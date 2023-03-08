Boulevard of Greens serves Roots in Bloom coffee with a plant-based twist.
Boulevard of Greens is also home to Roots in Bloom coffeeshop. It’s soon to open along Magnolia.
Boulevard of Greens most popular juice is the Seven Mile Bridge.
01
03

Boulevard of Greens serves Roots in Bloom coffee with a plant-based twist.

02
03

Boulevard of Greens is also home to Roots in Bloom coffeeshop. It's soon to open along Magnolia.

03
03

Don't forget the juice. Boulevard of Greens most popular juice is the Seven Mile Bridge, tinged blue from spirulina.

Boulevard of Greens serves Roots in Bloom coffee with a plant-based twist.
Boulevard of Greens is also home to Roots in Bloom coffeeshop. It’s soon to open along Magnolia.
Boulevard of Greens most popular juice is the Seven Mile Bridge.
Restaurants / Openings

Fort Worth Juice and Vegan Food Haven Adds Coffee Power, Expands to Southside — Boulevard of Greens Keeps It Fresh

Putting Down Real Roots

BY // 03.08.23
Boulevard of Greens serves Roots in Bloom coffee with a plant-based twist.
Boulevard of Greens is also home to Roots in Bloom coffeeshop. It's soon to open along Magnolia.
Don't forget the juice. Boulevard of Greens most popular juice is the Seven Mile Bridge, tinged blue from spirulina.
1
3

Boulevard of Greens serves Roots in Bloom coffee with a plant-based twist.

2
3

Boulevard of Greens is also home to Roots in Bloom coffeeshop. It's soon to open along Magnolia.

3
3

Don't forget the juice. Boulevard of Greens most popular juice is the Seven Mile Bridge, tinged blue from spirulina.

Charlsye Lewis opened her freshly pressed juicery Boulevard of Greens just off I-30 at 2700 Horne Street in 2018. She started with only freshly pressed almond milk, juices and smoothies. Now, she has added a second Boulevard of Greens juicery to Fort Worth’s Southside neighborhood. It has taken over the former Poke Poke spot at 1515 W. Magnolia.

The new Boulevard of Greens in Southside measures in at a snug 720 square feet, with a service bar and a long row of countertop seating. There is also a patio in the back that can seat between 30 and 40 people.

Regulars swing into Boulevard of Greens for healthy favorites like the popular Seven Mile Bridge — a limeade made with reverse-osmosis filtered water, lime, agave, blue-green spirulina — and smoothie pick-me-ups like the perennial best-seller called the Broadway. That’s banana, house-made almond milk, agave, and protein powder cacao.

Boulevard of Greens slowly expanded into its current dine-in and grab-and-go restaurant format. That means a full menu of plant-based options, including one that has been around from the start — Lewis’ Deep Sea Dip with garbanzo beans, garlic, nori, celery, Himalayan pink salt, black pepper and vegenaise. Every item on the menu promises to be a clean eating plate, bowl, or glass.

Don't forget the juice. Boulevard of Greens most popular juice is the Seven Mile Bridge, tinged blue from spirulina.
Don’t forget the juice. Boulevard of Greens most popular juice is the Seven Mile Bridge, tinged blue from spirulina.

Now open, the new Magnolia Boulevard of Greens offers the same menu as the original. That includes a Roots Coffeehouse inside called Roots in Bloom. This collaborative popup offers the same craft coffee menu as the main Roots coffee shops ― but only plant-based versions.

“We bought Roots Coffeehouse, with its original location in North Richland Hills, and another at 400 Bryan Ave in South Main Village last August,” Charlsye Lewis tells PaperCity Fort Worth. “We loved what they were doing, and are big fans of Novel Coffee Roasters of Flower Mound, who is our coffee source.”

SHOP

Swipe
  • Bering's Valentines
  • Bering's Valentines
  • Bering's Valentines
  • Bering's Valentines
  • Bering's Valentines
  • Bering's Valentines
  • Bering's Valentines
  • Bering's Valentines
  • Bering's Valentines
  • Bering's Valentines

This is a full circle moment with the owner of Novel actually having begun his career as a barista at Roots.

Roots is also known for its housemade syrups, and now Lewis is making them sugar-free, using monk fruit and allulose sweeteners instead. She plans to introduce more vegan and vegetarian-friendly items to the two full-service Roots coffee shops. After all, that is her true passion.

