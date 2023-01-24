Over the past few years, Dallas has quickly turned into a coffee city. According to this new data from Clever, we’re the 11th best in the nation — above fellow Texas cities Austin (No. 14) and Houston (No. 29) — and earned special callouts for two local gems. Congrats, Cultivar Coffee and Peaberry Coffee!

Thankfully, for us caffeine addicts, the coffee scene isn’t slowing down anytime soon. These are three new North Texas coffee shops to check out right now.

Triumphs Espresso & Whiskey

141 Manufacturing Street, Suite 110

From the same minds behind La Reunion and State Street Coffee, this new shop is a hybrid coffee shop/cocktail bar. The espresso bar is now open in the Design District, and liquor will be served soon. You can currently find classic coffee drinks on the menu, as well as seasonal sips and pastries. A Friends and Family opening party will take place on February 2 from 4 pm to 8 pm and will feature half-off all classic cocktails.

Tre Stelle Coffee Co.

17390 Preston Road, Suite 210

This hidden gem was opened in Far North Dallas last year. Tre Stelle was initially founded in 2019 as a family-owned coffee roastery and wholesale business. Run by father and son, Yordan and Jonathan Ghebreamlak, the company debuted its first brick-and-mortar location this past August. The shop is East African-inspired as Yordan grew up in Eritrea. He named the new spot after his favorite café there, according to the website. You’ll find classic espresso drinks at the shop made with beans sourced from various countries. But for drip coffee, African beans are utilized.

La Casita Coffee

3837 Main Street, Rowlett

The owners of beloved Richardson bakery La Casita Bakeshop have just debuted their first coffee shop. You can currently find the bakery’s croissants, cruffins, and more at almost every Dallas area coffee shop. But now, you’ll be able to find their pastries at their own coffee spot called La Casita Coffee. Husband and wife owners Maricsa Trejo and Alex Henderson took over the former The Modern Well coffee shop in Rowlett and are now serving craft coffee and baked goods on Main Street.