New Orleans Beignets Take Centerstage at New Fort Worth Restaurant — Dusty Biscuit Makes the Food Truck Jump

Fort Worth can’t get enough of Dusty Biscuit Beignets. What began as a food truck is now blossoming into a brand new brick and mortar restaurant. After a long build up, owner Trey Smith is ready to welcome fans inside 411 S. Main Street, Suite 109. The new Dusty Biscuit Beignets can be found inside the building known as The 411.

Regular hours will begin this Tuesday November 9th. Expect a line to form — the powdered sugar will be flying.

Smith who once lived in the Big Easy, began by frying up light pillows of sweet and savory beignets, just like you’d find in the French Quarter of New Orleans. He has taken his personal passion and effectively addicted a massive Fort Worth audience at Dusty Biscuit Beignets. Graduating from his food truck was only a matter of time.

A recent selection that Smith served as a visiting chef at TCU’s Amon G. Carter Stadium.

What he calls his “Funky Fried Sugar Bread” can be devoured with a Café au Lait as well (either hot or cold), making you long for those lazy, late New Orleans nights.

Along with readying his first restaurant, Smith has been rather busy this fall. He runs his TCU Amon Carter kiosk on game days, demoed his cafe au lait glazed beignets at the State Fair of Texas and took part in the Fort Worth Food and Wine Festival’s first ever fall event. He even fitted in a quick trip to recalibrate his tastebuds at both Cafe du Monde and Morning Call Coffee Stand in New Orleans.

Smith opened his new Dusty Biscuit Beignets for a sneak peek on Halloween, and will work the kinks out of service a few more times for friends and family prior to opening day.

The snug storefront offers stool seating at a stainless countertop and a few tabletops. This is a counter service affair. The decor is black and white, with the counter itself wrapped in shimmery French fleur-de-lis tin tiles.

Dusty Biscuit’s fried green tomatoes with Creole remoulade sauce.

For the uninitiated, the dictionary definition of a beignet is on the wall nearby for further explanation of the delicacy. To save you from learning the finer points of eating fresh beignets the hard way, there’s one tip to know. Never breath in while biting into a powdered sugar dusted pillow of fried dough. Ask me how I know.

At Dusty Biscuit, you’ll find King’s Cake iced and colored sugar dusted beignets. Along with some rotating seasonal selections, ranging from caramel apple and crème brulée filled to those topped with Fruity Pebbles and even S’mores. The French Quarter Classic, Bourbon Street (bourbon maple glazed with chopped bacon and candied pecans) and the Cowtown King Cake, (sweet cream cheese and topped with cinnamon sugar and red and blue sugar) make up Dusty Biscuit’s Jazz Trio, ranging from $4 to $6.

On the savory side, beignets are sometimes topped with cream cheese and everything bagel seasoning. The Dusty Biscuit is a pork sausage slider, and the Dusty Cristo slider includes ham, turkey, Swiss cheese with maple glaze, and strawberry jalapeno jam.

Boats of tater-tots will include the Bayou Bacon Tots spinkled with boil seasoning and served with a sweet and spicy remoulade. Depending on the season, you also might be treated to other Cajun classics like crawfish boudin balls, or fried green tomatoes with remoulade sauce.

Trey Smith is graduating from that food truck in high style.