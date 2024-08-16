The Best Restaurants in Irving — 12 Essential Spots in Las Colinas and Beyond

Restaurants

Sanjh New Dallas restaurants

New upscale restaurant, Sanjh, is serving stellar Indian food in Las Colinas. (Photo by Samantha Marie Photography)

Irving has grown exponentially over the past several years — especially with the completion of Las Colinas’ Urban Center which has been a long time coming (development began in the 1970s). The area now boasts Toyota Music Factory, the Mandalay Canals, and an array of buzzy new restaurants, in addition to the area’s already-vibrant international food scene.

For a well-rounded guide to the dining you’ll find in Las Colinas (and beyond), this is your guide to the best restaurants in Irving.

Updated August 2024

Knife Italian

Irving

4150 N. MacArthur Boulevard
Irving, TX 75038  |  Map

 

Website

Knife Italian

Start with the crudi at Knife Italian. There is salmon, yellowtail, and more. (Photo by Samantha Marie Photography)

Located inside of The Ritz-Carlton Dallas, Las Colinas (formerly Four Seasons Resort), chef John Tesar’s new Italian steakhouse is officially a must-visit when in Irving. A spinoff of the Michelin-starred chef’s very good Knife restaurant, the Italian iteration serves oysters, crude, house-made pasta, steaks, and more. With interiors by Schoos Design, the space features palm trees, magenta sofas, and original artwork by Thomas Schoos.

Andalous Mediterranean Grill

Multiple Locations

6450 North MacArthur Boulevard, Suite 100
Irving, TX 75039  |  Map

 

Website

Andalous Dallas

Andalous Mediterranean Grill is a favorite spot for healthy cuisine in Dallas-Fort Worth. (Courtesy)

This popular Irving restaurant was founded by twin chefs Sam and Wassim Merched in 2012. The brothers spent years working for their family’s award winning restaurants until they decided to open up a Mediterranean spot of their own. Andalous serves dips, handmade bread, charcoal cooked kababs, brick oven pies, salads and sandwiches. The restaurant’s most popular dishes include the broiled lamb shank, Andalous chicken, roasted cauliflower and Greek salad. Authentic dishes like spanakopita and fattoush come from Greece and Lebanon.

 

Empa Mundo

Irving

3977 N. Belt Line Road
Irving, TX  |  Map

 

Website

Empa Mundo

Empa Mundo has every kind of empanada you can imagine. (Courtesy of Empa Mundo)

Since 2010, this popular empanada spot has been serving Latin American and Argentine cuisine. It’s a fast-casual restaurant owned by Raul Gordon, a Buenos Aires native, and serves some of the best empanadas in town. Gordon coined the name Empa Mundo, which means “empanadas from around the world.” There are 13 empanada options on the menu, ranging from sweet to savory.

Hugo’s Invitados

Multiple Locations

5240 N. O'Connor Boulevard, Suite 160
Irving, TX  |  Map

 

Website

Hugo’s

Vegan, vegetarian, and carnivorous taco options are available at Hugo's. (Courtesy)

Since 2018, this Mexican restaurant with a healthy twist has been serving up great, authentic dishes in Las Colinas. Founded by Hugo Miranda, the concept is known for its “skinny” bar — meaning all cocktails are made with agave instead of sugar, organic liqueurs, and fresh fruits. For food, don’t miss the pork belly chicharrón appetizer, chipotle shrimp tacos, and wagyu carne asada.

Via Reál

Irving

4020 N. MacArthur Boulevard, Suite 100
Irving , TX 75038  |  Map

 

Website

Via Reál Irving

Via Reál is a favorite fine dining spot in Irving. (Courtesy)

Only over a year old at the time, this Las Colinas fine dining spot was set to close in 1985 before Fran Lively bought the restaurant. Since then, Via Reál has remained a popular concept for its relaxed, Southwestern and Mexican cuisine. Fajitas, enchiladas, and filet mignon are the dishes to try here.

