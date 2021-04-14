Popular Fort Worth Wine Bar Comes Back on the Scene With a New Owner and Plenty of Jazz — Inside WineHaus’ Transformation

WineHaus has long been a favorite retreat for those residing in the 76110. Located at 1628 Park Place Avenue in Fort Worth’s Near Southside neighborhood, it is now under new management and is getting ready for a formal reintroduction. A grand opening weekend event dubbed A Taste of WineHaus is set to take place on Friday, May 14 through Sunday, May 16.

The popular wine bar’s change of ownership actually took place in November of 2020. Now new owner Robyn Davis is excited to officially celebrate its grand reintroduction and welcome the Fort Worth community to join in the celebration.

There will be jazz nights on the new patio and a champagne brunch pop-up. Grazing boards will be on hand and WineHaus’ unique wine-on-tap option, a sustainable method that reduces the price as well as waste, will be featured.

WineHaus patio readies for grand opening in May. Photo credit Monica Wright.

WineHaus will unveil a 240 square foot impressionistic mural, inspired by Monet’s ‘Water Lilies. It is painted by Fort Worth artist (and WineHaus bar manager) Monica Wright.

“As a neighborhood wine bar, we value our local community,” Davis says. “Thanks to them, WineHaus is an accepting and friendly space. Anyone can come to learn about and enjoy great wine. We want to become a creative space that showcases a slew of local artists, from fine art, live music and local culinary artists.”

This is a boutique wine store that focuses on wines from independent producers. It has 16 wines-by-the-glass that change regularly. These can be bought in growlers to-go as well. For the non-wine drinkers, the Haus also offers a limited selection of local craft beers.

WineHaus can also serve as an intimate event venue with its upstairs lounge (70 people max) and outdoor patio (40 people max) available for rental. WineHaus is open Tuesdays through Saturdays from 3:30 pm to 10:30 pm.