El Carlos Elegante's private dining room is one of the best in Dallas. (Photo by Douglas Friedman)

The Marilyn Monroe Room at Brass Ram is a cozy, upscale spot for an intimate dinner. (Courtesy)

Sees Design recently revamped the Bar Charles private dining room. (Photo by Chase Hall)

AT Bistro offers private dining for up to 14 people. (Courtesy)

Town Hearth's "Elvis" private dining room is a cozy space for an intimate party. (Courtesy)

The Pineapple Room seats 12 to 14, and is available for bookings for cocktail parties, lunches, dinners, and weekend brunch. (Courtesy of VHG)

The Don Roberto private dining room at The Mexican, dreamed up by Latin American designer Paulina Moran.

The Wine Room at Nobu Dallas can seat up to 20 people. (Courtesy)

A private dining room in the Marcia apartment at Casa Duro includes antiques and furniture from Dessin Fournir. (Photo by Stephen Karlisch)

Uchi Dallas offers several private dining options in beautiful rooms. (Courtesy)

Knox Bistro offers a cozy, indoor/outdoor private dining room. (Courtesy)

The Emerald Room at Monarch is great for small groups celebrating birthdays, anniversaries or small business gatherings. (Courtesy)

The Wine Room is one of several private dining options at Dakota's Steakhouse (Courtesy)

The Saint's private dining room seats up to 10 people. (Courtesy)

Found behind a door disguised as a bookshelf in Atlas is a speakeasy Library bar. (Courtesy)

Restaurants / Lists

The 15 Best Private Dining Rooms in Dallas — From Hidden Doors to Marilyn Monroe-Themed Spaces

Intimate, Beautiful Spaces for Celebratory Dinners, Business Lunches, and Beyond

BY // 09.23.24
El Carlos Elegante's private dining room is one of the best in Dallas. (Photo by Douglas Friedman)
The Marilyn Monroe Room at Brass Ram is a cozy, upscale spot for an intimate dinner. (Courtesy)
Sees Design recently revamped the Bar Charles private dining room. (Photo by Chase Hall)
AT Bistro offers private dining for up to 14 people. (Courtesy)
Town Hearth's "Elvis" private dining room is a cozy space for an intimate party. (Courtesy)
The Pineapple Room seats 12 to 14, and is available for bookings for cocktail parties, lunches, dinners, and weekend brunch. (Courtesy of VHG)
The Don Roberto private dining room at The Mexican, dreamed up by Latin American designer Paulina Moran.
The Wine Room at Nobu Dallas can seat up to 20 people. (Courtesy)
A private dining room in the Marcia apartment at Casa Duro includes antiques and furniture from Dessin Fournir. (Photo by Stephen Karlisch)
Uchi Dallas offers several private dining options in beautiful rooms. (Courtesy)
Knox Bistro offers a cozy, indoor/outdoor private dining room. (Courtesy)
The Emerald Room at Monarch is great for small groups celebrating birthdays, anniversaries or small business gatherings. (Courtesy)
The Wine Room is one of several private dining options at Dakota's Steakhouse (Courtesy)
The Saint's private dining room seats up to 10 people. (Courtesy)
Found behind a door disguised as a bookshelf in Atlas is a speakeasy Library bar. (Courtesy)
El Carlos Elegante's private dining room is one of the best in Dallas. (Photo by Douglas Friedman)

The Marilyn Monroe Room at Brass Ram is a cozy, upscale spot for an intimate dinner. (Courtesy)

Sees Design recently revamped the Bar Charles private dining room. (Photo by Chase Hall)

AT Bistro offers private dining for up to 14 people. (Courtesy)

Town Hearth's "Elvis" private dining room is a cozy space for an intimate party. (Courtesy)

The Pineapple Room seats 12 to 14, and is available for bookings for cocktail parties, lunches, dinners, and weekend brunch. (Courtesy of VHG)

The Don Roberto private dining room at The Mexican, dreamed up by Latin American designer Paulina Moran.

The Wine Room at Nobu Dallas can seat up to 20 people. (Courtesy)

A private dining room in the Marcia apartment at Casa Duro includes antiques and furniture from Dessin Fournir. (Photo by Stephen Karlisch)

Uchi Dallas offers several private dining options in beautiful rooms. (Courtesy)

Knox Bistro offers a cozy, indoor/outdoor private dining room. (Courtesy)

The Emerald Room at Monarch is great for small groups celebrating birthdays, anniversaries or small business gatherings. (Courtesy)

The Wine Room is one of several private dining options at Dakota's Steakhouse (Courtesy)

The Saint's private dining room seats up to 10 people. (Courtesy)

When searching for the perfect place to book a family dinner, business lunch, or intimate gathering, there is no shortage of great private dining rooms in Dallas. And if you want a special place to host your event, there are plenty of unique dining spaces to explore.

