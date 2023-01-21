The Funny Car at Bayou Heights Bier Garten (Photo by Dustyn Zenner)
The new Bayou Heights Bier Garten on Washington Avenue is a four building indoor-outdoor drinks land. (Photo by Dustyn Zenner)
House Made Pretzel at Bayou Heights Bier Garten (Photo by Dustyn Zenner)
Silo Exterior at Bayou Heights Bier Garten (Photo by Dustyn Zenner)
01
04

The funny car cocktail made with bourbon, lemon, rhubarb, raspberry syrup, and Melletti, an Amaro liqueur is one of the drink options at Bayou Heights Bier Garden. (Photo by Dustyn Zenner)

02
04

The new Bayou Heights Bier Garten on Washington Avenue is a four building indoor-outdoor drinks land. (Photo by Dustyn Zenner)

03
04

Corporate chef Teddy Lopez has created a menu with a focus on smoked meats and beer friendly fare like these house-made pretzels. (Photo by Dustyn Zenner)

04
04

The exterior of the silo of the Bayou Heights Bier Garten which holds the beer and wine service. (Photo by Dustyn Zenner)

The Funny Car at Bayou Heights Bier Garten (Photo by Dustyn Zenner)
The new Bayou Heights Bier Garten on Washington Avenue is a four building indoor-outdoor drinks land. (Photo by Dustyn Zenner)
House Made Pretzel at Bayou Heights Bier Garten (Photo by Dustyn Zenner)
Silo Exterior at Bayou Heights Bier Garten (Photo by Dustyn Zenner)
Restaurants / Bars

New Drinks and Patio Wonderland Opens on Washington Avenue — Bayou Heights Bier Garten Brings Cocktails, Craft Beer and Even Coffee

Four Different Buildings and Even More Choices

BY // 01.20.23
photography Dustyn Zenner
The funny car cocktail made with bourbon, lemon, rhubarb, raspberry syrup, and Melletti, an Amaro liqueur is one of the drink options at Bayou Heights Bier Garden. (Photo by Dustyn Zenner)
The new Bayou Heights Bier Garten on Washington Avenue is a four building indoor-outdoor drinks land. (Photo by Dustyn Zenner)
Corporate chef Teddy Lopez has created a menu with a focus on smoked meats and beer friendly fare like these house-made pretzels. (Photo by Dustyn Zenner)
The exterior of the silo of the Bayou Heights Bier Garten which holds the beer and wine service. (Photo by Dustyn Zenner)
1
4

The funny car cocktail made with bourbon, lemon, rhubarb, raspberry syrup, and Melletti, an Amaro liqueur is one of the drink options at Bayou Heights Bier Garden. (Photo by Dustyn Zenner)

2
4

The new Bayou Heights Bier Garten on Washington Avenue is a four building indoor-outdoor drinks land. (Photo by Dustyn Zenner)

3
4

Corporate chef Teddy Lopez has created a menu with a focus on smoked meats and beer friendly fare like these house-made pretzels. (Photo by Dustyn Zenner)

4
4

The exterior of the silo of the Bayou Heights Bier Garten which holds the beer and wine service. (Photo by Dustyn Zenner)

The Kirby Group — the consortium behind those big, bold Houston outdoor drinking venues like Heights Bier Garten, Woosters and Holman Draft House — just opened Bayou Heights Bier Garten on Washington Avenue. Inspired by the Heights Bier Garten, the group’s original spot, the new Bayou Heights spinoff offers beer as you might expect, wine, cocktails and even coffee and tea drinks served on an expansive patio with covered seating for those inclement days.

Created on a campus of sorts with four separate buildings brought together with a courtyard in the center, each structure is actually host to a different beverage program. For example, you’ll find one building, the largest one, devoted to specialty cocktails replete with a 36-foot-long bar spanning the space. Here beverage director Joel Ramirez and GM Dave Minda serve up tinctures made with scratch-made syrups and an in-house ice program in seven separate categories like the Funny Car made with bourbon, lemon, rhubarb, raspberry syrup and Melletti, an Amaro liqueur. You can also get a Silent Disco made with gin, watermelon, lemon, absinthe and cucumber.

Like beer? Well, there more than  74 types of craft beer to choose from — in bottles and on tap. For those who care to imbibe wine, Bayou Heights Bier Garten boasts a total of 16 all served within the silo-shaped building.

The new Bayou Heights Bier Garten on Washington Avenue is a four building indoor-outdoor drinks land. (Photo by Dustyn Zenner)
The new Bayou Heights Bier Garten on Washington Avenue is a four building indoor-outdoor drinks land. (Photo by Dustyn Zenner)

The interior of this new bier garten gives off an industrial vibe with cane-patterned flooring and pops of color here and there. Each building is equipped with fully operable windows that allow the outdoors to be brought in too.

Kirby’s corporate chef Teddy Lopez has created a chef-driven menu with a focus on smoked meats with dishes like pulled pork, brisket grilled cheese (and brisket egg muffin sandwiches for the weekend breakfast crowd), homemade pretzels and Croque Madame with sliced pork belly.

Bayou Heights Bier Garten  is located at 3905 Washington Avenue. The all-day destination is open from 8 am until 2 am seven days a week.

Valentines Day

Swipe
  • Valobra Jan Feb 2023 Valentines Day
  • Valobra Jan Feb 2023 Valentines Day
  • Valobra Jan Feb 2023 Valentines Day
  • Valobra Jan Feb 2023 Valentines Day
  • Valobra Jan Feb 2023 Valentines Day
  • Valobra Jan Feb 2023 Valentines Day
  • Valobra Jan Feb 2023 Valentines Day
  • Valobra Jan Feb 2023 Valentines Day
  • Valobra Jan Feb 2023 Valentines Day

Let's have a heart-to-heart. Register Today Baylor Scott & White Heart and Vascular Hospital
Right-Hand_Graphic

Featured Properties

Swipe
5506 Russett Dr.
Tanglewood
FOR SALE

5506 Russett Dr.
Houston, TX

$4,650,000 Learn More about this property
Colleen Sherlock
This property is listed by: Colleen Sherlock (713) 858-6699 Email Realtor
5506 Russett Dr.
100 Radney Rd.
Piney Point
FOR SALE

100 Radney Rd.
Piney Point Village, TX

$3,750,000 Learn More about this property
Lucille Fendley
This property is listed by: Lucille Fendley (713) 498-5007 Email Realtor
100 Radney Rd.
5315 Evergreen St.
Bellaire
FOR SALE

5315 Evergreen St.
Ballaire , TX

$925,000 Learn More about this property
Kathleen Graf
This property is listed by: Kathleen Graf (713) 822-6942 Email Realtor
5315 Evergreen St.
5631 Lynbrook
Tanglewood
FOR SALE

5631 Lynbrook
Houston , TX

$2,995,000 Learn More about this property
Colleen Sherlock
This property is listed by: Colleen Sherlock (713) 858-6699 Email Realtor
5631 Lynbrook
11518 Summerhill Ln.
Memorial Villages
FOR SALE

11518 Summerhill Ln.
Piney Point Village, TX

$2,895,000 Learn More about this property
Sharon Ballas
This property is listed by: Sharon Ballas (713) 822-3895 Email Realtor
11518 Summerhill Ln.
11111 Claymore Rd
Piney Point
FOR SALE

11111 Claymore Rd
Piney Point, TX

$4,300,000 Learn More about this property
Sharon Ballas
This property is listed by: Sharon Ballas (713) 822-3895 Email Realtor
11111 Claymore Rd
Presented by Greenwood King
Take Video Tours View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X