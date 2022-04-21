Restaurants / Lists

A Guide to the Best Espresso Martinis in Dallas

The Smooth '90s-Era Cocktail is Back in a Big Way — Here's Where to Indulge

BY // 04.21.22
Parterre Espresso Martini Dallas

Parterre makes their espresso martini with vodka, Kahlua, espresso, and house-made vanilla. (Courtesy of Parterre)

One of the simplest cocktails, the espresso martini, comes down to four main ingredients: espresso, vodka, coffee liqueur, and a sweetener (vanilla, cinnamon, simple syrup). Recently, there’s been a massive comeback for this popular ’90s beverage — you’ll find it on practically every new Dallas hot spot’s menu. Why? Some think it could be the maturation of the bargoer. A smooth, well-made espresso martini is a little more satisfying than a vodka Red Bull (but still just as caffeinated).  Others speculate it has to do with the increase in quality coffee in the States. Thankfully, American coffee drinkers have finally tapped into Aussie coffee culture, where espresso martinis (and coffee in general) have been popular for a while. The bottom line: espresso martinis are just made better now.

But whatever has caused the espresso martini to make a comeback alongside high-waisted jeans, we’re into it. I, personally, can’t get enough of trying all the different variations around town.

Ahead, discover the best Dallas spots to sip an espresso martini, from classic versions of the buzzy cocktail to unique takes on the coffee drink (including options made with horchata or mezcal). We’ll see you at the bar.

Read on for the best espresso martinis in Dallas. 

Standard Service

Lower Greenville

5631 Alta Avenue
Dallas, TX 75206  |  Map

 

214-821-3415

Website

Standard Service Espresso Martinis Dallas

Standard Service offers a stellar espresso martini. (Courtesy)

For lunch, brunch, or dinner, this Lower Greenville spot’s espresso martini is a perfect pairing with any meal. During happy hour (Monday through Friday from 3 pm to 6 pm), you can order this tasty concoction (made with vodka, Australian-bred Mr. Black, cold brew liquor, and Grady’s cold brew) for only $7.

Parterre

Downtown

1601 Elm Street
Dallas , TX 75201  |  Map

 

Website

Parterre Espresso Martini Dallas

Parterre makes their espresso martini with vodka, Kahlua, espresso, and house-made vanilla. (Courtesy of Parterre)

A new all-day cafe in downtown Dallas, Parterre comes from the same minds behind local coffee shops La Reunion and State Street Coffee. The restaurant offers one of the best espresso martinis in the city. Made with vodka, Kahlua, espresso, and house-made vanilla, it’s a delicious cocktail topped with a single coffee bean.

Hudson House

Park Cities

4448 Lovers Lane
Dallas, TX 75225  |  Map

 

214-583-2255

Website

Hudson House Espresso Martinis

Don't miss Hudson House's espresso martini. (Courtesy)

This favorite Dallas brunch and dinner spot also offers an incredible espresso martini. Made with vodka, espresso, Kahlua, and Bailey’s, this refreshing cocktail is available during happy for half price ($7) from 3 pm to 6 pm on Monday through Friday.

Xaman Café

Oak Cliff

334 Jefferson Boulevard
Dallas, TX 75208  |  Map

 

469-687-0005

Website

Xaman Espresso Martinis Dallas

Xaman Cafe's Espresso Martinez includes mezcal, Licor 43, horchata, and espresso. (Courtesy)

The Espresso Martinez is this Oak Lawn cafe’s take on the classic cocktail. It includes mezcal, Licor 43, horchata, and espresso from Veracruz Coffee. Yum.

Sfuzzi

Knox-Henderson

2401 N. Henderson Avenue
Dallas, TX 75206  |  Map

 

Website

022322_Sfuzzi_KathyTran_5374 (Photo by Kathy Tran)

Don't miss the Espress Yourself martini at Sfuzzi. (Photo by Kathy Tran)

This recently resurrected pizza bar on Henderson Avenue also makes a great espresso martini. Make sure to order the Espress Yourself with Tito’s vodka, NOLA St. George, cold brew, and demerara sugar.

Leela’s Wine Bar

Lower Greenville

1914 Greenville Avenue
Dallas, TX  |  Map

 

Website

Leela’s Espresso Martinis Dallas

Leela's espresso martini includes double espresso vodka, Mr. Black coffee liqueur, frangelico, cream float, and cinnamon. (Courtesy)

Leela’s is a happening wine bar in Lower Greenville, but did you know they also serve well-crafted cocktails? Their espresso martini is a favorite on the menu with double espresso vodka, Mr. Black coffee liqueur, Frangelico, cream float, and cinnamon.

Rye

Lower Greenville

1920 Greenville Avenue
Dallas, TX 75206  |  Map

 

Website

Rye Dallas

Rye offers a N₂OLA Espresso Martini with NOLA style nitro cold brew and chicory coffee liqueur. (Photo by Samantha Marie Photography)

This seasonal American restaurant in Lower Greenville recently launched weekend brunch. So now you have two times of day that you can enjoy their creative N₂OLA espresso martini with vodka, St. George coffee, cinnamon demerara, espresso, and nitrogen.

Sadelle’s

Park Cities

1 Highland Park Village
Dallas, TX  |  Map

 

Website

Sadelle’s Breakfast Spread

Sadelle's is a brand new brunch haven in Highland Park Village. (Courtesy)

This new brunch haven from New York’s Major Food Group offers a simple, but tasty espresso martini made with vodka, espresso, and vanilla. Pair with a salmon bagel to take things up a notch.

