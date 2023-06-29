Restaurants

6 Cool Summer Cocktail Recipes, Courtesy of Dallas Hot Spots

Sophisticated Sips from Monarch, Komodo, Crown Block, and More

BY // 06.29.23
The Highland Park Swizzle

The Highland Park Swizzle, courtesy of Virgin Hotels Dallas

You’re in your breeziest linen, mingling among friends on a patio and blessed with — fingers crossed — bountiful shade. You’re ready to pour up something special to commemorate the moment (and combat the Texas heat) but… you find yourself at a loss for inspiration. We’re here to help. Or rather, some of our favorite Dallas restaurants are here with killer summer cocktail recipes for swizzles, lemon drops, and elevated punch bowls.

 

Lemondrop Martini
Lemondrop Martini, courtesy of Monarch Restaurants

Monarch’s Lemondrop Martini

A sophisticated way to sip your favorite shot from the glittering downtown restaurant.

Ingredients:

– 2oz vodka
– .5oz lemon juice
– .5oz orange liqueur
– .5oz simple syrup

 

SHOP

Swipe
  • Post Oak Motors June 2023
  • Post Oak Motors June 2023
  • Post Oak Motors June 2023
  • Post Oak Motors June 2023
  • Post Oak Motors June 2023
  • Post Oak Motors June 2023
  • Post Oak Motors June 2023
  • Post Oak Motors June 2023
  • Post Oak Motors June 2023
The Highland Park Swizzle, one of the best summer cocktail recipes in Dallas
The Highland Park Swizzle, courtesy of Virgin Hotels Dallas

The Virgin Hotel Pool Club’s Highland Park Swizzle

A Dallas spin on Bermuda’s beloved Swizzle cocktail, this minty, tangy drink tastes like a Caribbean getaway.

Ingredients:

– 2 oz Rhum Agricole (Rhum JM or Clement preferred)
– 1 oz lime juice
– 1/2 oz simple syrup
– 7 to 10 dashes Angostura bitters
– ~2 oz Topo Chico (depends on glass size)

How to Prepare: Combine the rhum, lime, and simple syrup in a shaker tin with ice cubes. Shake vigorously. Strain the contents into a glass filled with crushed ice and top with Topo Chico until the glass is filled. Add a small amount of crushed ice to the now full glass to create a snowcone dome effect. Cover the domed ice with 7-10 dashes of Angostura bitters. Garnish with a sprig of mint.

Note from the Chef: Stirring the drink is not recommended, as the flavor of the drink evolves.

 

Crown Block's Blockberry, one of the best summer cocktail recipes
Crown Blockberry, photo by Bill Milne

Crown Blocks Crown Blockberry

As aesthetically pleasing as it is delicious.

Ingredients:

– 1 1/2 oz. Casamigos Reposado
– ¾ oz. Cointreau
– ¾ oz. fresh squeezed lime juice
– ¾ oz. simple syrup
– ¾ oz. Aquafaba
– 5 blackberries OR blackberry puree

How to prepare: Muddle blackberries or add puree and add all the ingredients to a shaker tin filled with ice. Vigorously shake and strain into your choice of glassware. Garnish with two fresh blackberries.

 

Flew the Coop by Meddlesome Moth
Flew the Coop by Meddlesome Moth

Meddlesome Moth’s “Flew the Coop” Cocktail

When the Dallas Design District favorite revamped its craft cocktail menu in 2021, the bubbles-topped “Flew the Coop” was a notable, sweet-yet-tart addition.

Ingredients:

– 1.5 oz Towns Vodka
– .75 oz Mathilde Peche
– .5 oz simple syrup
– .25 oz lemon juice
– .25 oz lime juice
– edible orchid

How to Prepare: Shake, pour, and serve on the rocks with a splash of champagne.

 

The Careless Whisper Punch is one of the best summer cocktail recipes
The Careless Whisper Punch, courtesy of Punch Bowl Social

Punch Bowl Social’s Careless Whisper Punch

Elevate the punch bowl offerings with a botanical gin and rosé brew, courtesy of the Deep Ellum bar.