From hidden doors to Marilyn Monroe-themed spaces, these are the 15 best private dining rooms in Dallas.

Brass Ram

Downtown

2130 Commerce Street (Upstairs)
Dallas, TX  |  Map

 

Website

Brass Ram private dining

The Marilyn Monroe Room at Brass Ram is a cozy, upscale spot for an intimate dinner. (Courtesy)

This upscale steakhouse from chef Nick Badovinus is perched above National Anthem (another Badovinus joint) in the East Quarter. The menu focuses on USDA prime rib, as well as steaks, seafood, soups, and sandwiches. It also offers one of our favorite burgers in Dallas. Its private dining space, The Marilyn Monroe Room can accommodate seated events for up to 16 guests and is the perfect spot for an intimate gathering.

The Charles

Design District

1632 Market Center Boulevard
Dallas, TX 75207  |  Map

 

469-917-9000

Website

Bar Charles private dining Dallas

Sees Design recently revamped the Bar Charles private dining room. (Photo by Chase Hall)

This Design District gem from Duro Hospitality features a cool, speakeasy-style space called Bar Charles. Within the cocktail and champagne bar, you’ll find a recently revamped private dining room that seats up to 18 guests. Designed by Sees Design, the space has been transformed into a dark and moody room featuring custom-made tables showcasing an egg and dart detail, Louis XVI-style chairs, upholstered “paneled” walls in black acoustical fabric, and three crystal chandeliers.

Au Troisieme

Park Cities

8305 Westchester Drive
Dallas, TX  |  Map

 

75225

Website

AT Bistro private dining Dallas

AT Bistro offers private dining for up to 14 people. (Courtesy)

Speakeasy-style, the private dining room at French restaurant AT Bistro is situated behind the kitchen — accessed through a hidden door. It boasts a 600-bottle wine wall, granite table, and French blue paneling for a chic event. A TV is also available if you’re booking it for a business lunch. The space seats up to 14 guests.

Dakota’s Steakhouse

Downtown

600 N. Akard Street
Dallas, TX 75201  |  Map

 

Website

Dakota’s Steakhouse Dallas private dining

The Wine Room is one of several private dining options at Dakota's Steakhouse (Courtesy)

This favorite Dallas steakhouse offers a few great private dining options for different party sizes. The Chef’s Table can seat up to 12 people, is secluded from the rest of the restaurant, offers presentation hook-ups, and is available for lunch and dinner. For a semi-private event, The Wine Room seats up to 48 or you can book the Waterfall Patio for larger parties.

Nobu

Uptown

400 Crescent Court
Dallas, TX 75201  |  Map

 

Website

Nobu Dallas private dining

The Wine Room at Nobu Dallas can seat up to 20 people. (Courtesy)

This favorite Dallas sushi restaurant offers some very cool private dining rooms at The Crescent. On the main floor, a Sake Table can seat up to 14 people for a semi-private experience, while the lower level features an intimate wine room for up to 20 guests.

El Carlos Elegante

Design District

1400 N. Riverfront Boulevard
Dallas, TX  |  Map

 

Website

El Carlos private dining Dallas

El Carlos Elegante's private dining room is one of the best in Dallas. (Photo by Douglas Friedman)

Another Duro Hospitality concept, this Mexican spot in the Design District offers an intimate private dining room that seats up to 16. There is also a back patio that can hold up to 34 people. Both of these spaces can even be combined for a total of 50 guests.

Town Hearth

Design District

1617 Market Center Boulevard
Dallas, TX 75207  |  Map

 

214-761-1617

Website

Town Hearth private dining Dallas

Town Hearth's "Elvis" private dining room is a cozy space for an intimate party. (Courtesy)

Another Nick Badovinus concept, this Design District steakhouse boasts a private dining room for up to 18 people. Called The Elvis Room, it’s decorated with elegant chandeliers, a small airplane hanging from the ceiling, and Elvis-themed wall art and photography.

