New Clean Eating Cafe With Trim Healthy Mama Power is Opening in Fort Worth — the Full Story Behind Blue Butterfly Cafe

Blue Butterfly will even sell its new all natural, clean make-up line at the cafe.

Blue Butterfly will have a full espresso bar too, so you can sip a Mocha, led by Nate Mousson.

Corinne Kavanaugh and Renae Graves are leaving their careers in insurance to open the first Blue Butterfly Cafe franchise this summer along Camp Bowie.

Blue Butterfly Cafe's bakery case will be filled with sweet and savory items like the Peanut Butter Cookie Muffins.

A new clean eating cafe is taking over the Fort Worth space that used to house Olivella’s Pizza at 6333 Camp Bowie Boulevard, suite 240. The space is currently under construction, being transformed into Blue Butterfly Cafe.

Two Fort Worth natives — Corinne Cavanaugh and Renae Graves — are leaving their decades-long careers at the city’s Higginbotham Insurance to open Blue Butterfly. They are working side by side with sisters Pearl Barrett and Serene Allison, the founders of Trim Healthy Mama in Tennessee, on a full range of healthy recipes.

“It will be a fast casual concept, with seating capacity for around 150,” Cavanaugh tells PaperCity Fort Worth.

Trim Healthy Mama is an extensive and growing healthy lifestyle brand, which offers everything from no carb baking blends, peanut and plant based powders to sugar free chocolate bars and “pristine” stevia (all manufactured with no additives or fillers). Plus, a full array of baked goods. And even a new line of natural, clean makeup called Made Makeup by THM.

Blue Butterfly Cafe is Trim Healthy Mama’s first-ever franchise. The idea is that this new clean eating Fort Worth cafe will be the prototype for future cafes, all stocked with Trim Healthy Mama’s retail products too.

Corinne Cavanaugh and Renae Graves are leaving their careers in insurance to open the first Blue Butterfly Cafe franchise this summer along Camp Bowie.

If you think Trim Healthy Mama sounds familiar, it began 10 years ago with the launch of the New York Times bestselling Trim Healthy Mama cookbooks. Barrett and Allison have become well-known in the clean eating world, amassing quite a following.

SHOP Swipe



















Next

“I have followed Trim Healthy Mama’s expansion for a number of years, and when they posted that they were looking for their first franchisee ― they wanted to get a mama that really understood their line,” Cavanaugh says.

Blue Butterfly Cafe will sell all the Trim Healthy Mama wellness lifestyle products ― including the new makeup line. It’s also all about supporting many eating styles. From keto and paleo to vegan.

Healthy eating pioneers, sisters Pearl Barrett and Serene Allison of Trim Healthy Mama.

Coffee Bar In Paradise

Blue Bakery Cafe brings big plans.

“The full line at our sugar free bakery will be located up front, for dine in our take home purchases,” Cavanaugh says. “We’ll also attract urbanites to bring their laptops along, and enjoy our full espresso bar with specialty drinks and baked goods. ”

Nate Musson has been tapped to oversee the coffee bar itself. He comes with some real street cred, having been honored for creating what Forbes magazine called “The Best Hotel Coffee in the World” in 2017, for his work at Four Seasons Resort Hualālai on the Big Island of Hawaii.

Now, this coffee maven will be part of the Blue Bakery Cafe scene. One that will be very mom friendly.

“The space comes with a large, enclosed patio toward the back, which will be utilized as a kids play area ― filled with Montessori-style play stations to attract our target audience of trim, healthy mamas,” Cavanaugh says.

Blue Butterfly Cafe will have a full espresso bar too, so you can sip a Mocha. The coffee program will be led by Nate Mousson.

Since the kitchen was already set up with a pizza oven at the Fort Worth space it’s taking over, Blue Butterfly Cafe’s menu will include some healthy sourdough crust and even gluten free pizzas. There will be house-made sugar free ice creams, and the bakery case will be stocked with clean, artisan sourdough bread, which Cavanaugh says will be a staple. There also will be an assortment of gluten free baked goods and savory items.

Corinne Cavanaugh and Renae Graves will host a meet and greet with Trim Healthy Mama founders Serene Allison and Pearl Barrett on Wednesday, April 11, which will be available to 240 people chosen by a lottery. Fort Worth’s Blue Butterfly Cafe is expected to fully open in early May. Expect a number of events in late May designed to get the word out about the new clean eating restaurant.

Blue Butterfly Cafe is coming. Which means plenty of clean eating, fresh baked goods and a craft coffee bar by late spring.