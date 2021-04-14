WineHaus is back. Ready for rose on the patio. (Photo by Monica Wright)
WineHaus patio photo credit Monica Wright
01
02

WineHaus is back. Ready for rose on the patio. (Photo by Monica Wright)

02
02

WineHaus patio readies for grand opening in May. Photo credit Monica Wright.

WineHaus is back. Ready for rose on the patio. (Photo by Monica Wright)
WineHaus patio photo credit Monica Wright
Restaurants / Bars

Popular Fort Worth Wine Bar Comes Back on the Scene With a New Owner and Plenty of Jazz — Inside WineHaus’ Transformation

A True Boutique Wine Haven

BY // 04.14.21
WineHaus is back. Ready for rose on the patio. (Photo by Monica Wright)
WineHaus patio readies for grand opening in May. Photo credit Monica Wright.
1
2

WineHaus is back. Ready for rose on the patio. (Photo by Monica Wright)

2
2

WineHaus patio readies for grand opening in May. Photo credit Monica Wright.

WineHaus has long been a favorite retreat for those residing in the 76110. Located at 1628 Park Place Avenue in Fort Worth’s Near Southside neighborhood, it is now under new management and is getting ready for a formal reintroduction. A grand opening weekend event dubbed A Taste of WineHaus is set to take place on Friday, May 14 through Sunday, May 16.

The popular wine bar’s change of ownership actually took place in November of 2020. Now new owner Robyn Davis is excited to officially celebrate its grand reintroduction and welcome the Fort Worth community to join in the celebration.

There will be jazz nights on the new patio and a champagne brunch pop-up. Grazing boards will be on hand and WineHaus’ unique wine-on-tap option, a sustainable method that reduces the price as well as waste, will be featured.

WineHaus patio readies for grand opening in May. Photo credit Monica Wright.

WineHaus will unveil a 240 square foot impressionistic mural, inspired by Monet’s ‘Water Lilies. It is painted by Fort Worth artist (and WineHaus bar manager) Monica Wright.

“As a neighborhood wine bar, we value our local community,” Davis says. “Thanks to them, WineHaus is an accepting and friendly space. Anyone can come to learn about and enjoy great wine. We want to become a creative space that showcases a slew of local artists, from fine art, live music and local culinary artists.”

This is a boutique wine store that focuses on wines from independent producers. It has 16 wines-by-the-glass that change regularly. These can be bought in growlers to-go as well. For the non-wine drinkers, the Haus also offers a limited selection of local craft beers.

WineHaus can also serve as an intimate event venue with its upstairs lounge (70 people max) and outdoor patio (40 people max) available for rental. WineHaus is open Tuesdays through Saturdays from 3:30 pm to 10:30 pm.

PC_Parallax_Headline_TheParklane-min
PC_Parallax_WhiteLogo_TheParklane-min Extraordinary lving experience that extends beyond individual residences.

Featured Properties

Swipe
6144 Locke Avenue
Ridglea
FOR SALE

6144 Locke Avenue
Fort Worth, TX

$719,900 Learn More about this property
Carter Brumley
This property is listed by: Carter Brumley (817) 201-1117 Email Realtor
6144 Locke Avenue
10531 Cole Road
Pilot Point
FOR SALE

10531 Cole Road
Pilot Point, TX

$1,875,000 Learn More about this property
Eric Walsh
This property is listed by: Eric Walsh (817) 312-9586 Email Realtor
10531 Cole Road
3824 Aviemore Drive
Riverhills
FOR SALE

3824 Aviemore Drive
Fort Worth, TX

$2,499,000 Learn More about this property
John Giordano
This property is listed by: John Giordano (817) 991-1862 Email Realtor
3824 Aviemore Drive
889 Mobley Road
Dogwood Canyon
FOR SALE

889 Mobley Road
Cedar Hill, TX

$5,700,000 Learn More about this property
Eric Walsh
This property is listed by: Eric Walsh (817) 312-9586 Email Realtor
889 Mobley Road
808 Washington Terrace
Rivercrest
FOR SALE

808 Washington Terrace
Fort Worth, TX

$785,000 Learn More about this property
Kelly Bowen-Wilson
This property is listed by: Kelly Bowen-Wilson (817) 723-1156 Email Realtor
808 Washington Terrace
2800 Lakeside Parkway #1203
Lakeside Tower
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway #1203
Flower Mound, TX

$3,235,500 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway #1203
13604 Green Elm Road
Walsh Ranch
FOR SALE

13604 Green Elm Road
Aledo, TX

$689,900 Learn More about this property
Kandy Maberry
This property is listed by: Kandy Maberry (940) 456-3251 Email Realtor
13604 Green Elm Road
4140 E Renfro Street
Wilson Farm
FOR SALE

4140 E Renfro Street
Burleson, TX

$2,590,000 Learn More about this property
Eric Walsh
This property is listed by: Eric Walsh (817) 312-9586 Email Realtor
4140 E Renfro Street
1905 Highland Park Circle
Highland Park Circle
FOR SALE

1905 Highland Park Circle
Fort Worth, TX

$1,600,000 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
1905 Highland Park Circle
9050 County Road 519
Rafter 28 Ranch
FOR SALE

9050 County Road 519
Alvarado, TX

$4,999,999 Learn More about this property
Kolby Simonson-Stewart
This property is listed by: Kolby Simonson-Stewart (970) 749-7404 Email Realtor
9050 County Road 519
1120 Pebble Creek
Rivercrest
FOR SALE

1120 Pebble Creek
Fort Worth, TX

$4,950,000 Learn More about this property
The Coulborn Group
This property is listed by: The Coulborn Group (817) 703-7491 Email Realtor
1120 Pebble Creek
5100 Crestline Road
The Baldrige House
FOR SALE

5100 Crestline Road
Fort Worth, TX

$7,500,000 Learn More about this property
Eric Walsh
This property is listed by: Eric Walsh (817) 312-9586 Email Realtor
5100 Crestline Road
2616 Torrey Pines Drive
Stonegate
FOR SALE

2616 Torrey Pines Drive
Fort Worth, TX

$1,099,000 Learn More about this property
The Coulborn Group
This property is listed by: The Coulborn Group (817) 703-7491 Email Realtor
2616 Torrey Pines Drive
2729 River Forest Drive
River Park
FOR SALE

2729 River Forest Drive
Fort Worth, TX

$669,000 Learn More about this property
The Coulborn Group
This property is listed by: The Coulborn Group (817) 703-7491 Email Realtor
2729 River Forest Drive
Lakeside Parkway #1502
Lakeside Tower
FOR SALE

Lakeside Parkway #1502
Flower Mound, TX

$3,853,000 Learn More about this property
Bryan Bell
This property is listed by: Bryan Bell (817) 694-5848 Email Realtor
Lakeside Parkway #1502
5529 Pershing Avenue
Arlington Heights
FOR SALE

5529 Pershing Avenue
Fort Worth, TX

$985,500 Learn More about this property
Deborah Bailey
This property is listed by: Deborah Bailey (817) 706-0252 Email Realtor
5529 Pershing Avenue
175 Bay Hill Drive
Possum Kingdom Lake
FOR SALE

175 Bay Hill Drive
Graford, TX

$3,600,000 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
175 Bay Hill Drive
Presented by Ulterre Fort Worth
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email

Like PaperCity Dallas on Facebook

Beyond the magazine. Get more of Dallas’ top restaurant, real estate, society, fashion and art in your news feed.

X
X