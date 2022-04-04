Suburban Yacht Club Brunch
New Brunch Dallas Harper’s
Harper’s Brunch Dallas
Harper’s Brunch Dallas
Harper’s Brunch Dallas
Sadelle’s Breakfast Spread
Sadelle’s Salmon Benedict
Al Biernat’s Brunch
Suburban Yacht Club
Rye Dallas
01
10

Plano's Suburban Yacht Club is now serving weekend brunch including avocado toast, tacos, and more.

02
10

Harper's recently launched its brunch menu with Japanese pancakes, steak & eggs, and more. (Courtesy)

03
10

04
10

05
10

Order the Mimosa in Bed for the table at Harper's new weekend brunch. (Courtesy)

06
10

Sadelle's is a brand new brunch haven in Highland Park Village. (Courtesy)

07
10

Sadelle's Salmon Benedict. (courtesy of Sadelle's)

08
10

Al Biernat's is now serving Mama LaVerne's famous chicken and waffles at both of their locations. (Courtesy of Mama LaVerne's Food)

09
10

Coastal vibes at Suburban Yacht Club make you feel like you've just hopped in off the boardwalk. (Courtesy)

10
10

The Blazin' Beef Tacos, which include ribeye, Korean wing sauce, and red cabbage-jalapeño slaw, are a must-try at Rye.

Suburban Yacht Club Brunch
New Brunch Dallas Harper’s
Harper’s Brunch Dallas
Harper’s Brunch Dallas
Harper’s Brunch Dallas
Sadelle’s Breakfast Spread
Sadelle’s Salmon Benedict
Al Biernat’s Brunch
Suburban Yacht Club
Rye Dallas
Restaurants / Lists

The Best New Brunches to Try in Dallas This Spring

Spice Up the Weekend Pastime

BY // 04.04.22
Plano's Suburban Yacht Club is now serving weekend brunch including avocado toast, tacos, and more.
Harper's recently launched its brunch menu with Japanese pancakes, steak & eggs, and more. (Courtesy)
Order the Mimosa in Bed for the table at Harper's new weekend brunch. (Courtesy)
Sadelle's is a brand new brunch haven in Highland Park Village. (Courtesy)
Sadelle's Salmon Benedict. (courtesy of Sadelle's)
Al Biernat's is now serving Mama LaVerne's famous chicken and waffles at both of their locations. (Courtesy of Mama LaVerne's Food)
Coastal vibes at Suburban Yacht Club make you feel like you've just hopped in off the boardwalk. (Courtesy)
The Blazin' Beef Tacos, which include ribeye, Korean wing sauce, and red cabbage-jalapeño slaw, are a must-try at Rye.
1
10

Plano's Suburban Yacht Club is now serving weekend brunch including avocado toast, tacos, and more.

2
10

Harper's recently launched its brunch menu with Japanese pancakes, steak & eggs, and more. (Courtesy)

3
10

4
10

5
10

Order the Mimosa in Bed for the table at Harper's new weekend brunch. (Courtesy)

6
10

Sadelle's is a brand new brunch haven in Highland Park Village. (Courtesy)

7
10

Sadelle's Salmon Benedict. (courtesy of Sadelle's)

8
10

Al Biernat's is now serving Mama LaVerne's famous chicken and waffles at both of their locations. (Courtesy of Mama LaVerne's Food)

9
10

Coastal vibes at Suburban Yacht Club make you feel like you've just hopped in off the boardwalk. (Courtesy)

10
10

The Blazin' Beef Tacos, which include ribeye, Korean wing sauce, and red cabbage-jalapeño slaw, are a must-try at Rye.

Brunch has never been lacking in Dallas, but it’s always exciting to see restaurants we love launch a brunch menu with fresh bites to indulge in on weekends. From an upscale, mimosa-fueled breakfast to a slick new space in Highland Park Village, these are the brunch spots to try right now in Dallas.

 

Rye Dallas
A solid spread at Rye Dallas, one of the most popular new spots on Lower Greenville. (Photo by Samantha Marie Photography)

Rye

1920 Greenville Avenue

This inventive, seasonal restaurant along Lower Greenville (one of the best new spots in Dallas) launches weekend brunch on Saturday, April 9. The menu includes French toast made with house challah bread (toppings change each weekend), a quiche with a hashbrown cake bottom, and fried chicken with red corn cheddar-scallion grits. Complete the experience with a classic brunch cocktail or try one of Rye’s more inventive cocktails.

 

Suburban Yacht Club
Suburban Yacht Club offers al fresco dining on a covered patio at Granite Park. (Courtesy)

Suburban Yacht Club

5872 TX-121, Suite 104, Plano

SHOP

Swipe
  • Christopher Martin Gallery 2-Houston
  • Christopher Martin Gallery 2-Houston
  • Christopher Martin Gallery 2-Houston
  • Christopher Martin Gallery 2-Houston
  • Christopher Martin Gallery 2-Houston
  • Christopher Martin Gallery 2-Houston
  • Christopher Martin Gallery 2-Houston
  • Christopher Martin Gallery 2-Houston
  • Christopher Martin Gallery 2-Houston
  • Christopher Martin Gallery 2-Houston

Now serving brunch Saturday and Sunday from 11 am to 3 pm, our favorite SoCal-inspired, northern oasis is a must-try for weekend brunch. Cocktails include an Orange Julius with tequila and SoCal Bloody Surfer. For food, new items such as a hot honey chicken sandwich and Everything Avocado Toast are available.

