Fort Worth Juice and Vegan Food Haven Adds Coffee Power, Expands to Southside — Boulevard of Greens Keeps It Fresh

Don't forget the juice. Boulevard of Greens most popular juice is the Seven Mile Bridge, tinged blue from spirulina.

Boulevard of Greens is also home to Roots in Bloom coffeeshop. It's soon to open along Magnolia.

Charlsye Lewis opened her freshly pressed juicery Boulevard of Greens just off I-30 at 2700 Horne Street in 2018. She started with only freshly pressed almond milk, juices and smoothies. Now, she has added a second Boulevard of Greens juicery to Fort Worth’s Southside neighborhood. It has taken over the former Poke Poke spot at 1515 W. Magnolia.

The new Boulevard of Greens in Southside measures in at a snug 720 square feet, with a service bar and a long row of countertop seating. There is also a patio in the back that can seat between 30 and 40 people.

Regulars swing into Boulevard of Greens for healthy favorites like the popular Seven Mile Bridge — a limeade made with reverse-osmosis filtered water, lime, agave, blue-green spirulina — and smoothie pick-me-ups like the perennial best-seller called the Broadway. That’s banana, house-made almond milk, agave, and protein powder cacao.

Boulevard of Greens slowly expanded into its current dine-in and grab-and-go restaurant format. That means a full menu of plant-based options, including one that has been around from the start — Lewis’ Deep Sea Dip with garbanzo beans, garlic, nori, celery, Himalayan pink salt, black pepper and vegenaise. Every item on the menu promises to be a clean eating plate, bowl, or glass.

Now open, the new Magnolia Boulevard of Greens offers the same menu as the original. That includes a Roots Coffeehouse inside called Roots in Bloom. This collaborative popup offers the same craft coffee menu as the main Roots coffee shops ― but only plant-based versions.

“We bought Roots Coffeehouse, with its original location in North Richland Hills, and another at 400 Bryan Ave in South Main Village last August,” Charlsye Lewis tells PaperCity Fort Worth. “We loved what they were doing, and are big fans of Novel Coffee Roasters of Flower Mound, who is our coffee source.”

This is a full circle moment with the owner of Novel actually having begun his career as a barista at Roots.

Roots is also known for its housemade syrups, and now Lewis is making them sugar-free, using monk fruit and allulose sweeteners instead. She plans to introduce more vegan and vegetarian-friendly items to the two full-service Roots coffee shops. After all, that is her true passion.

“We are Blue Zones certified, and our recipes do deep dives into Blue Zones criteria,” she says. “At Boulevard of Greens, we are all about animal welfare and personal health, which includes regular exercise and community.

“We’ve just added a lot of new equipment to our Horne Street original, including four new ovens, where we will be baking all of Roots pastries from scratch. That way we can control the quality of the ingredients and consistency of the flavors.”

The Horne Street original will become a commissary kitchen servicing all Roots locations soon.

Both Boulevard of Greens juice havens will be open 6:30 am to 8 pm Mondays through Fridays, 8 am to 7 pm Saturdays and from 9 am to 6 pm Sundays.