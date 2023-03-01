The 10 Best Cocktail Bars in Dallas — From Upscale Haunts to Chill Mainstays
Where to Go for a Great Mixed Drink and Top-Tier AmbianceBY Megan Ziots // 03.01.23
The best cocktail bars in Dallas have two things in common — perfect ambiance and refreshing, strong drinks. Of course, there are more than 10 contenders, ranging from upscale haunts to chiller mainstays, but in my opinion as a local bar frequenter, these are the absolute best spots for a cocktail in Dallas.
This Lower Greenville cocktail bar moved from its original location in Deep Ellum last year. The space is even bigger now and includes a rooftop patio. The drinks menu is still fantastic with 25 signature creations. From the vodka-based Green Tara (with Jasmine green tea and pear) to a tequila, pineapple cinnamon, lemon, and egg white mixture called the Day Walker, there is plenty to try.
This iconic Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek hotel bar has been serving killer cocktails for years. Sit by the fireplace or at the bar and enjoy one of several signature drinks like The Texas Margarita, The Mansion G&T, and The Mansion Manhattan.
Apothecary
Lower Greenville
1922 Greenville Avenue
Dallas, TX 75206 | Map
This Lower Greenville bar from the owners of Rye debuted in 2021. A must-visit to try more experimental cocktails, Apothecary is an avant-garde style spot. The atmosphere is dark and mysterious to complement the creative drink menu — which is vast. To narrow things down, the menu is divided into sections ranging from “Over the Counter” to “Prescription” to “Illicit Elixers.” Basically, simple to adventurous. One of the most elaborate is the $500 Mariinskyi Palace, but most others are around $17.
Midnight Rambler
Downtown
1530 Main Street
Dallas, TX 75201 | Map
One of the coolest spots to grab a drink in Dallas, this subterranean bar is located inside The Joule hotel. Led by Gabe Sanchez (previously of the now-shuttered Black Swan Saloon), the cocktail menu features drinks that rotate seasonally and feature themes. A current favorite is the When Harry Met Meghan with hibiscus-infused gin, house tonic syrup, and seasonal berries.
Bowen House
Uptown
2614 Boll Street
Dallas, TX 75204 | Map
Situated in a historic Victorian-style house in Uptown, this cocktail bar is a Dallas favorite for drinks and dinner. When ordering cocktails, you really can’t go wrong as the bartenders here are pros, but a few stand out such as the Bandido (tequila, poblano liqueur, Topo Chico, etc.), Heave Ho with Japanese whisky, and 90s Baby with vodka, cranberry gin, and more. Seasonal drinks also come out every so often so keep an eye out for what is new.
This State Thomas neighborhood bar has been serving up stellar cocktails in Uptown since 2014. One of the best things about this spot is that they have a liberal happy hour. You can get drinks like a Mai Tai, French 75, Moscow Mule, and more for just $5. Or, if you’re interested in trying something different, a new menu features champagne cocktails, clear spirit-based drinks, agave-based creations, and whiskey mixtures.
Atlas
Krio’s Dan Bui opened this globally-inspired bar in Bishop Arts in 2021. It’s quickly become a popular spot for some great cocktails from around the world. You can choose from a Pisco Sour from Peru, an English Pimm’s Cup, Singapore Sling, and more. The Rugged Flower is a favorite “Atlas Original” with sotol and tamarind.
Inside of Houndstooth Coffee at Sylvan Thirty, this under-the-radar cocktail bar opened in 2016. Led by bar manager George Kaiho, cocktails are “Japan meets Texas.” The menu features Jettison “Originals” and classics. Favorites include the Matcha Mucho (mezcal and matcha), Tom Kha Gai Guys (gin, coconut cream, lime, mezcal, and more), and Red Headed Oaxacan — a mezcal and tequila-based concoction.
Another new favorite, this neighborhood bar comes from Beverley’s owner Greg Katz. He transformed the former Zippers space on Fitzhugh Avenue to create this slick new, intimate bar. Some favorite drinks include the Firing Squad (tequila, hibiscus, ginger, house Tajin) and Clifton Collins. Don’t miss the bar bites menu as well. The whipped ricotta is a must-try.
This Oaxacan-style Mexican bar in Deep Ellum is great for margaritas and live music. Cocktails at Ruins are agave spirit-forward. Some favorites include the Azteca 666 with mezcal and tequila, Strangelove with mezcal and pomegranate brandy, and frozen Paloma.