14
14

Friends with Silvia Salle, far right, at the Institute of Hispanic Culture 'Viva!' gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

149_AdrianDuenas_DrRickyFlores_GianninaAltuve_MarceloSaenz_VIvaTheGala_DOrtizPhoto_091722
Milka Waterland, Rani Edlebi, Elia Gabbinelli at the Institute of Hispanic Culture Houston gala. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
122_VIvaTheGala_DOrtizPhoto_091722
39_Micheline_Newall_DrGermanNewall_VIvaTheGala_DOrtizPhoto_091722
QUY_3566
88_MarceloSaenz_SilviaSalle_AdrianDuenas_VIvaTheGala_DOrtizPhoto_091722 (1)
75_ClaudiaContreras_RobertoContreras_VIvaTheGala_DOrtizPhoto_091722
QUY_3389
128_ChinaContreras_AdrianDuenas_AmandaEdwards_RobertoContrerasIV_MarceloSaenz_VIvaTheGala_DOrtizPhoto_091722
QUY_3359
QUY_3300
QUY_3558
87_MarceloSaenz_GianninaAltuve_VIvaTheGala_DOrtizPhoto_091722
QUY_3712
Society / Featured Parties

Houston Hispanic Icons Rule This Night — Community Leaders, Astros Stars, Surgeons and Restaurateurs Come Together

An Evening Of Salsa Music, Dancing and Funding Difference-Making Scholarships

BY // 09.26.22
Adrian Duenas, honoree Dr. Ricky Flores, honoree Nina Altuve, Marcelo Saenz at the Institute of Hispanic Culture Houston 'Viva!' gala at the Hilton Americas-Houston. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Milka Waterland, Rani Edlebi, Elia Gabbinelli at the Institute of Hispanic Culture Houston gala. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Professional ballroom dancers entertain at the Institute of Hispanic Culture Houston gala. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Honorees Micheline & Dr. German Newall at the Institute of Hispanic Culture Houston gala. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Houston Astro Yordan Alvarez and wife Monica at the Institute of Hispanic Culture 'Viva!' gala (Photo by Quy Tran)
Key players in the Institute of Hispanic Culture Houston 'Viva!' gala at the Hilton Americas-Houston Marcelo Saenz, Silvia Salle, Adrian Duenas. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Honorees Claudia & Roberto Contreras at the Institute of Hispanic Culture Houston gala. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Honorees Laura & Rick Jaramillo at the Institute of Hispanic Culture Houston 'Viva!' fundraiser (Photo by Quy Tran)
China Contreras, Adrian Duens, Amanda Edwards, Roberto Contreras IV at the Institute of Hispanic Culture gala. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Marcelo Saenz with honoree Tony Bonilla Sr. at the Institute of Hispanic Culture Houston gala. (Photo by Quy Tran)
Silvia Salle, Celina Hellmund at the Institute of Hispanic Culture 'Viva!' gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Professional ballroom dancers at the Institute of Hispanic Culture gala. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Gala chair Marcelo Saenz, honoree Nina Altuve at the Institute of Hispanic Culture 'Viva!' gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Friends with Silvia Salle, far right, at the Institute of Hispanic Culture 'Viva!' gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
1
14

Adrian Duenas, honoree Dr. Ricky Flores, honoree Nina Altuve, Marcelo Saenz at the Institute of Hispanic Culture Houston 'Viva!' gala at the Hilton Americas-Houston. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

2
14

Milka Waterland, Rani Edlebi, Elia Gabbinelli at the Institute of Hispanic Culture Houston gala. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

3
14

Professional ballroom dancers entertain at the Institute of Hispanic Culture Houston gala. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

4
14

Honorees Micheline & Dr. German Newall at the Institute of Hispanic Culture Houston gala. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

5
14

Houston Astro Yordan Alvarez and wife Monica at the Institute of Hispanic Culture 'Viva!' gala (Photo by Quy Tran)

6
14

Key players in the Institute of Hispanic Culture Houston 'Viva!' gala at the Hilton Americas-Houston Marcelo Saenz, Silvia Salle, Adrian Duenas. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

7
14

Honorees Claudia & Roberto Contreras at the Institute of Hispanic Culture Houston gala. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

8
14

Honorees Laura & Rick Jaramillo at the Institute of Hispanic Culture Houston 'Viva!' fundraiser (Photo by Quy Tran)

