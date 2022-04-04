The Best New Brunches to Try in Dallas This Spring

Coastal vibes at Suburban Yacht Club make you feel like you've just hopped in off the boardwalk. (Courtesy)

Brunch has never been lacking in Dallas, but it’s always exciting to see restaurants we love launch a brunch menu with fresh bites to indulge in on weekends. From an upscale, mimosa-fueled breakfast to a slick new space in Highland Park Village, these are the brunch spots to try right now in Dallas.

Rye

1920 Greenville Avenue

This inventive, seasonal restaurant along Lower Greenville (one of the best new spots in Dallas) launches weekend brunch on Saturday, April 9. The menu includes French toast made with house challah bread (toppings change each weekend), a quiche with a hashbrown cake bottom, and fried chicken with red corn cheddar-scallion grits. Complete the experience with a classic brunch cocktail or try one of Rye’s more inventive cocktails.

Suburban Yacht Club

5872 TX-121, Suite 104, Plano

Now serving brunch Saturday and Sunday from 11 am to 3 pm, our favorite SoCal-inspired, northern oasis is a must-try for weekend brunch. Cocktails include an Orange Julius with tequila and SoCal Bloody Surfer. For food, new items such as a hot honey chicken sandwich and Everything Avocado Toast are available.

Sadelle’s

1 Highland Park Village

This highly-anticipated brunch haven from New York has finally debuted in Highland Park Village for lunch, brunch, and dinner. There’s nothing out-of-the-box on the Sadelle’s menu (apart from an extravagant three-tiered serving tray for bagels), but that’s the goal: to serve up the classics just right. Start with the espresso martini or Aperol spritz. For food, don’t miss that house salmon with bagels, breakfast tacos (unique to the Dallas location), or a classic egg sandwich.

Al Biernat’s

4217 Oak Lawn Avenue or 5251 Spring Valley Road

Favorite Dallas steakhouse Al Biernat’s recently added a notable new addition to their brunch menu — local legend Mama LaVerne (mother of Donna Richardson) has partnered with the Oak Lawn and North Dallas spots on Mama Laverne’s Chicken and Waffles.

Harper’s

2525 Elm Street, Suite, Suite 150

This upscale Deep Ellum steakhouse is now hosting a weekend brunch from 11 am to 4 pm. Start with a brunch cocktail like the Peachy Blossom or Mimosa in Bed for the table. Favorite bites include the crispy deviled eggs, Japanese pancakes, and whole lobster Benedict.