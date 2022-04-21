A Guide to the Best Espresso Martinis in Dallas
The Smooth '90s-Era Cocktail is Back in a Big Way — Here's Where to IndulgeBY Megan Ziots // 04.21.22
One of the simplest cocktails, the espresso martini, comes down to four main ingredients: espresso, vodka, coffee liqueur, and a sweetener (vanilla, cinnamon, simple syrup). Recently, there’s been a massive comeback for this popular ’90s beverage — you’ll find it on practically every new Dallas hot spot’s menu. Why? Some think it could be the maturation of the bargoer. A smooth, well-made espresso martini is a little more satisfying than a vodka Red Bull (but still just as caffeinated). Others speculate it has to do with the increase in quality coffee in the States. Thankfully, American coffee drinkers have finally tapped into Aussie coffee culture, where espresso martinis (and coffee in general) have been popular for a while. The bottom line: espresso martinis are just made better now.
But whatever has caused the espresso martini to make a comeback alongside high-waisted jeans, we’re into it. I, personally, can’t get enough of trying all the different variations around town.
Ahead, discover the best Dallas spots to sip an espresso martini, from classic versions of the buzzy cocktail to unique takes on the coffee drink (including options made with horchata or mezcal). We’ll see you at the bar.
Standard Service
Lower Greenville
5631 Alta Avenue
Dallas, TX 75206 | Map
For lunch, brunch, or dinner, this Lower Greenville spot’s espresso martini is a perfect pairing with any meal. During happy hour (Monday through Friday from 3 pm to 6 pm), you can order this tasty concoction (made with vodka, Australian-bred Mr. Black, cold brew liquor, and Grady’s cold brew) for only $7.
A new all-day cafe in downtown Dallas, Parterre comes from the same minds behind local coffee shops La Reunion and State Street Coffee. The restaurant offers one of the best espresso martinis in the city. Made with vodka, Kahlua, espresso, and house-made vanilla, it’s a delicious cocktail topped with a single coffee bean.
Hudson House
Park Cities
4448 Lovers Lane
Dallas, TX 75225 | Map
This favorite Dallas brunch and dinner spot also offers an incredible espresso martini. Made with vodka, espresso, Kahlua, and Bailey’s, this refreshing cocktail is available during happy for half price ($7) from 3 pm to 6 pm on Monday through Friday.
Xaman Café
Oak Cliff
334 Jefferson Boulevard
Dallas, TX 75208 | Map
The Espresso Martinez is this Oak Lawn cafe’s take on the classic cocktail. It includes mezcal, Licor 43, horchata, and espresso from Veracruz Coffee. Yum.
This recently resurrected pizza bar on Henderson Avenue also makes a great espresso martini. Make sure to order the Espress Yourself with Tito’s vodka, NOLA St. George, cold brew, and demerara sugar.
Leela’s is a happening wine bar in Lower Greenville, but did you know they also serve well-crafted cocktails? Their espresso martini is a favorite on the menu with double espresso vodka, Mr. Black coffee liqueur, Frangelico, cream float, and cinnamon.
This seasonal American restaurant in Lower Greenville recently launched weekend brunch. So now you have two times of day that you can enjoy their creative N₂OLA espresso martini with vodka, St. George coffee, cinnamon demerara, espresso, and nitrogen.
This new brunch haven from New York’s Major Food Group offers a simple, but tasty espresso martini made with vodka, espresso, and vanilla. Pair with a salmon bagel to take things up a notch.