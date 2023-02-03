Joe Cangelosi, David Wuthrich, Jim Crane, John Arnold at Steak 48 for the Men of Distinction launch party (Photo by Alex Montoya)
Society / Featured Parties

Reluctant Billionaire Joins Astros Owner Jim Crane On Houston’s 2023 Men of Distinction Honor Roll

New Reveal Brings Out the City's Heavy Hitters, Turns Steak 48 Into a Rollicking Party Scene

BY // 02.03.23
photography Alex Montoya
Joe Cangelosi, David Wuthrich, Jim Crane, John Arnold at Steak 48 for the Men of Distinction launch party (Photo by Alex Montoya)
Melissa Sanderfer, Joanne King Herring, Mark Sullivan, Cheryl Byington at the Men of Distinction announcement party at Steak 48 (Photo by Alex Montoya)
Gavin Carter, Danny Klads, Dee Hunt at the Men of Distinction announcement party at Steak 48 (Photo by Alex Montoya)
Oliver Badgio John Collado, John Arnold, Jeff Levy and John Cangelosi at the Men of Distinction announcement party at Steak 48 (Photo by Alex Montoya)
Keith & Nancy Hargrove, Charlotte & terry Strange at the Men of Distinction announcement party at Steak 48 (Photo by Alex Montoya)
Kirk Kveton, Ann Ayer, Daniel Irion at the Men of Distinction announcement party at Steak 48 (Photo by Alex Montoya)
Alice Mosing, Natasha Minor at the Men of Distinction announcement party at Steak 48 (Photo by Alex Montoya)
Hallie Vanderhider, Fady Armanious at the Men of Distinction announcement party at Steak 48 (Photo by Alex Montoya)
Terry Wayne Jones, Cynthia Wolff at the Men of Distinction announcement party at Steak 48 (Photo by Alex Montoya)
Andy Cordes, Virginia Carl, Scott Evans at the Men of Distinction announcement party at Steak 48 (Photo by Alex Montoya)
Jesse Tutor, Jim Crane, David Wuthrich at the Men of Distinction announcement party at Steak 48 (Photo by Alex Montoya)
Kody Patel, Rob MacAskie at the Men of Distinction announcement party at Steak 48 (Photo by Alex Montoya)
Dr. Shaine Morris, Beverly Allgood, Alicia Kuhn, Kristen Box n at the Men of Distinction announcement party at Steak 48 (Photo by Alex Montoya)
Throughout its 15 year history, the Men of Distinction luncheon has honored an impressive cadre of outstanding citizenry while raising more than $5.5 million for pediatric research in the Texas Medical Center. The 16th year, however, has achieved something that other organizations have been aspiring to for many years — succeeding in convincing reluctant billionaire John Arnold to accept the position of honoree.

Earning the credit is luncheon chair John Cangelosi, a close Arnold friend who, shall we say, pestered the philanthropist until he acquiesced.

Arnold will be honored at the Men of Distinction luncheon at River Oaks Country Club on May 3 along with Astros owner Jim Crane; Outstanding NFL Physician of the Year Dr. Jim Muntz, legendary local TV broadcaster Dave Ward and Bill McKeon, Texas Medical Center president and CEO.

The gents were announced at a swank gathering of heavy-hitters at Steak 48, hosted by Prime Steak Concepts founder Jeff Mastro and Chief Brand Officer Oliver Badgio. The popular steakhouse is noted for its charitable cocktail receptions and this night was no exception with flowing libations and waves of Steak 48’s yummy appetizers.

The private room pulsated with corporate and philanthropic energy due to the impressive turnout as the quality of the honorees commanded a strong audience. Consider past honorees who were in the mix — Ned Holmes, Keith Mosing, Gary Petersen, Jesse Tutor, Jim Crownover, David Weekly and Richard Mithoff.  Past luncheon chairs making the scene included Paul Murphy, Tracy Dieterich, Michael Mithoff and Dr. Devinder Bhatia.

The program included introduction of the medical teams receiving 2023 luncheon grants and a brief report on their specific areas of research.

PC Seen: Men of Distinction steering committee chair David Wuthrich, Joanne King Herring, Charles Tate, Rob Dale, Bob Moses, Sheridan and John Eddie Williams, Janet Gurwitch and Ron Franklin, Jeff Levy, Hallie Vanderhider, Tony Bradfield, Fady Armanious. Michael Mithoff, Beth Wolff, Scott Evans, Melissa Sandefer, Brian Thomas, Mark Sullivan, and Cheryl Byington.

X