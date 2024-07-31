The Best Burgers in Dallas — 15 Local Spots That Always Get It Right
From Upscale Restaurants to Divey Haunts and Plenty of Hidden Gems in BetweenBY Megan Ziots // 07.31.24
The burger is one of the best American comfort foods in the game. When I want to indulge in something familiar, biting into a toasted bun with a juicy patty covered in gooey cheese always satisfies. And though everyone’s perfect burger takes a different shape toppings-wise, most can agree on whether or not one is solid after that first mouthwatering bite. The best burgers in Dallas can be found across the city, from upscale restaurants to divey haunts and plenty of hidden gems in between.
Discover your favorite or try something new — Dallas’ best burgers are always there for you.
Billy Can Can
Victory Park
2386 Victory Park Lane
Dallas, TX 75219 | Map
This Victory Park restaurant quickly made a name for itself with its Western saloon-style decor and great food. In particular, the Billy Burger has sparked intrigue as one of the best burgers in Dallas. Made with Texas beef, Longhorn cheddar, Benton’s bacon, caramelized onions, Texas IPA mustard, and pickled jalapeños, there’s no wonder it’s so popular.
Blues Burgers
Medical District
1820 W. Mockingbird Lane, Suite 44
Dallas, TX 75235 | Map
Located in the Dallas Medical District, Blues Burgers has been serving up a variety of takes on the classic dish since opening in 2014. One of the counter-service restaurant’s most popular bites is the HMF burger. A spicy concoction, it comes with bacon, ghost pepper cheese, jalapeño, onion, and spicy Blues sauce. Other favorites include the Double Wide with a fried egg, mushroom Bella Bella Baby, and fried onion ring-topped Slow Hand.
For a super boujee burger and upscale experience, head to chef Nick Badovinus’ prime rib steakhouse in the East Quarter. One of the best burgers we’ve ever tried is “A Burger Like I Had In Paris That One Time A While Ago.” It costs $29, but it is worth it. It’s a Wagyu patty topped with melted port salut and raclette cheese, dijonnaise, minced red onion, caramelized onion jam, and bacon.
Found inside of High Fives off Henderson Avenue, this smash burger pop-up spot from Dave Culwell has been the talk of the town over the last year or so. In August 2023, it left its post at Craft & Growler in Expo Park to open in East Dallas. The Maverick is a favorite — it’s two smashed beef patties with American cheese, Provolone, and smoked pork belly jam served between two toasted burger buns.
CBD Provisions
Downtown
1530 Main Street
Dallas, TX 75201 | Map
CBD Provisions, located off the lobby of The Joule hotel, is arguably the best spot to find a burger downtown. Though the price ($20) might seem steep, it’s entirely worth it. Topped with American cheese, grilled onions, house pickle, and fancy sauce, we’ve found ourselves craving the CBD Cheeseburger on many occasions. It’s served on a poppy bun and comes with beef tallow fries.
Caroline Perini and Miley Holmes opened Easy Slider, Dallas’ first gourmet burger slider food truck, in December 2011. The concept eventually grew so popular that the duo expanded it to encompass a brick-and-mortar restaurant, which opened in Deep Ellum in 2017. In 2023, it closed that storefront, but it can now be found at The Exchange food hall in downtown.
The array of sliders that the restaurant offers is truly impressive. From the Sweet & Lowdown (topped with bacon, goat cheese, and strawberry jam) to It’s All Gouda (with smoked gouda, garlic mayo, and mushrooms), you can mix and match your sliders to try as many as you want.
Opened by Matt Tobin and Josh Yingling 2011, this local burger spot is a favorite for its Bourdain burger. Named after Anthony Bourdain, the burger includes two patties, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and Kewpie mayo. Other popular options include the El Jefe and the turkey burger.
Herby’s Burgers
Local Dallas DJ Will Rhoten (aka DJ Sober) recently opened his first restaurant concept: a smash burger spot in Oak Cliff. It’s already becoming a popular concept for classic cheeseburgers, fries, and even grilled cheese. The O.G. Smash comes with American cheese, pickles, onions, and a secret sauce. The design of the space is pretty cool as well. There’s a jukebox with music curated by the DJ.
A place that might not come immediately to mind when you think of the best burgers in Dallas is this Lower Greenville bar. But I will divulge my secret. The OG HIDE Double Cheeseburger with a brisket and chuck blend, American cheese, beer onions, garlic aioli, and pickles on a brioche bun is fantastic. And you can get it for just $7 during happy hour. It’s also worth the $15.50 any other time.
Hopdoddy Burger Bar
Multiple Locations
3227 McKinney Avenue, Suite 102
Dallas, TX 75204 | Map
After completing its Texas takeover, Austin-based Hopdoddy Burger Bar is now sweeping the U.S., with new spots in California, Tennessee, and Arizona. And for good reason —the burgers are exceptional. The classic version is always a favorite, but other stand-outs are the Magic Shroom, El Diablo, and Goodnight/Good cause with caramelized onions and jalapeños (where a portion of the proceeds is donated to a local charity).
Hudson House
Park Cities
4448 Lovers Lane
Dallas, TX 75225 | Map
You can’t make a best burgers list without mentioning Hudson House. Along with ice-cold martinis, this Dallas favorite serves up an incredible cheeseburger made with two beef patties, American cheese, pickles, onions, and Hudson sauce. It’s also paired with a killer pickle.
Indulge between 3 pm and 6 pm to score the satisfying burger at half off.
Keller’s Drive-In
This old-school drive-in burger joint has been in Dallas for over 50 years. Founded by Jack Keller, it’s an inexpensive spot for a solid cheeseburger. The No. 5 special is the only item above $5 (at $5.45) — it’s a double meat burger with cheese, lettuce, tomato, and special dressing.
Maple and Motor
Oak Lawn
4810 Maple Avenue
Dallas, TX 75220 | Map
Since 2009, Maple and Motor has been serving up some of the best burgers (and a killer bologna sandwich) in Dallas. Apart from a choice in bun, not much has changed over the last decade. The popular cheeseburger is as simple as can be: flat-grilled and flavorful. Topped with onion, lettuce, pickle, and mustard, Maple and Motor’s beef burger is one of the best in the city.
Rodeo Goat has long been one of the best places to grab a burger in Dallas. There are two Dallas locations — the original is in the Design District and another is in Casa Linda Plaza. The menu offers 14 different kinds of burgers all customizable with ground beef, turkey, chicken, or Impossible patty. A favorite is the Bodacious, which comes with American cheese, bacon, crispy onions, grilled jalapeños, pickles, smoked jalapeño mayo, and Bodacious barbecue sauce.
This low-key burger spot was founded by Scott and Tia Wagner in North Dallas in 2017. A couple of years later, it debuted in Deep Ellum, with Milkshake Concepts‘ Imran Sheikh bought a majority stake. He had plans to expand it all over North Texas and now there are locations in Frisco, Plano, and Lewisville.
The menu is simple here, offering a single, double, triple, and vegan burger — all topped with lettuce, pickle, tomato, mayo, and secret sauce.