5 Great Burgers To Eat in Fort Worth Right Now — Tobacco Onion, Truffle Butter, and Special Autumn Creations

As swimsuit season comes to a close and sweater weather approaches, you might be ready to sink your teeth into an outrageously good and indulgent burger. If not, you will be after reading this listicle. These are five great burgers to eat in Fort Worth right now.

Michael’s Cuisine

MC Tobacco Onion Burger

Chef Michael Thomson created this extravaganza for Burger Week over the summer, and now it’s on the permanent menu by popular demand. A griddle-seared Scharbauer Ranch Wagyu patty with smoked provolone cheese, chile-bacon jam mayo, and topped with fried tobacco onions and jalapeños. The bun is a toasted brioche.

James Provisions

Autumn Burger

Every Monday is Burger Night at James Provisions in Hurst, featuring delectable grass-fed Texas beef sourced from 44 Farms in Cameron, Texas. Hormone and antibiotic-free, it’s a burger you can feel good about. The new Autumn Burger is dressed with blue cheese, caramelized onions, and northern pine salt.

B&B Butchers

Truffle Burger

When you think of B&B Butchers, it’s most likely for a superior steak, but they also serve up some stunning burgers. The Truffle burger is a monster meal, topped with three onion jam, truffle butter, and truffle aioli. It is sided by wedge-cut potatoes dusted in sea salt.

Dutch’s Hamburgers

Smash Burger

A longtime favorite hangout across from the TCU campus has a new winner in time for football season. The smash burger at Dutch’s is a big ‘ol mess, but one you just have to tackle. Two cheddar cheese-topped smash burger patties are layered with chipotle mayo and grilled onions sandwiched in between a sweet jalapeño bun.

Son of a Butcher

Burnt Ends Wagyu

The newest outpost of this burger beacon has opened in Fort Worth’s Alliance area. When you can’t decide between a burger or a barbecue sandwich, you don’t have to. Get a load of this. The Wagyu patty at Son of a Butcher is topped with smoked brisket, melty yellow cheddar, pickled red onion, rosemary aioli, and house BBQ sauce.