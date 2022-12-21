Not many dishes are memorable enough to crave months after that first taste. But every now and then, you find something on a menu that truly stands out. With as many new Dallas restaurants as I’ve been fortunate to try in 2022 (and there have been a lot), a few precious bites made a lasting, mouthwatering impression.

From delicious pizzas to unique creations you may have never seen in Dallas, these are 8 standout dishes — in no particular order — from restaurants that opened in Dallas this year.

AB Tuna Pizza at Akira Back

A trip to The Colony is worth the journey to dine at Michelin-starred chef Akira Back’s namesake Japanese restaurant. Born in Seoul, Korea and raised in Aspen, Colorado, Back went from professional snowboarder to culinary school, appearing on Iron Chef America while earning celebrity fans and a Michelin star at DOSA.

If you try one thing at this new spot, make it the signature AB Tuna Pizza. It’s a flavorful and crispy thin tortilla topped with tuna, umami aioli, and white truffle oil.

Holiday Gifting Swipe













Next

“A Burger Like I Had in Paris That One Time A While Ago” at Brass Ram

I don’t have a photo of this burger because I’m terrible at snapping pics in dim lighting, so I will do my best to describe the best cheeseburger I’ve eaten all year. Chef Nick Badovinus $27 Wagyu creation at his newest East Quarter restaurant, Brass Ram, is topped with melted port salut and raclette cheese, dijonnaise, minced red onion, caramelized onion jam, and bacon. The name is long-winded and its price is staggering, bu it’s wonderful.

Pork Al Pastor at El Carlos Elegante

At the new Design District concept from Duro Hospitality (The Charles, Sister), everything we tried was fantastic, but there was one absolute standout of the evening — the Pork Al Pastor. The pork blade chop comes with diced pineapple and a delicious adobo sauce, but it’s the side of pineapple butter that really makes the dish. Tuck these ingredients inside a fresh house-made corn tortilla for one of the best tacos you’ve ever had.

Coffee Paolo Pizza at Mister O1

I had been to the original Miami location of this Florida-based pizza spot in the past and had fallen in love with its star-shaped pies. So when the first Texas location opened in Turtle Creek Village several months ago, I decided to be adventurous and try the Coffee Paolo — a Neapolitan-style pizza topped with gorgonzola bleu cheese, honey, coffee, and spicy salami. The combination of sweet, spicy, and savory is glorious.

Pressed Korean Short Ribs at Onesan

This new dim sum and sushi restaurant comes from the owners of Republic Tavern (located next door in Preston Hollow). The sleek new spot features an outdoor patio, an upscale setting, and intimate bar seating to watch the chef Ray Skradzinski’s be crafted.

Don’t miss out on the Pressed Korean Short Ribs — three delicious bites of short rib in a rich chili-miso braise, spicy gochujang aioli, and topped with house kimchi.

Cacio e Pepe Pizza at Pizzana

One surprising hit was the Cacio e Pepe Pizza from this new Californian import. Located on Knox Street, Pizzana was co-founded by actor Chris O’Donnell (NCIS) and the co-creator of Sprinkles cupcakes, Candace Nelson. Chef Daniele Uditi is cooking up some expert Neo Neapolitan pies in this intimate destination. I assumed it would be too rich, but I find myself craving this parmigiano crema and cracked pepper creation on a daily basis now.

Mammaw’s Fried Chicken at Restaurant Beatrice

Opened in a charming Bishop Arts Craftsman house, this new contemporary Cajun restaurant comes from chef Michelle Carpenter (Zen Sushi). The kitchen is led by New Orleans-native chef Terance Jenkins, who has worked at the iconic Commander’s Place in New Orleans.

The Mammaw’s Fried Chicken with pepper jelly and house pickles is incredible. It’s crunchy, warm, and has a kick of spice with the jelly. I can’t stop thinking about it.

Wild “Boaranaise” at Sister

In Lower Greenville, this New York Times-approved Italian-ish restaurant from Duro Hospitality has many stand-out dishes on its menu, but one of my absolute favorites was the Wild “Boaranaise.” Along with the Calabrian Chili Ravioli, this pasta dish has remained on my mind all year long. A twist on the classic bolognese (with wild boar for protein), this rye malfadine pasta is a delicious treat topped with Fiore Sardo cheese — an Italian cheese made of raw sheep milk. It’s a perfect combination of flavor and texture. You also get a sprinkle of fresh rosemary for aromatics on top.