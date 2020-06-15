The new Pressed Juicery in Rice Village is donating all sales during the week to the NAACP.
Restaurants

Houston Restaurants and a New Rice Village Juice Bar Join the Fight Against Racism

International Bakers Against Racism Movement Gets H-Town Support

BY // 06.15.20
As movements against racism grow larger and louder across the country, support is coming from some, perhaps, unexpected corners. Two Houston hospitality groups have joined Bakers Against Racism and a new juice bar is donating all proceeds from the week to the NAACP.

Underbelly Hospitality and Goodnight Hospitality are joining the international movement calling on bakers, chefs, home bakers and cooks to create packages of baked goods for sale and donate most, if not all, of the proceeds to charities that support Black Lives Matter causes.

The Instagram account announcing the effort notes, “We are armed to fight racism with the tools we know how to utilize, our FOOD.”

Internationally, pre-sales will be taken across all social media platforms beginning this Monday, June 15 with pick-up on Saturday, June 20. The organization is asking each participant to bake at least 150 items for sale.

Chris Shepherd’s Underbelly Hospitality is creating a party pack of desserts which includes Ca phe sua da carrot cake “fried pie,” black lime pie bar, a mini Georgia James apple pie, Chris’ birthday cake push-pop and a rainbow cookie sandwich. Orders for the $40 pack can be placed here. Proceeds will go to Pure Justice, a Houston organization focused on criminal justice reform and economic equity issues.

The Goodnight Hospitality pastry team, led by Shawn Gawle, is offering its Rosie Cannonball Melba Pavlova Kit for $24 with a portion of proceeds benefiting the Center for Healing of Racism. That kit includes French meringue, vanilla Chantilly, raspberry sauce and a pint of peach sorbet. Order here for June 20 pickup.

Pressed Juicery

The first Houston location of the popular cold-pressed juice and plant-based snacks and treats haven opened Friday on University Boulevard in Rice Village. For this first week, 100 percent of sales at this new Pressed Juicery are being donated to the NAACP.

“We are a company that recognizes and celebrates the diversity in our communities and our team members, and we stand with our black communities across the nation in solidarity,” Pressed Juicery CEO Pawan Kalra says in a statement.

The company has also created an interactive mural for the store opening, allowing guests to add their name to publicly pledge to stand against racial injustice. “We wanted to use our store to raise awareness, and our interactive mural gives our customers an opportunity to show their support,”  Kalra says.

