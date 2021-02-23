B.B. Italia Kitchen & Bar (Photo by Kirsten Gilliam)
Benjamin Berg at B&B Butchers
B.B. Italia Kitchen & Bar (Photo by Kirsten Gilliam)
B.B. Italia Kitchen & Bar (Photo by Kirsten Gilliam)
01
05

Though B.B. Italia is moving to new location, Berg Hospitality's Italian restaurant's favorite dishes are available from a ghost kitchen. (Photo by Kirsten Gilliam)

02
05

Benjamin Berg is ready to take questions as part of the online #askchefsanything auction fundraiser for immigrant hospitality workers. (Photo by Shelby Hodge)

03
05

B.B. Italia Kitchen & Bar (Photo by Kirsten Gilliam)

04
05

B.B. Italia adds colorful umbrellas, whimsical overhead lighting and artificial turf underfoot for a pleasant al fresco dining setting. (Photo by Fulton Davenport)

05
05

B.B. Italia Kitchen & Bar (Photo by Kirsten Gilliam)

B.B. Italia Kitchen & Bar (Photo by Kirsten Gilliam)
Benjamin Berg at B&B Butchers
B.B. Italia Kitchen & Bar (Photo by Kirsten Gilliam)
B.B. Italia Kitchen & Bar (Photo by Kirsten Gilliam)
Restaurants / Closings

Popular Houston Italian Restaurant to Close and Open in a New Location — How B.B. Italia is Adapting

Ghost Kitchen to Help Fill the Void

BY // 02.22.21
Though B.B. Italia is moving to new location, Berg Hospitality's Italian restaurant's favorite dishes are available from a ghost kitchen. (Photo by Kirsten Gilliam)
Benjamin Berg in the upstairs dining room at B&B Butchers where tables have been spread out for 25 percent occupancy. (Photo by Shelby Hodge)
B.B. Italia Kitchen & Bar (Photo by Kirsten Gilliam)
B.B. Italia adds colorful umbrellas, whimsical overhead lighting and artificial turf underfoot for a pleasant al fresco dining setting. (Photo by Fulton Davenport)
B.B. Italia Kitchen & Bar (Photo by Kirsten Gilliam)
1
5

Though B.B. Italia is moving to new location, Berg Hospitality's Italian restaurant's favorite dishes are available from a ghost kitchen. (Photo by Kirsten Gilliam)

2
5

Benjamin Berg is ready to take questions as part of the online #askchefsanything auction fundraiser for immigrant hospitality workers. (Photo by Shelby Hodge)

3
5

B.B. Italia Kitchen & Bar (Photo by Kirsten Gilliam)

4
5

B.B. Italia adds colorful umbrellas, whimsical overhead lighting and artificial turf underfoot for a pleasant al fresco dining setting. (Photo by Fulton Davenport)

5
5

B.B. Italia Kitchen & Bar (Photo by Kirsten Gilliam)

For those who have been regulars of B.B. Italia Kitchen & Bar since Berg Hospitality took over the west Houston iconic Carmelo’s in 2019, the closure of the Memorial Drive restaurant will come as a shock. But fear not, fans of Chef Daniel Berg’s cuisine. B.B. Italia is moving to a new address in The Galleria area and in the meantime the eateries’ most popular dishes are available at the Fairdale Cloud Kitchen.

“While we have loved serving our loyal guests in this location, we can’t wait for everyone to see our new and improved spot, which is just around the corner in the same neighborhood,” says Benjamin Berg, founder & CEO of Berg Hospitality Group. “Over the next few months, we hope to continue to serve B.B. Italia’s food to the Memorial/Energy Corridor residents and all Houstonians from our Galleria-area pickup/delivery location.”

You can order B.B. Italia’s s pizzas, pastas and more from the cloud kitchen here with the menu at this link.  Orders can also be placed with Uber Eats, DoorDash, Postmates or Grubhub.

