The Colony’s Best Restaurants — Where to Find Great Breakfast, Pizza, Tacos, Sushi, and More

Since the debut of the massive Nebraska Furniture Mart in 2015 and the opening of the $1.5 billion Grandscape development five years later, The Colony has been booming with new restaurants. There have been over 30 new openings just at Grandscape — with more on the way. Now one of the largest dining and entertainment hubs in North Texas, this suburb is a worthy destination just 30 miles north of Dallas.

There are a ton of new (and longstanding) options to choose from for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. This is your guide to The Colony’s Best Restaurants.