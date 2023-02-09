The Best Restaurants in Frisco — A Guide to the Suburb’s Ever-Growing Dining Scene

Hutchins BBQ is the best barbecue joint in Frisco and McKinney. (Courtesy)

The Dallas suburb of Frisco is one of the most rapidly growing cities in America. And what does every expanding city need? More great restaurants. Although Frisco has always had a few popular local hole-in-the-wall spots, the last several years (especially with the 2016 opening of The Star) have seen a true restaurant surge in the suburb.

*Note: The Colony and Frisco are very close. Look for our upcoming The Colony’s Best Restaurants story next. These are some of Frisco’s best restaurants in no particular order.