Benjamin Berg at B&B Butchers
Benjamin Berg in the upstairs dining room at B&B Butchers where tables have been spread out for 25 percent occupancy. (Photo by Shelby Hodge)

 

While the new smaller B.B. Italia location has not yet  been revealed, Berg Hospitality shares that the restaurant will open at a new address with a fresh decor within a number of months. For questions, fans can email eat@bbitaliakitchen.com.

The COVID-19 pandemic made the larger B.B. Italia no longer viable.

BUY ART NOW

Swipe
  • CulturePlace - Feb/March
  • CulturePlace - Feb/March
  • CulturePlace - Feb/March
  • CulturePlace - Feb/March
  • CulturePlace - Feb/March
  • CulturePlace - Feb/March
  • CulturePlace - Feb/March
  • CulturePlace - Feb/March
  • CulturePlace - Feb/March
  • CulturePlace - Feb/March
  • CulturePlace - Feb/March
  • CulturePlace - Feb/March
  • CulturePlace - Feb/March
  • CulturePlace - Feb/March
  • CulturePlace - Feb/March

“Due to the pandemic, most offices in the Energy Corridor are still not at full capacity and companies are not planning private events,” Berg says. “Because B.B. Italia is the second largest restaurant in our company and has more private event rooms than any of our other locations, it just wasn’t a viable business plan anymore.

“I am confident that we will be much more successful in the smaller space in which we plan to reopen.”

Ben Berg’s ever expanding, upgrading, impressive hospitality group also includes B&B Butchers & Restaurant in Houston and Fort Worth, B.B. Lemon, The Annie Café & Bar and Turner’s.

Connecting the inspired with the extraordinary

ULTERRE-CHRISTIES-LOCK UP-VERT-WHITE v2-min
SEE LISTINGS

Featured Properties

Swipe
5100 Crestline Road
The Baldrige House
FOR SALE

5100 Crestline Road
Fort Worth, TX

$7,500,000 Learn More about this property
Eric Walsh
This property is listed by: Eric Walsh (817) 312-9586 Email Realtor
5100 Crestline Road
2656 San Marcus
East Dallas
FOR SALE

2656 San Marcus
DALLAS, TX

$310,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Nelson
This property is listed by: Laura Nelson (972) 966-9985 Email Realtor
2656 San Marcus
9421 Hobart Street
White Rock Lake
FOR SALE

9421 Hobart Street
DALLAS, TX

$525,000 Learn More about this property
Anne Lasko
This property is listed by: Anne Lasko (214) 597-8842 Email Realtor
9421 Hobart Street
2800 Lakeside Parkway #403
Lakeside Tower
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway #403
Flower Mound, TX

$1,322,500 Learn More about this property
John Giordano
This property is listed by: John Giordano (817) 991-1862 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway #403
2800 Lakeside Parkway #1502
Lakeside Tower
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway #1502
Flower Mound, TX

$3,853,500 Learn More about this property
Bryan Bell
This property is listed by: Bryan Bell (817) 694-5848 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway #1502
4507 Holland Avenue #105
Dallas
FOR SALE

4507 Holland Avenue #105
Dallas, TX

$319,000 Learn More about this property
Abigail Davis
This property is listed by: Abigail Davis (214) 907-5618 Email Realtor
4507 Holland Avenue #105
14028 Highmark Square
North Dallas
FOR SALE

14028 Highmark Square
DALLAS, TX

$468,000 Learn More about this property
Doug Wingfield
This property is listed by: Doug Wingfield (214) 728-3399 Email Realtor
14028 Highmark Square
4227 Rawlins Street #3
Oak Lawn
FOR SALE

4227 Rawlins Street #3
Dallas, TX

$625,000 Learn More about this property
Doug Wingfield
This property is listed by: Doug Wingfield (214) 728-3399 Email Realtor
4227 Rawlins Street #3
889 Mobley Road
Dogwood Canyon
FOR SALE

889 Mobley Road
Cedar Hill, TX

$5,700,000 Learn More about this property
Gaynelle Henger
This property is listed by: Gaynelle Henger (214) 507-1013 Email Realtor
889 Mobley Road
10531 Cole Road
Pilot Point
FOR SALE