Ingredients for an individual serving:
(Typically served as a large format cocktail for either 4 or 8 people)

– 1.5 oz Hendrick’s Flora Adora Gin
– .75 oz Lillet Rosé
– .25 oz Giffard Pamplemousse
– .25 oz fresh lemon juice
– .25 oz simple syrup
– 1.5 oz Liquid Death Berry It Alive sparkling water

How to prepare: Combine Gin, Lillet Rosé, Pamplemousse, lemon juice and simple syrup in a shaker.  Fill with ice and shake hard to combine.  Strain into the glass of your choice, and add the berry flavored sparkling water.  Add ice and garnish with rose petals.

 

Pikachu – Ashley Estave (Photo by Kevin Marple)
The Pikachu cocktail is made with 818 reposado tequila, yuzu, ginger, wasabi, and honey. (photo by Ashley Estave)

Komodo’s “Pikachu”

No visit to Deep Ellum’s Miami fever dream is complete with the restaurant’s most photo-ready cocktail. The glass may be a bit silly, but the ginger, yuzu, and wasabi-infused drink justifies the kitsch.

Ingredients:

– 818 reposado tequila
– Yuzu
– Ginger
– Wasabi
– Honey

Prepared in Komodo’s signature Pikachu cocktail glass and garnished with a lemon peel.

 

Hilton Anatole
Splash into Jade Waters
Book Your JadeWaters Package Today

Curated Collection

Swipe
6621 Tulip Lane
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

6621 Tulip Lane
Dallas, TX

$4,495,000 Learn More about this property
Teffy Jacobs
This property is listed by: Teffy Jacobs (214) 676-3339 Email Realtor
6621 Tulip Lane
1812 Cliffview Drive
Cliffs of Gleneagles
FOR SALE

1812 Cliffview Drive
Plano, TX

$2,500,000 Learn More about this property
Elizabeth Wisdom
This property is listed by: Elizabeth Wisdom (214) 244-0181 Email Realtor
1812 Cliffview Drive
4521 W Cove Court
Long Cove
FOR SALE

4521 W Cove Court
Malakoff, TX

$3,575,000 Learn More about this property
Holly Davis
This property is listed by: Holly Davis (214) 697-4019 Email Realtor
4521 W Cove Court
3738 Shenandoah Street
Highland Park
FOR SALE

3738 Shenandoah Street
Dallas, TX

$2,649,000 Learn More about this property
Shirley Cohn
This property is listed by: Shirley Cohn (214) 729-5708 Email Realtor
3738 Shenandoah Street
4206 Alta Vista Lane
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

4206 Alta Vista Lane
Dallas, TX

$2,099,000 Learn More about this property
Elizabeth Wisdom
This property is listed by: Elizabeth Wisdom (214) 244-0181 Email Realtor
4206 Alta Vista Lane
9646 Douglas Avenue
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

9646 Douglas Avenue
Dallas, TX

$9,995,000 Learn More about this property
Susan Baldwin
This property is listed by: Susan Baldwin (214) 763-1591 Email Realtor
9646 Douglas Avenue
15788 Barron Road
Cedar Creek Lake
FOR SALE

15788 Barron Road
Caney City, TX

$35,000,000 Learn More about this property
Juli Black
This property is listed by: Juli Black (469) 737-0852 Email Realtor
15788 Barron Road
5810 Park Lane
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

5810 Park Lane
Dallas, TX

$8,950,000 Learn More about this property
Juli Black
This property is listed by: Juli Black (469) 737-0852 Email Realtor
5810 Park Lane
4255 Cochran Chapel Road
Bluffview
FOR SALE

4255 Cochran Chapel Road
Dallas, TX

$8,895,000 Learn More about this property
Alex Perry
This property is listed by: Alex Perry (214) 926-0158 Email Realtor
4255 Cochran Chapel Road
5345 Nakoma Drive
Greenway Parks
FOR SALE

5345 Nakoma Drive
Dallas, TX

$2,195,000 Learn More about this property
Jackie Converse
This property is listed by: Jackie Converse (214) 673-7852 Email Realtor
5345 Nakoma Drive
3521 Princeton Avenue
Highland Park
FOR SALE

3521 Princeton Avenue
Dallas, TX

$8,449,000 Learn More about this property
Marc Ching
This property is listed by: Marc Ching (214) 728-4069 Email Realtor
3521 Princeton Avenue
2208 Plantation Lane
Willow Bend
FOR SALE

2208 Plantation Lane
Plano, TX

$4,995,000 Learn More about this property
Eric Narosov
This property is listed by: Eric Narosov (214) 529-1282 Email Realtor
2208 Plantation Lane
Presented by Allie Beth Allman
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X