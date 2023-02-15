Restaurants

The Colony’s Best Restaurants — Where to Find Great Breakfast, Pizza, Tacos, Sushi, and More

Dining Concepts at Grandscape and Beyond

BY // 02.15.23
Akira Back Dallas

A must-try cold dish at Akira Back is the Yellowtail Serrano. (Photo by Megan Ziots)

Since the debut of the massive Nebraska Furniture Mart in 2015 and the opening of the $1.5 billion Grandscape development five years later, The Colony has been booming with new restaurants. There have been over 30 new openings just at Grandscape — with more on the way. Now one of the largest dining and entertainment hubs in North Texas, this suburb is a worthy destination just 30 miles north of Dallas.

There are a ton of new (and longstanding) options to choose from for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. This is your guide to The Colony’s Best Restaurants.

Seven Doors Kitchen & Cocktails

The Colony

5774 Grandscape Boulevard, Suite 205
The Colony, TX 75056  |  Map

 

Website

Seven Doors Kitchen

Seven Doors Kitchen & Cocktails is named after the collection of seven historic doors displayed throughout the restaurant. (Courtesy)

Named for its collection of French colonial doors from the 1800s, this New American restaurant opened in Grandscape in 2020. The popular spot serves cocktails and chef-inspired dishes. Make sure to try the Man Candy — thick-cut bacon with brown sugar and pepper-candied — and the shareable burrata with sunflower seed pesto. Also, there’s an entire portion of the menu dedicated to sashimi and sushi rolls.

Emelia’s Tex Mex

The Colony

3751 Main Street, Suite 150a
The Colony, TX 75056  |  Map

 

Website

Emelia’s Tex Mex

Emelia's Tex Mex has been serving authentic cuisine in The Colony since 2009. (Courtesy)

This family-owned spot has been serving Tex-Mex food in The Colony since 2009. The casual restaurant is known for their classic street tacos, as well as Tex-Mex style street tacos with lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, and sour cream. Emelia’s also serves Mexican street food like a one pound burrito, tortas, and Cubana torta sandwich. You’ll also find Tex-Mex favorites like enchiladas and fajitas.

Akira Back

The Colony

5765 Grandscape Boulevard
The Colony, TX 75056  |  Map

 

Website

Akira Back Dallas

A must-try cold dish at Akira Back is the Yellowtail Serrano. (Photo by Megan Ziots)

Michelin-starred chef Akira Back debuted his namesake Japanese restaurant at The Colony’s Grandscape in 2022. Born in Seoul, Korea, and raised in Aspen, Colorado, Back went from professional snowboarder to culinary school, appearing on Iron Chef America while earning celebrity fans and a Michelin star at DOSA. Now, he’s brought his restaurant empire to Dallas. Must-try dishes include the AB Tuna Pizza, Yellowtail Serrano, and AB Tacos.

Portillo’s

The Colony

4560 Destination Drive
The Colony, TX 75056  |  Map

 

Website

Portillo’s Texas Dallas Restaurant News

Chicago hotspot Portillo's opened its first Texas location in The Colony. (Courtesy)

An exciting new addition to The Colony’s dining scene, Chicago-based Portillo’s just opened its first Texas outpost at Grandscape. The fast-casual chain is known for its Windy City-style fare like Italian beef sandwiches and hot dogs. The new spot is a massive 8,000 square feet and features a drive-thru (and a vintage 1967 Toyota Stout vehicle onsite). Be prepared to wait in line. Also, two more North Texas locations are on the way — Allen and Arlington.

Windmills

The Colony

5755 Grandscape Boulevard
The Colony, TX 75056  |  Map

 

Website

Windmills

Enjoy Indian fare at Windmills in The Colony. (Courtesy)

The first U.S. location for the India-based micro-brewery debuted in The Colony in 2021. Windmills’ massive complex (which doubles as a restaurant and music venue) is located in Grandscape and includes an outdoor patio. You’ll find various Indian dishes on the menu including Tandoor baked chicken, kebabs, curry, and more. Along with the craft beer menu from the in-house microbrewery, there is also a cocktail menu with classic drinks.

