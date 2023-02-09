Restaurants

The Best Restaurants in Frisco — A Guide to the Suburb’s Ever-Growing Dining Scene

Essential Spots for Barbecue, Southern Food, Ramen, Sushi, and More

BY // 02.09.23
Hutchins BBQ Frisco Restaurants

Hutchins BBQ is the best barbecue joint in Frisco and McKinney. (Courtesy)

The Dallas suburb of Frisco is one of the most rapidly growing cities in America. And what does every expanding city need? More great restaurants. Although Frisco has always had a few popular local hole-in-the-wall spots, the last several years (especially with the 2016 opening of The Star) have seen a true restaurant surge in the suburb.

*Note: The Colony and Frisco are very close. Look for our upcoming The Colony’s Best Restaurants story next. These are some of Frisco’s best restaurants in no particular order.

The Heritage Table

Frisco

7110 Main Street
Frisco , TX 75033  |  Map

 

Website

The Heritage Table Frisco

Since 2013, The Heritage Table has been serving farm-to-table New American cuisine in Frisco. (Courtesy)

Opened in 2013 by chef Rich Vana, this New American restaurant in downtown Frisco is located in a century-old home. Partnering with local farmers and ranchers, the spot offers a menu crafted with fresh ingredients from places like A Bar N Ranch, Texas Pecan Company, and more. Popular dishes include the chicken pot pie, Driftwood Meadows deviled eggs, and pork.

TruFire Kitchen & Bar

Multiple Locations

6959 Lebanon Road, Suite 114
Frisco, TX 75034  |  Map

 

Website

TruFire Kitchen

TruFire Kitchen and Bar offers scratch-made Mediterranean-inspired dishes in Frisco. (Courtesy)

This Mediterranean-inspired restaurant offers some of the best scratch-made dishes in Frisco. From the same owners as Mash’d, the Shops of Starwood spot offers lunch, dinner, and weekend brunch. Don’t miss the Trumac (a Campanelle pasta dish with roasted garlic butternut cream sauce, aged white cheddar, goat cheese, and more), spicy garlic noodles, and Naked Avocado salad.

Hutchins BBQ

Multiple Locations

1301 N. Tennessee Street
McKinney, TX 75069  |  Map

 

Website

Hutchins BBQ Frisco Restaurants

Hutchins BBQ is the best barbecue joint in Frisco and McKinney. (Courtesy)

Originally founded in 1978, this favorite family-owned barbecue spot moved to McKinney in 1990. Run by pitmaster Tim Hutchins, the restaurant then expanded to a second location in Frisco and now has a third on the way in Trophy Club.

The menu offers smoked meats like prime brisket, pork ribs, sausage, and more, as well as sides such as jalapeño pinto beans and potato casserole. For dessert, don’t miss the Texas Twinkies — a bacon-wrapped jalapeño stuffed with brisket and cream cheese.

Platia Greek Kouzina

Frisco

2885 Preston Road, Suite 1590
Frisco, TX 75034  |  Map

 

Website

Platia Greek Kouzina

Since 2010, Platia Greek Kouzina has been serving authentic Greek food in Frisco. (Courtesy)

This authentic Greek restaurant is a must-try near Stonebriar Mall. Since 2010, the casual spot has been serving souvlaki, pita sandwiches, salads, and more. A favorite combination platter is The Mana Mou, which comes with pastitsio (a casserole with macaroni and ground beef), dolmades, chicken souvlaki, gyros, tzatziki, and pita bread.

Kenny’s Burger Joint

Multiple Locations

1377 Legacy Drive, Suite 120
Frisco, TX 75034  |  Map

 

Website

Kenny’s Burger Joint Frisco

Founded in 2008, Kenny's Burger Joint has been serving up great burgers in North Texas. (Courtesy)

One of the best spots for a burger in Frisco, this local chain has been serving hickory-grilled burgers in North Texas since 2008. Founded by New England-native Kenny Bowers and Bob Stegall (who also own Kenny’s Wood Fired Grill in Addison), the menu offers 13 kinds of burgers by the half pound, sandwiches, salads, and sides. A popular choice is the Mushroom Brie Burger.

Spitz

Frisco

6851 Warren Parkway, Suite 201
Frisco, TX 75034  |  Map

 

Website

Spitz Restaurant

Spitz Restaurant is a healthy spot for Mediterranean street food in Frisco. (Courtesy)

A healthy take on Mediterranean street food, this fast-casual chain from California opened in Frisco in 2022. It’s quickly become popular in the North Texas suburb for its döner wraps (a Turkish wrap filled with kebab ingredients), bowls, salads, and sides. A favorite is the Mediterranean wrap with beef and lamb.

Didi’s Downtown

Frisco

7210 Main Street
Frisco, TX 75033  |  Map

 

Website

Didi’s Downtown Frisco

Didi's Downtown has a great outdoor patio in downtown Frisco. (Courtesy)

Situated in downtown Frisco, this down-home eatery comes from chef Scott Hoffner (who once worked as Chef de’ Cuisine of Ojai Valley Inn and Spa). A great spot for lunch, dinner, or brunch, Didi’s is known for its Texican chicken, fish and chips, Philly cheesesteak, and more. For brunch, don’t miss the Didi’s Benny or beignets. There’s also an expansive patio to dine al fresco.

Tupelo Honey Southern Kitchen & Bar

Frisco

6725 Winning Drive
Frisco, TX 75034  |  Map

 

Website

Tupelo Honey Frisco

Always opt for chicken and waffles at Tupelo Honey. (Courtesy)

This upscale North Carolina import was one of the first restaurants to open at The Star in 2017. The popular spot offers brunch, lunch, and supper. Of course, you should try the fried chicken at Tupelo Honey. It’s bone-in fried chicken brined for over 18 hours. Other favorites include fried green tomatoes, cast iron pimento cheese dip, and crispy Brussels.

Kinzo Sushi

Frisco

14111 King Road, Suite 2100
Frisco, TX 75036  |  Map

 

Website

Kinzo Sushi

Kinzo Sushi is a new spot from a former Nobu chef in Frisco. (Courtesy)

A brand new addition to Frisco’s dining scene, Kinzo is an edomae-style sushi bar from former Nobu Dallas chef Leo Kekoa. Fish and shellfish are globally sourced, specifically from Toyosu Market in Japan. The Intimate Chef Tasting Menu (18 courses) is a good way to try a bit of everything and starts at $170. There’s also a Mini Omakase for $90. And if you’re just looking to taste a few bites, you can opt for the regular menu.

EG Steak

Frisco

8650 TX-121
Frisco, TX 75034  |  Map

 

Website

EG Steak

Since 2013, EG Steak has been serving Brazilian food in Frisco. (Courtesy)

This family-owned all-you-can-eat Brazilian restaurant opened near Stonebriar Mall in 2013. Since then, it’s been a hotspot for grilled meats, fish, and cheese. For one set price, each guest can opt for as much Picanha, bacon wrapped chicken, beef short rib, grilled Brazilian cheese, and roasted cinnamon pineapple that they want.

Nikugen Steak & Ramen

Frisco

4710 Preston Road, Suite 300
Frisco, TX 75034  |  Map

 

Website

Nikugen Steak

Nikugen is a must-try for ramen, udon, and more in Frisco Village. (Courtesy)

Opened in Frisco Village in 2019, this Japanese spot is one of the best ramen restaurants in Frisco. It offers everything from black garlic ramen to udon noodles. You’ll also find hibachi entrees like black angus New York strip and filet mignon on the menu, as well as sushi, sashimi, and katsu.

