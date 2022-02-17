Restaurants / Bars

Three Top-Notch Texas Recipes For National Margarita Day — Or Any Elevated Cocktail Hour

Celebrate With the Unofficial Libation of Texas

BY // 02.17.22
texas margarita recipes

The Texas Margarita (photo courtesy of Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek | graphic by PaperCity)

In general, I’m down for the silliness of National Donut Day or the absurdity of celebrating Carbonated Beverages With Caffeine across the country. Those “holidays” are usually just an excuse to indulge — why not? There is, however, one national food and beverage holiday I take quite seriously: National Margarita Day. I live in the land of Tex-Mex after all, and more specifically, Dallas, home to the world’s first frozen marg machine. In fact, restaurateur Mariano Martinez’s invention was so groundbreaking, his device now resides in Washington D.C.’s Smithsonian Institute, a group that also deemed it one of the top 10 inventions of all time alongside Thomas Edison’s light bulb and the first-ever camera. (Truly!)

This year, National Margarita Day falls on a Tuesday (February 22). There will be restaurant deals and happy hours, but in order to further treat this holiday with the respect and reverence it deserves, we rounded up a few enticing margarita recipes sourced across Texas for those who wish to celebrate at home. From iconic Dallas cocktails to West Texas spins on the tart classic, the following drinks are worthy of a national toast.

 

RWMOT_TexasMargarita_2
The Texas Margarita (photo courtesy of Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek)

The Texas Margarita | The Mansion Bar at Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek in Dallas

A beloved Dallas haunt for travelers and locals alike, the Mansion Bar never disappoints. From late-night jazz to the classy, clubby decor, the Turtle Creek retreat is the perfect spot to catch up with old friends and — thanks to bartenders like Danny Caffall — order up a damn good margarita.

Ingredients

– 2 oz favorite tequila
– 1 oz fresh lime juice
– .75 oz Cointreau
– .5 to .75 (adjust for sweetness) jalapeño agave*

*Jalapeño Agave – cut jalapeños and combine them with agave syrup in a container.  Let soak for at least a week. Agave syrup should be sweet and bring the heat.

Instructions 
– Place all ingredients and ice into a shaker tin.
– Shake vigorously.
– Pour over ice into glass rimmed with Tajin.
– Garnish with a lime wedge.

 

High Desert Margarita_credit Brooke Schwab 2
The High Desert Margarita (photo by Brooke Schwab)

The High Desert Sotol Margarita | The Marfa Spirit Co.

In addition to helming a popular watering hole in West Texas’ art oasis, the three friends and founders behind The Marfa Spirit Co. recently launched Chihuahuan Desert Sotol in partnership with Sotol Don Celso in Janos, Mexico. The transborder spirit offers a unique, smoky spin on the classic margarita.
Ingredients
– 1.5 oz. Chihuahuan Desert Sotol

– 0.75 oz. Rio Grande Orange

– 0.75 oz. fresh lime juice

– 0.5 oz. lime oleo

– pinch of salt

– lime wheel for garnish

Instructions 
– In a cocktail tin, combine all ingredients.

– Fill a tin with ice. Shake hard until well-chilled. Empty contents into a rocks glass.

– Garnish with a lime wheel.

La Babia (1)

La Babia Margarita | Hotel Emma in San Antonio, Texas

Those who order a margarita upon settling into Sternewirth, Hotel Emma’s cozy cocktail den, are in for a treat. “La Babia” is inspired by the hotel owner’s own recipe, whipped up on his Mexican ranch of the same name. To complete the at-home experience, consider snagging the hotel’s gorgeous turquoise glasses, hand-etched in San Miguel.

Ingredients 

– 1 part white tequila
– 1 part triple sec (or your favorite orange liquor)
– ½ part fresh squeezed lime juice (important that it is only fresh squeezed lime juice and no sweet and sour mixes)

Instructions 

– Combine all the ingredients into a shaker with ice.
– Shake and pour into a salt-rimmed glass full of ice.
– Garnish with a lime wheel.