Heritage Pizza and Taproom

The Colony

3750 Plano Parkway, Suite 600
The Colony, TX 75056  |  Map

 

Website

Heritage Pizza

Head to Heritage Pizza and Taproom in The Colony for stellar pies. (Courtesy)

This local pizza restaurant and taproom comes from 33 Restaurant Group (Cadillac Pizza Pub, Taverna Rossa). It’s a go-to in The Colony for great pies, including The Bee’s Knees with soppressata, mozzarella, and TX Honey. There are also appetizers like stuffed mushrooms and Italian meatballs, as well as salads, pasta, sandwiches, and more. As for brews, you’ll find local beers from favorites like Peticolas, Community, and Four Corners.

The Rice Bar

The Colony

5401 S. Colony Boulevard
The Colony, TX 75056  |  Map

 

Website

The Rice Bar

Check out The Rice Bar in The Colony for authentic Korean food. (Courtesy)

A favorite Korean restaurant in The Colony, The Rice Bar offers soups, kimchi pancakes, bibimbap, bowls, fried rice, noodles, and more. Favorites include the spicy chicken bowl, beef bulgogi bowl, and japchae. You can also opt for a bento box to try several different bites.

Barley & Board

Multiple Locations

5752 Grandscape Boulevard, Suite 120
The Colony, TX 75056  |  Map

 

Website

Barley and Board

Denton-based Barley and Board now has a location in The Colony. (Courtesy)

This local gastropub was first opened in Denton in 2015. Six years later, the second location debuted at Grandscape. The menu features small plates, large plates, soups, salads, sandwiches, and the ability to build your own board of meats and cheeses. Some popular dishes include the chicken fried oyster mushrooms, B & B Burger, and pork tenderloin.

Frezko Taco Spot

The Colony

5101 TX-121, Suite 100
The Colony, TX 75056  |  Map

 

Website

Frezko Taco Spot

Frezko Taco Spot opened its second location in The Colony in 2020. (Courtesy)

Owner Eliazar Salinas III opened this casual taco restaurant in Fort Worth in 2014. Six years later, he expanded to a second location in The Colony and has another on the way in Bedford. Must-tries on the menu are the birria tacos, quesadilla, and Frezko nachos.

Shaka Hawaiian BBQ

The Colony

5733 TX-121, Suite 290
The Colony, TX 75056  |  Map

 

Website

Shaka Hawaiian BBQ

Shaka Hawaiian BBQ offers traditional Loco Moco in The Colony. (Courtesy)

One of the best Hawaiian food spots in North Texas, this casual barbecue restaurant debuted in The Colony in 2019. Owned by Welby Tsang, Shaka offers indoor seating and a drive-thru for fast food. Make sure to try the chicken katsu, Hawaiian BBQ beef, and Kalua pork. You can also opt for traditional dishes like grilled spam and eggs.

Flatrock Smokehouse

The Colony

4900 Main Street
The Colony, TX 75056  |  Map

 

Website

Flatrock Smokehouse

Flatrock Smokehouse moved from Euless to The Colony in 2021. (Courtesy)

Originally opened in Euless by husband-and-wife owners Robert and Kimberly Davis, this barbecue spot moved to The Colony in 2021. The menu includes all of the meats — including a popular pulled pork sandwich — as well as sides like brisket mac and cheese, fried okra, and potato salad. Loaded fries and baked potatoes are also available.

The Colony Cafe

The Colony

4750 S. Colony Boulevard, Suite 120
The Colony, TX 75056  |  Map

 

Website

The Colony Cafe

A must-try at The Colony Cafe is the chicken fried steak. (Courtesy of Chana J. via Yelp)

The Colony Cafe is a go-to for brunch until 3 pm every day. On the all-day menu (starting at 6:30 am), you’ll find various egg dishes, Benedicts, pancakes, French toast, waffles, crepes, burgers, sandwiches, and more. The chicken fried steak is a popular lunch specialty, as well as Southern-fried catfish.