9
14

China Contreras, Adrian Duens, Amanda Edwards, Roberto Contreras IV at the Institute of Hispanic Culture gala. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

10
14

Marcelo Saenz with honoree Tony Bonilla Sr. at the Institute of Hispanic Culture Houston gala. (Photo by Quy Tran)

11
14

Silvia Salle, Celina Hellmund at the Institute of Hispanic Culture 'Viva!' gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

12
14

Professional ballroom dancers at the Institute of Hispanic Culture gala. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

13
14

Gala chair Marcelo Saenz, honoree Nina Altuve at the Institute of Hispanic Culture 'Viva!' gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

14
14

Friends with Silvia Salle, far right, at the Institute of Hispanic Culture 'Viva!' gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

The Hilton Americas-Houston ballroom pulsated with the vibrancy of salsa music and dance as the Institute of Hispanic Culture of Houston celebrated its 65 years of preserving Hispanic heritage and providing merit-based scholarships for exemplary students of Hispanic heritage. The glittery night honored five couples and four individuals who have set a course of excellence in the Hispanic community and throughout Houston.

The evening was in the dedicated hands of proud Hispanic immigrants in chair Marcelo Saenz and co-chair Adrians Dueñas, both from Ecuador, and co-chair Silvia Salle from Uruguay, with an assist from IHCH board president Carmen Herrada, originally from Spain. With English as the second language of many among the 400 attending, the lilting Spanish accents added authenticity to the night.

Saenz and Dueñas had dual roles as their companies, BeDesign and Residences at The Allen, served as presenting sponsors of the evening that raised a record $300,000 for Institute of Hispanic Culture.

Taking bows as “notable heroes of the Hispanic community” were plastic surgeon Dr. German Newall and wife Micheline; Texas Children’s Hospital’s Dr. Ricky Flores and Monica Medina; Astros star Jose Altuve and his wife Nina (she attended while he  played a game at Minute Maid Park); BCN and MAD restaurant owners Isabel and Ignacio Torres; Mari Carmen Ramírez, the Museum of Fine Arts Houston curator of Latin American art; Rosalinda Martinez, director of community strategy for the Texas AARP; Silvia Graves, founding partner of Graves & Graves global immigration law firm;  LICS Houston executive director Lara Jaramillo and Bank of America Merrill Lynch’s Rick Jaramillo and civil rights activist and attorney Tony Bonilla Sr. of Corpus Christi.

Milka Waterland, Rani Edlebi, Elia Gabbinelli at the Institute of Hispanic Culture Houston gala. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Milka Waterland, Rani Edlebi, Elia Gabbinelli at the Institute of Hispanic Culture Houston gala. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

After the Astros’ rare defeat at the hands of the Oakland Athletics, Yordan Alvarez, a native of Cuba, and his wife Monica joined the party. Nina Altuve closed out the night solo.

PC Seen: Roberto Contreras IV, China Contreras, Amanda Edwards, Celina Hellmund, Mario Gudmundsson, Mayte Weitzman, Miriam Sera, Rey Ocanas and Orlando Manzo, Elia Gabbanelli, Milka Waterland-Guzman, Mauricio Sampogna, Eugenia Rojas, Lee and Cookie Centracco, and Joanne Houck.

Discover De Beers

Swipe
  • De Beers September 2022
  • De Beers September 2022
  • De Beers September 2022
  • De Beers September 2022
  • De Beers September 2022
  • De Beers September 2022
  • De Beers September 2022
  • De Beers September 2022
  • De Beers September 2022

149_AdrianDuenas_DrRickyFlores_GianninaAltuve_MarceloSaenz_VIvaTheGala_DOrtizPhoto_091722
Milka Waterland, Rani Edlebi, Elia Gabbinelli at the Institute of Hispanic Culture Houston gala. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
122_VIvaTheGala_DOrtizPhoto_091722
39_Micheline_Newall_DrGermanNewall_VIvaTheGala_DOrtizPhoto_091722
QUY_3566
88_MarceloSaenz_SilviaSalle_AdrianDuenas_VIvaTheGala_DOrtizPhoto_091722 (1)
75_ClaudiaContreras_RobertoContreras_VIvaTheGala_DOrtizPhoto_091722
QUY_3389
128_ChinaContreras_AdrianDuenas_AmandaEdwards_RobertoContrerasIV_MarceloSaenz_VIvaTheGala_DOrtizPhoto_091722
QUY_3359
QUY_3300
QUY_3558
87_MarceloSaenz_GianninaAltuve_VIvaTheGala_DOrtizPhoto_091722
QUY_3712
Special Series
Presented by Valobra Master Jewelers

