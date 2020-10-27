Beloved Houston Restaurant’s New Brunch Menu Wows an Influential Crowd — The Annie’s Making Sunday Funday

Blueberry muffins on the brunch menu at The Annie (Photo by Johnny Than)

The open face lobster omelette on the weekend brunch menu at The Annie. (Photo by Kirsten Gilliam)

Bellini, roses, and a yogurt parfait on the brunch table The Annie (Photo by Johnny Than)

The Annie Cafe logo mask awaits each guest as she sits for the Sunday brunch extravaganza. (Photo by Johnny Than)

Allison Crosswell and Callie Simmons, masks in hand, unmask for a photo at The Annie Cafe & Bar Sunday brunch. (Photo by Johnny Than)

PaperCity Group Publisher Monica Bickers and PaperCity Account Manager Houston Kara Smith inspect the private room at The Annie Cafe & Bar before the ladies who brunch begin arriving. (Photo by Johnny Than)

Alexandra Russell, Allie Walls, May Burkett, Maddy Lassetter dressed for Sunday Brunch at The Annie. (Photo by Johnny Than)

What better means of introducing a tasty new brunch menu than inviting a group of influential lovelies in for a sampling? That is precisely why on Sunday a well-heeled flock of femmes, at the behest of PaperCity, gathered in the private room as guests of The Annie for a feast of delectable dishes that had even the most calorie-conscious throwing caution to the wind.

The lavish menu was introduced just a few weeks ago and already the Post Oak Boulevard hotspot is drawing a sophisticated throng, entertained by a roving band of mariachis, who also on Sundays make the rounds to B.B. Lemon and B&B Butchers, all members of Berg Hospitality. When the musicians have departed, a DJ cranks up tunes in The Annie dining room.

The private room festivities began with samplings of specialty cocktails from the brunch menu. It was a tough decision as waiters swirled through with trays of peach bellinis, mimosas, watermelon margaritas and wine. Masks removed only for sipping and photographs.

PaperCity‘s Monica Bickers, Meredith Chastang and Kara Smith welcomed the guests such as astute businesswoman Aanchal Bhatia, Sydenham Clinic owner, whose timing was tight because later in the day she had a birthday party to attend and her son’s polo match at Houston Polo Club. Libby Cagle and Lauren Taft had just driven directly in from their country digs in Round Top for the chance to visit with friends whom they have seen little of since social distancing at the family ranch.

Young moms Lindley Arnoldy and Valerie Dieterich shared stories of motherhood while Molly McMurtry and Mary Ann Mason talked the public relations biz with table mates.

Taking the lead with the most intriguing news of all was former PaperCity star Jailyn Marcel, who has just launched a food-driven website, Abby&Edna, that combines her friendship, forged while classmates at Howard University, with Cortina Spearman in the effort which they describe as “a love letter to food.”

Setting a festive atmosphere was a vibrant swath of multi-sized balloons in gold and shades of green from That Balloon Girl as well as the dreamy floral centerpieces created by John Friedman Flowers.

Among the numerous dishes presented were scratch biscuits, blueberry muffins, churritos with cocoa coffee caramel cream, berry and yogurt cups, Annie tortilla soup, Ahi tuna ceviche, kale salad, French toast with caramelized bananas, huevos rancheros, open-face lobster omelettes and macarons for dessert. After such a feast, a nap was in order.

PC Seen: Samantha Huang, Ashley Pearce, Kathleen Zinn, Katherine Phelps, Nancy Bilhmaier, Allison Crosswell, Maddy Lassetter, Emma Willingham, Erin Stewart, Pippa Fraumeni, Lucy Sheppard, Tara English, Brittany Zeplain, Georgia Piazza, Allie Walls, and Callie Simmons.