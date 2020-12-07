Dallas’ 12 Best Coffee Shops
Where to Find The Perfect Cappuccinos, Cold Brews, and Pour-OversBY Megan Ziots // 12.07.20
Throughout the pandemic, one thing that has not changed has been the ability to get great coffee in Dallas. Local shops have even stepped it up with new outdoor seating options, walk-up windows, and curbside pickup. These are the kinds of coffee shops you want to come back to over and over again, not just for the perfect cappuccino, but for the friendly atmosphere and good vibes.
Here are the 12 best coffee shops in Dallas:
Merit Coffee
Multiple Locations
4228 Oak Lawn Avenue
Dallas, TX 75219 | Map
This San Antonio-based coffee shop opened in Dallas last year and quickly became a hotspot for great cold brew, lattes, and one of my favorite cappuccinos in the city. Both the Deep Ellum and Highland Park outposts offer clean, modern interiors along with indoor and outdoor seating. Pick up a bags of whole beans to go, and be sure to make room for homemade Pop-Tarts.
Opened in 2018 by Aussie brothers Adam and Mark Lowes, this coffee shop is known for their flat whites, long blacks (like an Americano), and house-made sandwiches. I’ve now ordered the Si Si Grilled Sandwich with turkey, crushed red pepper, tomatoes, cheese, and aioli more times than I can count. Recently, the shop began offering their LDU Magic Bean Juice concentrate so you make the good stuff at home.
Houndstooth Coffee
Multiple Locations
1900 Henderson Avenue
Dallas, TX 75206 | Map
An iconic Texas coffee brand, Houndstooth got its start in Austin and has since expanded to three locations in Dallas. You can always count on an expertly crafted espresso drink made with sustainably grown Tweed Coffee Roasters. Fun fact: the Sylvan Thirty location was once named the most beautiful coffee shop in Texas by Architectural Digest.
Magnolias Sous Le Pont
Uptown
2727 Harwood Street
Dallas, TX 75201 | Map
A hidden gem in the Harwood District, Magnolias Sous Le Pont is a quiet spot for lattes, tea, and pastries. The flat whites are always on point, and the Magnolias Latte with lavender, rose, elder flower, and vanilla. is a must-try. Plus, the beautifully layered aesthetic makes you feel like you could be in a French bistro.
Full City Rooster
The Cedars
1810 S. Akard Street
Dallas, TX 75215 | Map
Located in the Cedars neighborhood, this local roasting studio doubles as a small café offering some of the best cold brew, cappuccinos, pour-overs, and pastries in the city. Opened by Michael Wyatt in 2013, the shop focuses on small-batch, single-origin brews, and they sell their thoughtfully sourced whole beans by the bag. Make sure to add on an almond croissant with your coffee.
State Street Coffee
Uptown
2907 State Street
Dallas, TX 75204 | Map
Equipped with a convenient walk-up window, this quaint shop has stellar coffee and an outdoor patio showcasing the most charming area of Uptown. State Street Coffee shares indoor space with The Alcove wine bar, so you can essentially spend a very tasty day there.
Fiction Coffee
East Dallas
1623 N. Hall Street
Dallas, TX | Map
This East Dallas coffee shop makes great versions of the classics, like macchiatos and americanos, but they also create some delicious seasonal items. House-made syrups (ranging from juniper to hellfire) can be added to any concoction. In light of the times, Fiction Coffee recently added a drive-thru component to their parking lot.
Weekend Coffee
Downtown
1511 Commerce Street
Dallas, TX | Map
Situated inside of The Joule hotel, this third wave coffee shop expertly crafts espresso drinks with Counter Culture Coffee. From iced drinks to coffee cocktails, there’s a lot to explore at Weekend while enjoying the ambiance of the luxe hotel.
Peaberry Coffee
Oak Cliff
2446 W. Kiest Boulevard
Dallas, TX 75233 | Map
Along with their freshly brewed cortados, lattes, and drip coffee, this newer Oak Cliff coffee shop has quickly gained popularity for its Kiestwood Iced Vietnamese Coffee. Sold in 16-ounce cans in three different flavors (plain, Vietnamese, and Mexican Vanilla), the drinks are a must-try for coffee-lovers.
La La Land Kind Café
Multiple Locations
5626 Bell Avenue
Dallas, TX 75206 | Map
Owned by Francois Reihani, the charming coffee shop in a little white house near Lower Greenville opened last year with a bigger mission than caffeinating customers. La La Land Kind Café employs foster children who are aging out of the system, a concept that has clearly been quite successful — La La Land has since expanded to a second location in Oak Lawn.
Noble Coyote Coffee Roasters
Fair Park
819 Exposition Avenue
Dallas, TX 75226 | Map
Located right outside of Fair Park, this popular local roaster also includes a small but mighty coffee shop set-up. You’ll find other shops all around Dallas brewing Noble Coyote Coffee Roaster’s beans, but you can come directly to the source for a latte, cold brew, and more. The shop now has outdoor seating and curbside pickup.
State Street Coffee’s sister shop recently opened in the Bishop Arts District as a hybrid coffee shop and cocktail lounge. The flat whites are always perfect here, as well as nitro iced coffee, Kyoto cold brew, and their signature lavender matcha latte. Coffee is served until 10 pm, when the vibe switches from cozy shop to cocktail haunt until the late hours.