 

Sadelles.0062
After much anticipation, the New York City brunch staple Sadelle’s has opened in a coveted corner of Highland Park Village, bringing its bagels, caviar service, and ice-cold martinis to Dallas. (photo by Nathan Schroder)

Sadelle’s

1 Highland Park Village

This highly-anticipated brunch haven from New York has finally debuted in Highland Park Village for lunch, brunch, and dinner. There’s nothing out-of-the-box on the Sadelle’s menu (apart from an extravagant three-tiered serving tray for bagels), but that’s the goal: to serve up the classics just right. Start with the espresso martini or Aperol spritz. For food, don’t miss that house salmon with bagels, breakfast tacos (unique to the Dallas location), or a classic egg sandwich.

 

Al Biernat’s
Al Biernat’s is now serving Mama LaVerne’s famous chicken and waffles at both of their locations. (Courtesy of Mama LaVerne’s Food)

Al Biernat’s

4217 Oak Lawn Avenue or 5251 Spring Valley Road

Favorite Dallas steakhouse Al Biernat’s recently added a notable new addition to their brunch menu — local legend Mama LaVerne (mother of Donna Richardson) has partnered with the Oak Lawn and North Dallas spots on Mama Laverne’s Chicken and Waffles.

 

Harper’s Brunch Dallas
Order the Mimosa in Bed for the table at Harper’s new weekend brunch. (Courtesy)

Harper’s

2525 Elm Street, Suite, Suite 150

This upscale Deep Ellum steakhouse is now hosting a weekend brunch from 11 am to 4 pm. Start with a brunch cocktail like the Peachy Blossom or Mimosa in Bed for the table. Favorite bites include the crispy deviled eggs, Japanese pancakes, and whole lobster Benedict.

Special Series
Presented by Highland Park Village

Trend Report

The Trend Report by Highland Park Village
Spring Has Sprung at Highland Park Village With A Fresh (And Floral) New Lookbook
Spring Has Sprung at Highland Park Village With A Fresh (And Floral) New Lookbook
Highland Park Village’s Ultimate Guide to the Best Valentine’s Day Gifts for Your Loved Ones
Highland Park Village’s Ultimate Guide to the Best Valentine’s Day Gifts for Your Loved Ones
Holiday Gifts For Everyone on Your List From Highland Park Village
Holiday Gifts For Everyone on Your List From Highland Park Village
Holiday Must-Haves From Highland Park Village — Your Guide to The Busy Social Season Ahead
Holiday Must-Haves From Highland Park Village — Your Guide to The Busy Social Season Ahead
Highland Park Village Welcomes Exciting New Shopping and Dining Destinations This Fall
Highland Park Village Welcomes Exciting New Shopping and Dining Destinations This Fall
Fresh Fall Finds from Highland Park Village — Revamp Your Wardrobe For Fall
Fresh Fall Finds from Highland Park Village — Revamp Your Wardrobe For Fall
read full series

Connecting the inspired with the extraordinary

ULTERRE-CHRISTIES-LOCK UP-VERT-WHITE v2-min
View Luxury Listings

Featured Properties

Swipe
1025 S Shepherd Dr #301
River Oaks Area
FOR SALE

1025 S Shepherd Dr #301
Houston, TX

$650,000 Learn More about this property
Ron Brown
This property is listed by: Ron Brown (713) 305-5548 Email Realtor
1025 S Shepherd Dr #301
3757 Farber
Southside Place
FOR SALE

3757 Farber
Southside Place, TX

$5,299,000 Learn More about this property
Heidi Dugan
This property is listed by: Heidi Dugan (713) 725-9239 Email Realtor
3757 Farber
1011 E 26th St
Heights
FOR SALE

1011 E 26th St
Houston, TX

$1,350,000 Learn More about this property
Sharon Brier
This property is listed by: Sharon Brier (713) 882-9800 Email Realtor
1011 E 26th St
11219 Claymore Rd
Memorial Villages
FOR SALE

11219 Claymore Rd
Piney Point Village, TX

$4,995,000 Learn More about this property
Sharon Ballas
This property is listed by: Sharon Ballas (713) 822-3895 Email Realtor
11219 Claymore Rd
2148 Chilton
River Oaks
FOR SALE

2148 Chilton
Houston, TX

$5,650,000 Learn More about this property
Alex Heins & Kristin Tillman
This property is listed by: Alex Heins & Kristin Tillman (281) 785-3566 Email Realtor
2148 Chilton
Presented by Greenwood King
Take Video Tours View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X