The Colony’s Best Restaurants — Where to Find Great Breakfast, Pizza, Tacos, Sushi, and More
Dining Concepts at Grandscape and BeyondBY Megan Ziots // 02.15.23
Since the debut of the massive Nebraska Furniture Mart in 2015 and the opening of the $1.5 billion Grandscape development five years later, The Colony has been booming with new restaurants. There have been over 30 new openings just at Grandscape — with more on the way. Now one of the largest dining and entertainment hubs in North Texas, this suburb is a worthy destination just 30 miles north of Dallas.
There are a ton of new (and longstanding) options to choose from for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. This is your guide to The Colony’s Best Restaurants.
Seven Doors Kitchen & Cocktails
Named for its collection of French colonial doors from the 1800s, this New American restaurant opened in Grandscape in 2020. The popular spot serves cocktails and chef-inspired dishes. Make sure to try the Man Candy — thick-cut bacon with brown sugar and pepper-candied — and the shareable burrata with sunflower seed pesto. Also, there’s an entire portion of the menu dedicated to sashimi and sushi rolls.
This family-owned spot has been serving Tex-Mex food in The Colony since 2009. The casual restaurant is known for their classic street tacos, as well as Tex-Mex style street tacos with lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, and sour cream. Emelia’s also serves Mexican street food like a one pound burrito, tortas, and Cubana torta sandwich. You’ll also find Tex-Mex favorites like enchiladas and fajitas.
Michelin-starred chef Akira Back debuted his namesake Japanese restaurant at The Colony’s Grandscape in 2022. Born in Seoul, Korea, and raised in Aspen, Colorado, Back went from professional snowboarder to culinary school, appearing on Iron Chef America while earning celebrity fans and a Michelin star at DOSA. Now, he’s brought his restaurant empire to Dallas. Must-try dishes include the AB Tuna Pizza, Yellowtail Serrano, and AB Tacos.
An exciting new addition to The Colony’s dining scene, Chicago-based Portillo’s just opened its first Texas outpost at Grandscape. The fast-casual chain is known for its Windy City-style fare like Italian beef sandwiches and hot dogs. The new spot is a massive 8,000 square feet and features a drive-thru (and a vintage 1967 Toyota Stout vehicle onsite). Be prepared to wait in line. Also, two more North Texas locations are on the way — Allen and Arlington.
The first U.S. location for the India-based micro-brewery debuted in The Colony in 2021. Windmills’ massive complex (which doubles as a restaurant and music venue) is located in Grandscape and includes an outdoor patio. You’ll find various Indian dishes on the menu including Tandoor baked chicken, kebabs, curry, and more. Along with the craft beer menu from the in-house microbrewery, there is also a cocktail menu with classic drinks.
This local pizza restaurant and taproom comes from 33 Restaurant Group (Cadillac Pizza Pub, Taverna Rossa). It’s a go-to in The Colony for great pies, including The Bee’s Knees with soppressata, mozzarella, and TX Honey. There are also appetizers like stuffed mushrooms and Italian meatballs, as well as salads, pasta, sandwiches, and more. As for brews, you’ll find local beers from favorites like Peticolas, Community, and Four Corners.
A favorite Korean restaurant in The Colony, The Rice Bar offers soups, kimchi pancakes, bibimbap, bowls, fried rice, noodles, and more. Favorites include the spicy chicken bowl, beef bulgogi bowl, and japchae. You can also opt for a bento box to try several different bites.
Barley & Board
This local gastropub was first opened in Denton in 2015. Six years later, the second location debuted at Grandscape. The menu features small plates, large plates, soups, salads, sandwiches, and the ability to build your own board of meats and cheeses. Some popular dishes include the chicken fried oyster mushrooms, B & B Burger, and pork tenderloin.
Owner Eliazar Salinas III opened this casual taco restaurant in Fort Worth in 2014. Six years later, he expanded to a second location in The Colony and has another on the way in Bedford. Must-tries on the menu are the birria tacos, quesadilla, and Frezko nachos.
One of the best Hawaiian food spots in North Texas, this casual barbecue restaurant debuted in The Colony in 2019. Owned by Welby Tsang, Shaka offers indoor seating and a drive-thru for fast food. Make sure to try the chicken katsu, Hawaiian BBQ beef, and Kalua pork. You can also opt for traditional dishes like grilled spam and eggs.
Originally opened in Euless by husband-and-wife owners Robert and Kimberly Davis, this barbecue spot moved to The Colony in 2021. The menu includes all of the meats — including a popular pulled pork sandwich — as well as sides like brisket mac and cheese, fried okra, and potato salad. Loaded fries and baked potatoes are also available.
The Colony Cafe is a go-to for brunch until 3 pm every day. On the all-day menu (starting at 6:30 am), you’ll find various egg dishes, Benedicts, pancakes, French toast, waffles, crepes, burgers, sandwiches, and more. The chicken fried steak is a popular lunch specialty, as well as Southern-fried catfish.