10531 Cole Road
Pilot Point, TX

$1,875,000 Learn More about this property
Eric Walsh
This property is listed by: Eric Walsh (817) 312-9586 Email Realtor
10531 Cole Road
1074 Manacor Lane
Trinity Groves
FOR SALE

1074 Manacor Lane
DALLAS, TX

$475,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by:
1074 Manacor Lane
2800 Lakeside Parkway #1203
Lake Grapevine
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway #1203
Lake Grapevine, TX

$3,235,500 Learn More about this property
Bryan Bell
This property is listed by: Bryan Bell (817) 694-5848 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway #1203
9050 County Road 519
Rafter 28 Ranch
FOR SALE

9050 County Road 519
Alvarado, TX

$3,499,000 Learn More about this property
Kolby Simonson-Stewart
This property is listed by: Kolby Simonson-Stewart (970) 749-7404 Email Realtor
9050 County Road 519
2800 Lakeside Parkway #505
Lake Grapevine
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway #505
Lake Grapevine, TX

$1,578,450 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway #505
6041 Revere Place
White Rock Lake
FOR SALE

6041 Revere Place
DALLAS, TX

$649,900 Learn More about this property
Anne Lasko
This property is listed by: Anne Lasko (214) 597-8842 Email Realtor
6041 Revere Place
1120 Pebble Creek
Rivercrest
FOR SALE

1120 Pebble Creek
Fort Worth, TX

$4,950,000 Learn More about this property
The Coulborn Group
This property is listed by: The Coulborn Group (817) 703-7491 Email Realtor
1120 Pebble Creek
2126 Aylesport Drive
Farmers Market Square
FOR SALE

2126 Aylesport Drive
DALLAS, TX

$669,000 Learn More about this property
Abigail Davis
This property is listed by: Abigail Davis (214) 907-5618 Email Realtor
2126 Aylesport Drive
3824 Aviemore Drive
Montserrat
FOR SALE

3824 Aviemore Drive
Fort Worth, TX

$2,650,000 Learn More about this property
John Giordano
This property is listed by: John Giordano (817) 991-1862 Email Realtor
3824 Aviemore Drive
2800 Lakeside Parkway #503
Lakeside Tower
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway #503
Flower Mound, TX

$1,450,000 Learn More about this property
John Giordano
This property is listed by: John Giordano (817) 991-1862 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway #503
2800 Lakeside Parkway #1103
Grapevine Lake
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway #1103
Flower Mound, TX

$3,137,500 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway #1103
175 Bay Hill Drive
Possum Kingdom Lake
FOR SALE

175 Bay Hill Drive
Graford, TX

$3,600,000 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
175 Bay Hill Drive
2800 Lakeside Parkway #103
Lakeside Tower
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway #103
Flower Mound, TX

$1,152,000 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway #103
4140 E Renfro Street
Wilson Farm
FOR SALE

4140 E Renfro Street
Burleson, TX

$2,590,000 Learn More about this property
John Giordano
This property is listed by: John Giordano (817) 991-1862 Email Realtor
4140 E Renfro Street
3915 Prescott Avenue
Oaklawn
FOR SALE

3915 Prescott Avenue
DALLAS, TX

$669,000 Learn More about this property
Abigail Davis
This property is listed by: Abigail Davis (214) 907-5618 Email Realtor
3915 Prescott Avenue
3321 Cole Ave #115
Cole House
FOR SALE

3321 Cole Ave #115
DALLAS, TX

$300,000 Learn More about this property
Abigail Davis
This property is listed by: Abigail Davis (214) 907-5618 Email Realtor
3321 Cole Ave #115
Presented by Ulterre Dallas
Featured Properties
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email

Like PaperCity Dallas on Facebook

Beyond the magazine. Get more of Dallas’ top restaurant, real estate, society, fashion and art in your news feed.

X
X