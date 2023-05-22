Crown Block (Photo by Bill Milne)
Restaurants / Openings

3 New Dallas Restaurants We’re Loving Now — And What To Order at Each Hot Spot

A Sky-High Stunner, a Major Revamp of an Old Favorite, and a Tiny Martini Bar With Strong Drinks

BY // 05.22.23
There have been a staggering amount of restaurant openings in Dallas already in 2023. The latest notable debuts: A highly-anticipated sky-high stunner opens at the top of Reunion Tower, a local Italian favorite gets a major revamp, and a martini bar with 70s vibes debuts in Deep Ellum.

To help you narrow down the best of the buzziest, we’re highlighting our favorite new Dallas restaurants and what cocktails, entrees, and appetizers to order at each spot.

Crown Block

Downtown

300 Reunion Boulevard
Dallas, TX 75207  |  Map

 

Website

Crown Block (Photo by Bill Milne)

Meats at Crown Block are sourced from local ranches. (Photo by Bill Milne)

One of the most highly anticipated new restaurants of the year, this steak and seafood spot at the top of Reunion Tower is a must-visit for tourists and locals alike. Designed by Cober Koeda, Crown Block was opened by James Beard-nominated hospitality industry (and husband-and-wife) team Elizabeth Blau and chef Kim Canteenwalla. The Five Sixty replacement may no longer rotate (which may not be a bad thing, truly), but the food and atmosphere more than makes up for the missing novelty.

Best Sips: If you like tequila, opt for the Crown Blockberry with Cointreau, lime, blackberry, and aquafaba. It’s aesthetically pleasing and delicious. For something a little smokier, the Wild Honey is a mezcal, lemon, honey ginger, chili tincture, and honeycomb concoction. Another crowdpleaser is the Drink Outside the Box — Woodford Reserve, Cointreau, cinnamon syrup, orange bitters, and smoked applewood.

Best Bites: Do not pass on the sushi menu — it’s one of the highlights of the entire experience. Must-tries include the yellowtail crudo, avocado crunch roll, and fuji tuna roll. The truffle tuna cones with black truffle oil and caviar are on my list for next time as well. For the table, share the sticky Iberico ribs with pickled Fresno chilies.

If you’re opting for seafood as a main dish, the salmon steak is a great choice with blue crab stuffing and fingerling potatoes. For beef, any steak on the menu is a nice option, but we really enjoyed the Rosewood Ranches Wagyu Burger with triple-cooked fries. Also, make sure to add on a side of onion rings with pretzel crust or the mac and cheese waffle with jalapeño fondue. Both are delightful in their own way.

You can’t go wrong with dessert at Crown Block. The Society Park Cake is a favorite with chocolate and banana flavors, but the Sticky Fingers Bourbon Cake is also addicting. Maybe order both?

Barsotti’s Fine Food and Liqueurs

Park Cities

4208 Oak Lawn Avenue
Dallas, TX 75219  |  Map

 

Website

Barsotti’s Dallas

One of Barsotti's new menu items, Arancini Pizzaioli, is a can't-miss starter. (Photo by Megan Ziots)

Last June, Carbone’s Fine Food and Wine owner Julian Barsotti filed a trademark lawsuit against the newly opened Italian restaurant Carbone. He said that the similar names created confusion for his customers and damage to his decade-old business. The conflict was settled amicably after Barsotti agreed to change the name of his decade-old restaurant. Now, Barsotti’s Fine Food and Liqueurs is open with a bigger menu and refreshed interior.

Best Sips: If you love orange, opt for the Mario-Cello Spritz. It’s a refreshing mixture of Orangecello, basil, and Prosecco. Other cocktails include the Barsotti’s Old Fashioned and a classic Negroni.

Best Bites: A new menu item, the Arancini Pizzaioli, is a must-try. It’s three perfectly fried risotto balls with tiny mushrooms in the sauce. For mains, a longtime favorite has been Tortellini Vodka, the Linguine Clams is a solid recent addition if you’re looking to try something brand new. Also, the Veal Parmesan special is now a part of the permanent menu — for good reason. Lastly, don’t miss the cinnamon cannoli for dessert.

Tina’s Continental

Deep Ellum

3309 Elm Street, Suite 115
Dallas, TX 75226  |  Map

 

Website

Tina’s Continental Bar

Tina's Continental, an intimate martini bar, is now open in Deep Ellum. (Photo by Kathy Tran)

Located in Deep Ellum’s Continental Gin Building (along with Fiction Coffee and Tatsu), this new martini bar comes from UNCO Management (Leela’s Wine Bar). The intimate, 800-square-foot space was inspired by the Lincoln Continental Mark V — a luxury coupe from the ’70s. The martini menu is separated into two sections. You can custom-build your own martini or order from “The Designer Series,” which features six signature martinis. There are also a variety of cocktails, beer, and wines dotting the menu.

Best Sips: If you’re a newbie to martinis, opt for the Perfect Martini. It comes with half-part sweet vermouth, offering a semi-sweet balance to the gin or vodka of your choice. Otherwise, you can order it as dry or filthy as you want.

The Espresso Martini is also a delicious option with cream and cinnamon on top. For signature cocktails, the Guavatina is a sweet, Island-inspired gin drink, while the Kyrui & Sake is a wonderfully refreshing mix of gin, sake, cucumber, lime, and lemongrass.

