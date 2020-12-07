Restaurants / Lists

Dallas’ 12 Best Coffee Shops

Where to Find The Perfect Cappuccinos, Cold Brews, and Pour-Overs

BY // 12.07.20
Best Coffee Shops Dallas Houndstooth Coffee

Houndstooth (the SylvanThirty location) is the most beautiful coffee shop in Texas, according to Architectural Digest.

Throughout the pandemic, one thing that has not changed has been the ability to get great coffee in Dallas. Local shops have even stepped it up with new outdoor seating options, walk-up windows, and curbside pickup. These are the kinds of coffee shops you want to come back to over and over again, not just for the perfect cappuccino, but for the friendly atmosphere and good vibes.

Here are the 12 best coffee shops in Dallas:

Merit Coffee

Multiple Locations

4228 Oak Lawn Avenue
Dallas, TX 75219  |  Map

 

469-759-6221

Website

Merit Coffee

Merit Coffee is now open in Deep Ellum and Highland Park. Courtesy of Merit Coffee

This San Antonio-based coffee shop opened in Dallas last year and quickly became a hotspot for great cold brew, lattes, and one of my favorite cappuccinos in the city. Both the Deep Ellum and Highland Park outposts offer clean, modern interiors along with indoor and outdoor seating. Pick up a bags of whole beans to go, and be sure to make room for homemade Pop-Tarts.

LDU Coffee

Multiple Locations

2650 N. Fitzhugh Avenue, Suite 100
Dallas, TX 75204  |  Map

 

Website

LDU Dallas

Australian coffee shop LDU is a must-visit in Dallas. (Courtesy of msubulldog25 via Trip Advisor)

Opened in 2018 by Aussie brothers Adam and Mark Lowes, this coffee shop is known for their flat whites, long blacks (like an Americano), and house-made sandwiches. I’ve now ordered the Si Si Grilled Sandwich with turkey, crushed red pepper, tomatoes, cheese, and aioli more times than I can count. Recently, the shop began offering their LDU Magic Bean Juice concentrate so you make the good stuff at home.

Houndstooth Coffee

Multiple Locations

1900 Henderson Avenue
Dallas, TX 75206  |  Map

 

972-863-9080

Website

Best Coffee Shops Dallas Houndstooth Coffee

Houndstooth (the SylvanThirty location) is the most beautiful coffee shop in Texas, according to Architectural Digest.

An iconic Texas coffee brand, Houndstooth got its start in Austin and has since expanded to three locations in Dallas. You can always count on an expertly crafted espresso drink made with sustainably grown Tweed Coffee Roasters. Fun fact: the Sylvan Thirty location was once named the most beautiful coffee shop in Texas by Architectural Digest.

Magnolias Sous Le Pont

Uptown

2727 Harwood Street
Dallas, TX 75201  |  Map

 

469-249-9222

Website

Magnolias Dallas

Magnolias Sous Le Pont is a part of the Harwood District. (Courtesy)

A hidden gem in the Harwood District, Magnolias Sous Le Pont is a quiet spot for lattes, tea, and pastries. The flat whites are always on point, and the Magnolias Latte with lavender, rose, elder flower, and vanilla. is a must-try. Plus, the beautifully layered  aesthetic makes you feel like you could be in a French bistro.

Full City Rooster

The Cedars

1810 S. Akard Street
Dallas, TX 75215  |  Map

 

214-247-6394

Website

Full City Rooster

Full City Rooster is a coffee roasting studio in the Cedars that also offers cold brew, cappuccinos, and pastries. (Courtesy)

Located in the Cedars neighborhood, this local roasting studio doubles as a small café offering some of the best cold brew, cappuccinos, pour-overs, and pastries in the city. Opened by Michael Wyatt in 2013, the shop focuses on small-batch, single-origin brews, and they sell their thoughtfully sourced whole beans by the bag. Make sure to add on an almond croissant with your coffee.

State Street Coffee

Uptown

2907 State Street
Dallas, TX 75204  |  Map

 

214-871-2200

Website

State Street Coffee

State Street Coffee has a walk-up window in Uptown. (Courtesy of BusinessYab)

Equipped with a convenient walk-up window, this quaint shop has stellar coffee and an outdoor patio showcasing the most charming area of Uptown. State Street Coffee shares indoor space with The Alcove wine bar, so you can essentially spend a very tasty day there.

Fiction Coffee

East Dallas

1623 N. Hall Street
Dallas, TX  |  Map

 

469-399-7724

Website

Fiction Coffee Dallas

East Dallas' Fiction Coffee strives to give you a break from reality. (Courtesy of Fiction)

This East Dallas coffee shop makes great versions of the classics, like macchiatos and americanos, but they also create some delicious seasonal items. House-made syrups (ranging from juniper to hellfire) can be added to any concoction. In light of the times, Fiction Coffee recently added a drive-thru component to their parking lot.

Weekend Coffee

Downtown

1511 Commerce Street
Dallas, TX  |  Map

 

214-261-4545

Website

Weekend Coffee

Situated inside of The Joule hotel, Weekend Coffee offers some of the best coffee in the city. (Courtesy)

Situated inside of The Joule hotel, this third wave coffee shop expertly crafts espresso drinks with Counter Culture Coffee. From iced drinks to coffee cocktails, there’s a lot to explore at Weekend while enjoying the ambiance of the luxe hotel.