“We are Blue Zones certified, and our recipes do deep dives into Blue Zones criteria,” she says. “At Boulevard of Greens, we are all about animal welfare and personal health, which includes regular exercise and community.

Boulevard of Greens is also home to Roots in Bloom coffeeshop. A new Boulevard is opening soon in Magnolia.
Boulevard of Greens is also home to Roots in Bloom coffeeshop. A new Boulevard is opening soon in Magnolia.

“We’ve just added a lot of new equipment to our Horne Street original, including four new ovens, where we will be baking all of Roots pastries from scratch. That way we can control the quality of the ingredients and consistency of the flavors.”

The Horne Street original will become a commissary kitchen servicing all Roots locations soon.

Both Boulevard of Greens juice havens will be open 6:30 am to 8 pm Mondays through Fridays, 8 am to 7 pm Saturdays and from 9 am to 6 pm Sundays.

Texas Capital Bank
Trust is a bank that knows what you need
today and way down the road.
LEARN MORE
Americas Most Trusted Companies 2022 - Newsweek

Curated Collection

Swipe
3521 Princeton Avenue
Highland Park
FOR SALE

3521 Princeton Avenue
Dallas, TX

$8,449,000 Learn More about this property
Marc Ching
This property is listed by: Marc Ching (214) 728-4069 Email Realtor
3521 Princeton Avenue
4342 Margate Drive
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

4342 Margate Drive
Dallas, TX

$2,650,000 Learn More about this property
Jackie Converse
This property is listed by: Jackie Converse (214) 673-7852 Email Realtor
4342 Margate Drive
3201 Greenbrier Drive
University Park
FOR SALE

3201 Greenbrier Drive
Dallas, TX

$2,999,000 Learn More about this property
Teffy Jacobs
This property is listed by: Teffy Jacobs (214) 676-3339 Email Realtor
3201 Greenbrier Drive
9851 Kingsway Avenue
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

9851 Kingsway Avenue
Dallas, TX

$2,995,000 Learn More about this property
Ani Nosnik
This property is listed by: Ani Nosnik (972) 896-5432 Email Realtor
9851 Kingsway Avenue
3603 Harvard Avenue
Highland Park
FOR SALE

3603 Harvard Avenue
Dallas, TX

$4,800,000 Learn More about this property
Susan Bradley
This property is listed by: Susan Bradley (214) 674-5518 Email Realtor
3603 Harvard Avenue
6035 Joyce Way
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

6035 Joyce Way
Dallas, TX

$2,750,000 Learn More about this property
Catherine Cole
This property is listed by: Catherine Cole (214) 641-5760 Email Realtor
6035 Joyce Way
748 Cimarron Court
Argyle
FOR SALE

748 Cimarron Court
Argyle, TX

$5,595,000 Learn More about this property
Clarke Landry
This property is listed by: Clarke Landry (214) 316-7416 Email Realtor
748 Cimarron Court
2127 Courtland Drive
Frisco
FOR SALE

2127 Courtland Drive
Frisco, TX

$3,750,000 Learn More about this property
Eric Narosov
This property is listed by: Eric Narosov (214) 529-1282 Email Realtor
2127 Courtland Drive
4345 Fairfax Avenue
Highland Park
FOR SALE

4345 Fairfax Avenue
Dallas, TX

$4,999,000 Learn More about this property
Ashley Rupp
This property is listed by: Ashley Rupp (214) 521-7355 Email Realtor
4345 Fairfax Avenue
5330 Park Lane
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

5330 Park Lane
Dallas, TX

$12,500,000 Learn More about this property
Alex Perry
This property is listed by: Alex Perry (214) 926-0158 Email Realtor
5330 Park Lane
3518 Armstrong Avenue
Highland Park
FOR SALE

3518 Armstrong Avenue
Dallas, TX

$11,995,000 Learn More about this property
Elizabeth Wisdom
This property is listed by: Elizabeth Wisdom (214) 244-0181 Email Realtor
3518 Armstrong Avenue
3508 Dartmouth Avenue
Highland Park
FOR SALE

3508 Dartmouth Avenue
Dallas, TX

$3,549,000 Learn More about this property
Susan Baldwin
This property is listed by: Susan Baldwin (214) 763-1591 Email Realtor
3508 Dartmouth Avenue
Presented by Allie Beth Allman
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X