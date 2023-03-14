Restaurants

The 10 Best Tex-Mex Restaurants in Dallas — From the Classics to Favorite Newcomers

Must-Visits for Enchiladas, Tacos, Fajitas, and Margaritas

BY // 03.14.23
El Vecino

Opened in Lake Highlands in 2017, El Vecino offers some of the best Tex-Mex in the city. (Courtesy)

In Dallas, Tex-Mex is without a doubt one of our most important cuisines. We even lay claim to the first frozen margarita machine, a Tex-Mex pillar if there ever was one. If you’re craving chicken mole enchiladas or brisket tacos, our city has endless choices, but we’ve done our best to zero in on the 10 best Dallas Tex-Mex restaurants that always hit the spot.

Las Palmas

Uptown

2708 Routh Street
Dallas, TX 75201  |  Map

 

972-863-7900

Website

Las Palmas Dallas Happy Hour

Happy Hour is a great place to start at Las Palmas Tex-Mex. (Courtesy)

Opened in 2019, Las Palmas serves some of the best margaritas, fajitas, enchiladas, and tacos in Dallas. You’ll also find house specials like the El Cheeseburger, Chicken Milanesa, and Chile Relleno. Don’t miss happy hour on Monday through Friday from 2 pm to 6 pm for some of their specialty cocktails for $8.50 and al la carte bites (tacos, nacho fries, tamales, and more) for $9.25.

Desperados Mexican Restaurant

Northeast Dallas

4818 Greenville Avenue
Dallas, TX 75206  |  Map

 

Website

Desperados

The Desperados Tacos are a crowd-pleaser at Desperados. (Courtesy)

Since 1976, this Greenville Avenue spot has been serving classic Mexican and Tex-Mex dishes. Make sure to check out the Desperados Tacos — two crispy flour tortilla tacos filled with cheese (choice of beef or chicken) and topped with pico, and avocado. Other favorites on the menu include the ceviche, guacamole, and fajitas.

E Bar Tex-Mex

East Dallas

1901 N. Haskell Avenue, Suite 120
Dallas, TX 75204  |  Map

 

Website

E Bar Dallas

E Bar Tex-Mex is a favorite restaurant in East Dallas for fajitas, enchiladas, and more. (Courtesy)

This East Dallas spot is a favorite for classic, no-frills Tex-Mex. Opened by Eddie Cervantes in 2013, E-Bar has become a local staple for its chicken enchiladas, fish tacos, and taco salad. You can also find its new spin-off, Eddie’s Tex-Mex, down the street in Lower Greenville.

Avila’s Mexican Restaurant

Medical District

4714 Maple Avenue
Dallas, TX 75219  |  Map

 

Website

Avila’s

Once featured on "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives," Avila's Mexican Restaurant is a classic spot for Tex-Mex. (Courtesy via Yelp)

Operating out of a remodeled home in the Dallas Medical District in 1986, this family-owned Tex-Mex spot was featured on Guy Fieri’s Diners, Drive-Ins, & Dives in 2009. A blend of authentic Mexican cuisine and Tex-Mex, Avila’s menu features some of the best mole, brisket tacos, and pozole in the city.

Uno Mas

Downtown

1525 Main Street
Dallas, TX 75201  |  Map

 

Website

Uno Mas Dallas

Uno Mas is a great spot in downtown Dallas for Tex-Mex. (Courtesy)

After moving from Henderson Avenue to a prime downtown spot on Main Street, this newer Tex-Mex spot offers a fun and vibrant atmosphere to enjoy some tacos, enchiladas, and margaritas. Perch up on Uno Mas’ outdoor patio for killer views of The Eye and Main Street while enjoying favorites like shrimp tacos and short rib enchiladas. Happy Hour is every weekday until 7 pm and includes $5 rocks margs.

Gabriela & Sofia’s Tex-Mex

Multiple Locations

10455 N. Central Expressway, Suite 117
Dallas, TX 75231  |  Map

 

Website

Gabriela and Sofia’s

Gabriela and Sofia's Tex-Mex is a favorite spot in North Dallas and Flower Mound. (Courtesy)

Since 2015, owner Gabriel Pompareyna has been serving up his family’s Tex-Mex recipes in North Dallas. He later opened a second location in Flower Mound. Gabriela & Sofia’s is known for its brisket tacos, chicken enchiladas, carne asada, and table-side guacamole. For breakfast, expect authentic Mexican dishes like huevos rancheros and chilaquiles.

Pepe’s & Mito’s Mexican Cafe

Deep Ellum

2911 Elm Street
Dallas, TX 75226  |  Map

 

Website

Pepe’s and Mito’s

Head to Pepe's and Mito's for some of the best Mex-Tex in Dallas. (Courtesy)

A Deep Ellum staple for 29 years, Pepe’s & Mito’s Mexican Cafe is a must-try for Tex-Mex (or rather, Mex-Tex) in Dallas. Founded by the Rojas family in 1994, this neighborhood spot is known for its lunch specials — Pepe’s & Mito’s has also earned a shout-out from Guy Fieri’s Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives (2012). A few popular dishes include Tacos Nortenos, Chipotle Enchiladas, and fajitas.

El Vecino

Lake Highlands

718 N. Buckner Boulevard
Dallas, TX 75218  |  Map

 

Website

El Vecino

Opened in Lake Highlands in 2017, El Vecino offers some of the best Tex-Mex in the city. (Courtesy)

A favorite Tex-Mex spot in Lake Highlands, El Vecino was opened in 2017 by John McBride, the great-grandson of El Fenix founder Miguel Martinez. The local spot serves up the classics like enchiladas and tacos, as well as Mexican Stir Fry, Mexican-style lasagna, and more. Be sure to try their happy hour on weekdays from 3 pm to 6 pm, when you can get $6 house frozen, rocks, and Remolino margaritas and sangria.

Mia’s Tex-Mex Restaurant

Oak Lawn

4334 Lemmon Avenue
Dallas, TX 75219  |  Map

 

Website

Mia’s Tex-Mex

Mia's Tex-Mex originally opened in 1981. (Courtesy)

In 2020, this classic Tex-Mex restaurant has been an Oak Lawn staple since opened in the neighborhood in 1981. Must-try bites include Butch’s original brisket tacos, chimichangas, and housemade beef chile rellenos. Mia’s illustrious past diners include former President George W. Bush, Tom Landry, and Jerry Jones.

Emilio’s Mexican Kitchen

Lake Highlands

6243 Retail Road, Suite 400
Dallas, TX 75231  |  Map

 

Website

Emilio’s Dallas

Emilio's Mexican Kitchen is a go-to spot for Tex-Mex in Lake Highlands. (Courtesy)

Opened in 2019 in Timber Creek shopping center by co-owner Emilio Mata (who also owns Bishop Arts’ Veracruz Café), Emilio’s offers authentic Mexican dishes alongside killer versions of Tex-Mex favorites.