Peaberry Coffee

Oak Cliff

2446 W. Kiest Boulevard
Dallas, TX 75233  |  Map

 

214-434-1516

Website

Peaberry Coffee Kiestwood

Peaberry Coffee offers Kiestwood Iced Coffees, brewed in Oak Cliff. (Courtesy)

Along with their freshly brewed cortados, lattes, and drip coffee, this newer Oak Cliff coffee shop has quickly gained popularity for its Kiestwood Iced Vietnamese Coffee. Sold in 16-ounce cans in three different flavors (plain, Vietnamese, and Mexican Vanilla), the drinks are a must-try for coffee-lovers.

La La Land Kind Café

Multiple Locations

5626 Bell Avenue
Dallas, TX 75206  |  Map

 

214-579-9550

Website

La La Land Cafe

La La Land Kind Cafe employs foster kids who are aging out of the system as baristas, chefs, and cashiers. (Courtesy of La La Land)

Owned by Francois Reihani, the charming coffee shop in a little white house near Lower Greenville opened last year with a bigger mission than caffeinating customers. La La Land Kind Café employs foster children who are aging out of the system, a concept that has clearly been quite successful — La La Land has since expanded to a second location in Oak Lawn.

Noble Coyote Coffee Roasters

Fair Park

819 Exposition Avenue
Dallas, TX 75226  |  Map

 

214-321-4321

Website

Noble Coyote Coffee

Noble Coyote Coffee has adjusted to Covid times with outdoor seating and curbside pickup. (Courtesy)

Located right outside of Fair Park, this popular local roaster also includes a small but mighty coffee shop set-up. You’ll find other shops all around Dallas brewing Noble Coyote Coffee Roaster’s beans, but you can come directly to the source for a latte, cold brew, and more. The shop now has outdoor seating and curbside pickup.

La Reunion

Bishop Arts

229 N. Bishop Avenue
Dallas, TX 75208  |  Map

 

Website

La Reunion

La Reunion is now open in Bishop Arts. Courtesy of La Reunion

State Street Coffee’s sister shop recently opened in the Bishop Arts District as a hybrid coffee shop and cocktail lounge. The flat whites are always perfect here, as well as nitro iced coffee, Kyoto cold brew, and their signature lavender matcha latte. Coffee is served until 10 pm, when the vibe switches from cozy shop to cocktail haunt until the late hours.

Discover. Connect. Buy Art Now.

Explore Culture Place

Featured Properties

Swipe
1413 West 26th St
Open House
Harris County
FOR SALE
OPEN HOUSE

1413 West 26th St
Houston, TX

$475,000 Learn More about this property
Jan Pappert
This property is listed by: Jan Pappert (713) 502-9546 Email Realtor
1413 West 26th St
5357 Navarro St
Open House
Harris County
FOR SALE
OPEN HOUSE

5357 Navarro St
Houston, TX

$2,125,000 Learn More about this property
Jan Pappert
This property is listed by: Jan Pappert (713) 502-9546 Email Realtor
5357 Navarro St
3777 Arnold St
Open House
Harris County
FOR SALE
OPEN HOUSE

3777 Arnold St
Houston, TX

$1,949,000 Learn More about this property
Jan Pappert
This property is listed by: Jan Pappert (713) 502-9546 Email Realtor
3777 Arnold St
3109 Locke Lane
Open House
Harris County
FOR SALE
OPEN HOUSE

3109 Locke Lane
Houston, TX

$3,250,000 Learn More about this property
Jan Pappert
This property is listed by: Jan Pappert (713) 502-9546 Email Realtor
3109 Locke Lane
39 West Rivercrest Drive
Open House
Harris County
FOR SALE
OPEN HOUSE

39 West Rivercrest Drive
Houston , TX

$7,950,000 Learn More about this property
Jan Pappert
This property is listed by: Jan Pappert (713) 502-9546 Email Realtor
39 West Rivercrest Drive
1059 Kirby Drive
Open House
Harris County
FOR SALE
OPEN HOUSE

1059 Kirby Drive
Houston, TX

$6,995,000 Learn More about this property
Jan Pappert
This property is listed by: Jan Pappert (713) 502-9546 Email Realtor
1059 Kirby Drive
2305 Blue Bonnet Boulevard
Open House
Harris County
FOR SALE
OPEN HOUSE

2305 Blue Bonnet Boulevard
Houston, TX

$1,525,000 Learn More about this property
Jan Pappert
This property is listed by: Jan Pappert (713) 502-9546 Email Realtor
2305 Blue Bonnet Boulevard
5737 Bayou Glen Road
Open House
Harris County
FOR SALE
OPEN HOUSE

5737 Bayou Glen Road
Houston, TX

$2,995,000 Learn More about this property
Jan Pappert
This property is listed by: Jan Pappert (713) 502-9546 Email Realtor
5737 Bayou Glen Road
5300 Bayou Glen Rd
Open House
Harris County
FOR SALE
OPEN HOUSE

5300 Bayou Glen Rd
Houston, TX

$3,595,000 Learn More about this property
Jan Pappert
This property is listed by: Jan Pappert (713) 502-9546 Email Realtor
5300 Bayou Glen Rd
4538 Beech St.
Open House
Harris County
FOR SALE
OPEN HOUSE

4538 Beech St.
Bellaire , TX

$1,795,000 Learn More about this property
Jan Pappert
This property is listed by: Jan Pappert (713) 502-9546 Email Realtor
4538 Beech St.
Presented by Compass
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email

Like PaperCity Dallas on Facebook

Beyond the magazine. Get more of Dallas’ top restaurant, real estate, society, fashion and art in your news feed.

X
X