Sanjh

Irving

5250 N O'Connor Boulevard, Suite 146
Irving, TX 75039  |  Map

 

Website

Sanjh Dallas

The scallops recheado at Sanjh in Las Colinas are a must-try seafood dish. (Photo by Samantha Marie Photography)

This upscale Indian spot is a must-visit for its classy atmosphere and incredible dishes. Opened by Sanjay Joshi and Probodh Arora (Saffron House), Sanjh was designed by ID 4 Studio. The modern space features neutral colors, highlighted by warm tones of satin brass and marble stone. A gold tree serves as a centerpiece in the dining room. To create the menu, the Sanjh team brought on chef Balpreet Singh Chadha, who was recently awarded a spot on Condé Nast Traveller‘s 2023 “40 under 40: India’s Most Exciting Young Chefs” list.

The Ranch at Las Colinas

Irving

857 W. John Carpenter Freeway
Irving, TX 75039  |  Map

 

Website

The Ranch at Las Colinas

Since 2009, The Ranch at Las Colinas has been serving up great Southwestern food and live music. (Courtesy)

Since 2009, this Southwestern restaurant and live music venue has been a Las Colinas staple. The Ranch serves locally sourced food like honey from Alvin, wild boar from Devine, and crab from Galveston. Some favorite dishes on the menu include chicken fried steak, elk tacos, and prime rib. Don’t miss the Route 66 Pecan Pie topped with Plano-based Henry’s vanilla bean ice cream for dessert.

Cork & Pig Tavern

Multiple Locations

5224 N. O'Connor Boulevard
Irving, TX  |  Map

 

Website

Cork & Pig Tavern Irving

Cork & Pig Tavern offers wood-grilled meats and craft cocktails in Las Colinas. (Courtesy)

This San Angelo-based gastropub is a favorite spot in Las Colinas for wood-grilled meats, sandwiches, wood-fired pizzas, and wine. Start with the deviled eggs with bacon and don’t miss the double-cut pork chop or crispy chicken sandwich for your entree. The restaurant also has a killer cocktail menu featuring a boozy spin on Georgia peach tea.

Mr. Max

Irving

3028 N. Belt Line Road
Irving, TX 75062  |  Map

 

Website

Mr Max Irving

Mr Max is a favorite spot for authentic Japanese food in Irving. (Courtesy)

This well-known Japanese izakaya has become an Irving staple for authentic sashimi, sushi, and sake. Favorite dishes include grilled squid, Tonkotsu ramen, pork belly, chicken karaage, and so much more. The intimate spot gets busy so be prepared to arrive early to join the waitlist.

Monaco Restaurant

Irving

5238 North O’Connor Boulevard, Suite 134
Las Colinas, TX 75039  |  Map

 

Website

Monaco Restaurant

Monaco Restaurant opens in Las Colinas this September. (Courtesy)

Opened in 2022 by the Lamberti family, Monaco is a French Riviera-inspired spot at Water Street in Irving. The menu features dishes like smoked beef tartare, mussels, pizzas, steak, handmade pasta, and more.

The restaurant also boasts a wine club where members receive a 15 percent discount on the entire wine list (for dine-in or take-home).

Vila Brazil

Irving

2315 W. Airport Freeway
Irving, TX 75062  |  Map

 

Website

Vila Brazil Irving

Vila Brazil is Irving's premium Brazilian restaurant. (Courtesy)

This Brazilian steakhouse is a popular spot for premium meats and sides in Irving. For lunch or dinner, the restaurant provides table side service continually offering cuts of picanha, sirloin, and more, as well as a salad bar with 25 different options. And for dessert, don’t miss the Brazilian flan.

Pacific Table

Irving

5238 N. O'Connor Boulevard, Suite 136
Irving, TX  |  Map

 

Website

Best – Pacific Table – The legendary crab cake salad settles into its mustard sauce at Pacific Table.

The legendary crab cake salad settles into its mustard sauce at Pacific Table.

A top seafood spot in Las Colinas, Pacific Table was originally founded in Fort Worth. The newer Irving location offers the same menu of fresh Pacific Northwest seafood. You’ll find a great miso salmon dish, spicy rock shrimp, and fried oysters at the restaurant. There’s also an entire sushi and oysters menu.