Houston's Diamond Duos

This Houston Diamond Duo Helps Bring Smiles to Children In Need — And To Each Other
This Houston Diamond Duo Helps Bring Smiles to Children In Need — And To Each Other
This Houston Diamond Duo Is Celebrating 25 Years of Marriage After One Love-At-First-Sight Blind Date
This Houston Diamond Duo Is Celebrating 25 Years of Marriage After One Love-At-First-Sight Blind Date
This Houston Diamond Duo Brings High Style and Real Substance Together — From Vietnam to Houston With Love
This Houston Diamond Duo Brings High Style and Real Substance Together — From Vietnam to Houston With Love
This Houston Diamond Duo Found Love in Washington D.C. and Built a Life of Family and Giving Back in Texas
This Houston Diamond Duo Found Love in Washington D.C. and Built a Life of Family and Giving Back in Texas
Houston Diamond Duo Believes In Love at First Sight — and Family Love That Lasts
Houston Diamond Duo Believes In Love at First Sight — and Family Love That Lasts
Houston Couple Shines Bright as Valobra Master Jewelers’ First Ever Diamond Duo
Houston Couple Shines Bright as Valobra Master Jewelers’ First Ever Diamond Duo
read full series
HP Village

Showcase of Homes

Swipe
727 Merrill Street
Woodland Heights
FOR SALE

727 Merrill Street
Houston, TX

$1,899,000 Learn More about this property
Melissa Kubala
This property is listed by: Melissa Kubala (713) 298-5097 Email Realtor
727 Merrill Street
1626 Cortlandt St
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

1626 Cortlandt St
Houston, TX

$999,000 Learn More about this property
Cynthia Mullins
This property is listed by: Cynthia Mullins (713) 829-3052 Email Realtor
1626 Cortlandt St
1111 Studewood St 508
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

1111 Studewood St 508
Houston, TX

$699,900 Learn More about this property
Bill Baldwin
This property is listed by: Bill Baldwin (713) 862-1600 Email Realtor
1111 Studewood St 508
705 E 17th Street
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

705 E 17th Street
Houston, TX

$1,299,000 Learn More about this property
Melissa Kubala
This property is listed by: Melissa Kubala (713) 298-5097 Email Realtor
705 E 17th Street
1530 Hawthorne Street
Montrose / Mandell Place
FOR SALE

1530 Hawthorne Street
Houston, TX

$1,400,000 Learn More about this property
Bill Baldwin
This property is listed by: Bill Baldwin (713) 862-1600 Email Realtor
1530 Hawthorne Street
1006 Herkimer Street
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

1006 Herkimer Street
Houston, TX

$789,000 Learn More about this property
David Diamond
This property is listed by: David Diamond (281) 772-6793 Email Realtor
1006 Herkimer Street
2163 University Blvd
Rice/Museum District
FOR SALE

2163 University Blvd
Houston, TX

$1,250,000 Learn More about this property
Melissa Kubala
This property is listed by: Melissa Kubala (713) 298-5097 Email Realtor
2163 University Blvd
629 E 10th 1/2 St
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

629 E 10th 1/2 St
Houston, TX

$1,550,000 Learn More about this property
Bill Baldwin
This property is listed by: Bill Baldwin (713) 862-1600 Email Realtor
629 E 10th 1/2 St
1211 Nicholson Street
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

1211 Nicholson Street
Houston, TX

$1,695,000 Learn More about this property
Rose Scharning
This property is listed by: Rose Scharning (281) 787-2735 Email Realtor
1211 Nicholson Street
943 Merrill Street
Woodland Heights
FOR SALE

943 Merrill Street
Houston, TX

$1,799,000 Learn More about this property
Melissa Kubala
This property is listed by: Melissa Kubala (713) 298-5097 Email Realtor
943 Merrill Street
5104 Caroline St 502
Rice/Museum District
FOR SALE

5104 Caroline St 502
Houston, TX

$1,250,000 Learn More about this property
Bill Baldwin
This property is listed by: Bill Baldwin (713) 862-1600 Email Realtor
5104 Caroline St 502
Presented by Boulevard Realty
View Our Open Houses See Our Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X