Hudson House

Park Cities

4448 Lovers Lane
Dallas, TX 75225  |  Map

 

214-583-2255

Website

8_The Pineapple Room 1_Courtesy of Vandelay Hospitality (1)

The Pineapple Room seats 12 to 14, and is available for bookings for cocktail parties, lunches, dinners, and weekend brunch. (Courtesy of VHG)

The Lakewood and Los Colinas locations of Hudson House offer 12-seat private dining spaces called The Pineapple Room. Perfect for a business lunch or birthday dinner, the space is bright and airy with East Coast vibes.

The Mexican

Design District

1401 Turtle Creek Boulevard
Dallas, TX  |  Map

 

Website

The_Mexican_Edit-65

The Don Roberto private dining room at The Mexican, dreamed up by Latin American designer Paulina Moran.

Also in the Design District, this extravagant upscale Mexican restaurant offers several private dining options. The Don Roberto room seats up to 9 guests and features a mural inspired by Mexico’s mountain landscape, the Oaxaca can fit up to 12 people in a dark and moody space with burgundy velvet chairs, and the Tequila Table is a fun option for up to 14 guests — a private table next to the restaurant’s bar and collection of premium tequilas.

Monarch

Downtown

1401 Elm Street
Dallas, TX 75202  |  Map

 

214-945-2222

Website

Monarch Private Dining Dallas

The Emerald Room at Monarch is great for small groups celebrating birthdays, anniversaries, or small business gatherings. (Courtesy)

One of Dallas’ sky-high restaurants with incredible views, this Italian steakhouse also offers a few private dining options. The Emerald Room can seat around 15 to 24 people — it has dark green walls and floor-to-ceiling windows looking out at the skyline. The Chandelier Lounge is another semi-private option that guests can book. It is across from the beautiful wine cellar and features chandeliers, obviously, a long table that can accommodate up to 18.

Sister

Lower Greenville

2808 Greenville Avenue
Dallas, TX  |  Map

 

Website

Dining room in Marcia, Casa Duro (Photo by Stephen Karlisch)

A private dining room in the Marcia apartment at Casa Duro includes antiques and furniture from Dessin Fournir. (Photo by Stephen Karlisch)

The slightly more casual “little sister” to Duro Hospitality’s The Charles, the Dallas Design District’s decadent Italian spot, Sister debuted in Lower Greenville in 2022. Later that year, the hospitality group debuted another concept above the restaurant — Casa Duro. It’s a trio of stylish short-term lease apartments brimming with exquisite furnishings, antiques, and art. What’s even cooler is that you can book the Marcia apartment for a private dining experience that seats up to eight.

Uchi Dallas

Uptown

2817 Maple Avenue
Dallas, TX  |  Map

 

214-855-5454

Website

Uchi Dallas private dining

Uchi Dallas offers several private dining options in beautiful rooms. (Courtesy)

A top Dallas sushi spot, Uchi has a few private dining options in beautiful rooms. A half-private dining room can seat 12, while a full private dining room can seat up to 24. Both feature a fully customized set menu and are presentation ready for business meetings. Upstairs at sister concept Uchiba, you can also buyout the patio that seats up to 20.

Knox Bistro

Knox-Henderson

3230 Knox Street, Suite 140
Dallas, TX 75205  |  Map

 

Website

Knox Bistro private dining Dallas

Knox Bistro offers a cozy, indoor/outdoor private dining room. (Courtesy)

This Knox Street French restaurant has a cozy private dining room with a skylight. It seats up to 13 people and you can also open the patio door when weather permits for an indoor/outdoor atmosphere. A focal point of the room is a framed 28-star American flag.

Atlas

Bishop Arts

408 N. Bishop Avenue, Suite 101
Dallas, TX  |  Map

 

Website

Atlas Library Bar

Atlas' private dining space (the Library Bar) can be found behind a hidden bookshelf door. (Courtesy)

Behind a door disguised as a bookshelf in this Bishop Arts bar is a speakeasy called Library Bar. Private events (with 15 people seated) can be hosted in this intimate room — which features its own bar. Atlas offers stellar bites to pair with your globally-inspired cocktails like Italian meatballs, a Cuban sandwich, a Greek gyro, and more.

The Saint

Deep Ellum

2633 Gaston Avenue
Dallas, TX  |  Map

 

Website

The Saint Dallas

The Saint's private dining room seats up to 10 people. (Courtesy)

Last year, this moody Italian steakhouse debuted in East Dallas. It’s a hidden gem from hospitality veteran Andy Hooper (Las Vegas-based Hooper Hospitality Concepts) with a menu crafted by chef Jacob Williamson. The private dining room seats up to 10 people.

