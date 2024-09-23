The 15 Best Private Dining Rooms in Dallas — From Hidden Doors to Marilyn Monroe-Themed Spaces

The Wine Room is one of several private dining options at Dakota's Steakhouse (Courtesy)

The Emerald Room at Monarch is great for small groups celebrating birthdays, anniversaries or small business gatherings. (Courtesy)

A private dining room in the Marcia apartment at Casa Duro includes antiques and furniture from Dessin Fournir. (Photo by Stephen Karlisch)

The Wine Room at Nobu Dallas can seat up to 20 people. (Courtesy)

The Don Roberto private dining room at The Mexican, dreamed up by Latin American designer Paulina Moran.

The Pineapple Room seats 12 to 14, and is available for bookings for cocktail parties, lunches, dinners, and weekend brunch. (Courtesy of VHG)

The Marilyn Monroe Room at Brass Ram is a cozy, upscale spot for an intimate dinner. (Courtesy)

El Carlos Elegante's private dining room is one of the best in Dallas. (Photo by Douglas Friedman)

When searching for the perfect place to book a family dinner, business lunch, or intimate gathering, there is no shortage of great private dining rooms in Dallas. And if you want a special place to host your event, there are plenty of unique dining spaces to explore.

From hidden doors to Marilyn Monroe-themed spaces, these are the 15 best private dining rooms in Dallas.