New Drinks and Patio Wonderland Opens on Washington Avenue — Bayou Heights Bier Garten Brings Cocktails, Craft Beer and Even Coffee

The exterior of the silo of the Bayou Heights Bier Garten which holds the beer and wine service. (Photo by Dustyn Zenner)

Corporate chef Teddy Lopez has created a menu with a focus on smoked meats and beer friendly fare like these house-made pretzels. (Photo by Dustyn Zenner)

The funny car cocktail made with bourbon, lemon, rhubarb, raspberry syrup, and Melletti, an Amaro liqueur is one of the drink options at Bayou Heights Bier Garden. (Photo by Dustyn Zenner)

The Kirby Group — the consortium behind those big, bold Houston outdoor drinking venues like Heights Bier Garten, Woosters and Holman Draft House — just opened Bayou Heights Bier Garten on Washington Avenue. Inspired by the Heights Bier Garten, the group’s original spot, the new Bayou Heights spinoff offers beer as you might expect, wine, cocktails and even coffee and tea drinks served on an expansive patio with covered seating for those inclement days.

Created on a campus of sorts with four separate buildings brought together with a courtyard in the center, each structure is actually host to a different beverage program. For example, you’ll find one building, the largest one, devoted to specialty cocktails replete with a 36-foot-long bar spanning the space. Here beverage director Joel Ramirez and GM Dave Minda serve up tinctures made with scratch-made syrups and an in-house ice program in seven separate categories like the Funny Car made with bourbon, lemon, rhubarb, raspberry syrup and Melletti, an Amaro liqueur. You can also get a Silent Disco made with gin, watermelon, lemon, absinthe and cucumber.

Like beer? Well, there more than 74 types of craft beer to choose from — in bottles and on tap. For those who care to imbibe wine, Bayou Heights Bier Garten boasts a total of 16 all served within the silo-shaped building.

The interior of this new bier garten gives off an industrial vibe with cane-patterned flooring and pops of color here and there. Each building is equipped with fully operable windows that allow the outdoors to be brought in too.

Kirby’s corporate chef Teddy Lopez has created a chef-driven menu with a focus on smoked meats with dishes like pulled pork, brisket grilled cheese (and brisket egg muffin sandwiches for the weekend breakfast crowd), homemade pretzels and Croque Madame with sliced pork belly.

Bayou Heights Bier Garten is located at 3905 Washington Avenue. The all-day destination is open from 8 am until 2 am seven days a week.