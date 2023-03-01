Situated in a historic Victorian-style house in Uptown, this cocktail bar is a Dallas favorite for drinks and dinner. When ordering cocktails, you really can’t go wrong as the bartenders here are pros, but a few stand out such as the Bandido (tequila, poblano liqueur, Topo Chico, etc.), Heave Ho with Japanese whisky, and 90s Baby with vodka, cranberry gin, and more. Seasonal drinks also come out every so often so keep an eye out for what is new.