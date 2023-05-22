3 New Dallas Restaurants We’re Loving Now — And What To Order at Each Hot Spot

One of the most highly anticipated new restaurants of the year, this steak and seafood spot at the top of Reunion Tower is a must-visit for tourists and locals alike. Designed by Cober Koeda, Crown Block was opened by James Beard-nominated hospitality industry (and husband-and-wife) team Elizabeth Blau and chef Kim Canteenwalla. The Five Sixty replacement may no longer rotate (which may not be a bad thing, truly), but the food and atmosphere more than makes up for the missing novelty.

Best Sips: If you like tequila, opt for the Crown Blockberry with Cointreau, lime, blackberry, and aquafaba. It’s aesthetically pleasing and delicious. For something a little smokier, the Wild Honey is a mezcal, lemon, honey ginger, chili tincture, and honeycomb concoction. Another crowdpleaser is the Drink Outside the Box — Woodford Reserve, Cointreau, cinnamon syrup, orange bitters, and smoked applewood.

Best Bites: Do not pass on the sushi menu — it’s one of the highlights of the entire experience. Must-tries include the yellowtail crudo, avocado crunch roll, and fuji tuna roll. The truffle tuna cones with black truffle oil and caviar are on my list for next time as well. For the table, share the sticky Iberico ribs with pickled Fresno chilies.

If you’re opting for seafood as a main dish, the salmon steak is a great choice with blue crab stuffing and fingerling potatoes. For beef, any steak on the menu is a nice option, but we really enjoyed the Rosewood Ranches Wagyu Burger with triple-cooked fries. Also, make sure to add on a side of onion rings with pretzel crust or the mac and cheese waffle with jalapeño fondue. Both are delightful in their own way.

You can’t go wrong with dessert at Crown Block. The Society Park Cake is a favorite with chocolate and banana flavors, but the Sticky Fingers Bourbon Cake is also addicting. Maybe order both?