10 Secret Bars in Houston to Know — Slipping Into the Speakeasy World

The unassuming exterior to urban-chic bar Rabbit's Got the Gun. (Photo by Kyle Hoffmann)

A smoked Old Fashioned off Permission's "secret" menu of elaborate cocktails. (Courtesy of Permission Whiskey & Service Co.)

The lobby of Juliet is a dead ringer for a theater lobby where diners can purchase candies and popcorn. (Photo by In-House Social)

Between 1920 and 1933, the United States enforced a ban against the production, importation, transportation and sale of alcoholic beverages: a time period known as the Prohibition Era. This ban only challenged certain American rebels and rulebreakers to get creative. The secret bar or speakeasy was born — an illicit bar, lounge, nightclub, or liquor store typically fronted by a legal business.

Nearly a hundred years on, the trend is being embraced once again in Houston. In a whole new way.

Some of these Houston speakeasies are hidden behind secret passageways, unmarked doors or another business, requiring little ingenuity and knowhow to access. Others are right out in the open. No secret knock required. Yet the throwback vibe and classy cocktails still flow.

Speakeasies and secret bars once offered as illicit escapes from Prohibition. Now, they simply offer an amusing, clandestine night out to release your inhibitions.

These are some of the best kept secret bars in Houston, full of Roaring Twenties speakeasy ambience:

Lei Low Rum & Tiki Bar

6412 N Main Street

Lei Low Rum & Tiki Bar is a secret Houston bar.

Looking to lay low with a pina colada? Find the Aloha mural and the neon RUM sign above the blacked-out windows on Main Street and enter Lei Low, a vibrant, Polynesian paradise. This mellow neighborhood tiki bar in The Heights specializes in everything rum, served and topped with imaginative ornamentation.

Feeling more in the mood for a staycation? Lei Low also offers tropical cocktails to go. A’ole pilikia.

Marfreless River Oaks Lounge

2006 Peden Street

Infamous unmarked blue door to Houston landmark bar, Marfreless. (Courtesy of Marfreless)

Rumor has it that clandestine dreams live on the second story of Marfreless, the city’s historical, hidden away makeout spot. Behind a blue door marked only by a simple black placard that displays the business hours, happy hours and a “PROPER DRESS REQUIRED”decree, you will find cocktails, old school music and couches by candlelight. It all sets the tone for an intimate hidden lounge.

Marfreless also hosts trivia nights on Monday, calling all “non-conformists, intellectuals, and couples.”

Captain Foxheart’s Bad News Bar & Spirit Lodge

308 Main Street

Bulletin of Bad News specials and old-school items. (Courtesy of Captain Foxheart’s Bad News Bar & Spirit Lodge)

Making your way downtown, you might find yourself staring at the maps on your phone, wondering where in the capital F that Captain Foxheart’s is. That is until a man standing outside of the door to Ira Aghai’s attorney at law practice sees your confusion and asks “You looking for bad news?” Say yes.

Through Aghai’s doorway and up a steep flight of red carpeted stairs await two doors. Enter the left one and you will arrive at your destination. Captain Foxheart is a cozy, old fashioned, pretension free space with authentic cocktails, knowledgeable bartenders and a patio with downtown views.

Secret Garden at Bravery Chef Hall

409 Travis Steet

Bravery Chef Hall’s Secret Garden in full bloom. (Courtesy of @secretgardenhtx)

Through the back doors of downtown’s Bravery Chef Hall, you’ll find a courtyard with a glass greenhouse serving coffee and cocktails. This Secret Garden of libations adorned by leafy trees and flowers is a sweet little outdoor space, wedged by the food hall, Aris high-rise and Main Street.

If you’re looking to sneak into the garden after hours, forgo Travis Street to find the gated back entrance located on the Main Street side of the block. Would a secret garden by any other entrance smell just as sweet?

HandleBar

5219 Washington Avenue

A peek into HandleBar’s Tom Selleck-adorned Magnum Room. (Courtesy of HandleBar)

HandleBar is hardly-hidden bar on Washington Avenue, Houston’s most popular and vibrant nightlife area does have one little secret of its own. Deep inside of the adult wonderland of old school games, retro booth seating and a dance floor — and beyond the bathrooms — you’ll find the entrance to the Magnum Room.

The 225-square-foot escape is a place “to get weird.” You’ll find off-menu tropical cocktails, specialty shots and a rather revealing photo of Tom Selleck in the Magnum Room. Who doesn’t love a little moustache with their pamplemousse liquor?

Juliet

5857 Westheimer Road

The faux movie theater entrance, including the box office, to Juliet belies the chic restaurant inside.

They say hospitality is performance art, which makes Juliet’s movie box office front so fitting. It is inspired by restaurateur James McGhee’s affinity for movie. Walk past the counter and a concessions area where you can actually buy popcorn and through a heavy stage curtain to find the restaurant.

It is a setting fit for a Los Angeles, New York, London or and Las Vegas hotspot. The Hollywood theme continues throughout, including a dessert menu titled Credits and a gilded steak.

It’s lights, camera, 24k Gold Tomahawk Ribeye.

Sugar Room

5120 Washington Avenue

Sugar Room’s nightlife lounge awaits past the patisserie front. (Courtesy of Sugar Room)

If you’re craving a late night sugar or caffeine kick whilst out on Washington Avenue, Sugar Room has you covered. And then some.

Suspicious that you had to flash your ID for a macaron? In true speakeasy style, past a patisserie front and head through a back stock room full of coffee beans and powdered sugar and you’ll find a a vintage glam nightclub and outdoor lounge serving eye candy cocktails and wine.

Tongue Cut Sparrow

1424 Westheimer Road

Bar side view of stylish speakeasy, Tongue Cut Sparrow. (Courtesy of Tongue Cut Sparrow)

Look closely behind Anvil Bar & Refuge and you’ll find Bobby Heugel’s Tongue Cut Sparrow. Relocated from its former hiding spot downtown, Pastry Wars brings true speakeasy integrity.

Despite its formal ambiance with bowtie bartenders, jazz and a sense of romance, Tongue Cut extends a welcome to all from the most casual of parties to a couple dressed to the nines. Tongue Cut Sparrow’s cocktail techniques are inspired by Heugel’s travels to Japan, Taiwan and Vietnam. The decor is influenced by hospitality meccas in New York, London, and Oaxaca, Mexico.

This Houston secret bar is worldly.

Permission Whiskey & Service Co.

2920 White Oak Drive

Permission brings a swanky interior.

This boozy vintage bar in The Heights carries an extensive collection of whiskies, rums, gins and agave spirits. You can get both classic and house cocktail creations at Permission. The real standout, however, is the impressive assortment of fine and rare bourbons.

Even with antique chandeliers, green velvet seating, champagne, oysters and warm towelettes offered upon arrival, this place is anything but uptight. Offering full swanky service (and a secret cocktail menu) complemented by comforts that make you feel like a regular, Permission knows how to make it a party.

Rabbit’s Got the Gun

708 Hogan Street

An unassuming exterior to urban-chic neighborhood bar Rabbit’s Got the Gun. (Photo by Kyle Hoffmann)

What looks like just outdoor picnic table seating for the Lobos Tacos food truck and an abandoned body shop disguise the Northside neighborhood craft cocktail bar called Rabbit’s Got the Gun.

Beyond barred doors adorned with the mural of a menacing bunny, you’ll discover a graffitied and arty urban-chic bar with a live DJ lounge. You’ll find the otherwise unmarked door in the mechanic’s space in the deserted body shop. Tacos, craft cocktails, music and art await.

It’s better when it’s a little secret.