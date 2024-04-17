Yellowstone‘s Cole Hauser Launches a Coffee Company, A Tropical Bearded Lady Spinoff Debuts, And More Fort Worth Restaurant News

Marissa and Jeff Allen of Cookie Society are spreading the cookie love around the Metroplex.

Inside the sunny space at the new James Provisions in Hurst.

The Fort Worth food and drink scene continues to dish it up with new restaurant openings, closings, and a new coffee company from a Yellowstone actor. Here’s your latest helping of Fort Worth restaurant news.

A Yellowstone Actor Launches a Coffee Brand

Yellowstone fans know actor Cole Hauser as Rip Wheeler. Of all the characters he’s played, Rip is the one he’ll never shake. And, what does every true cowboy need? A strong cup of coffee. Now, Hauser’s new coffee brand, Free Rein Coffee Company is making an impression.

Based in San Angelo, Free Rein nods its brim to the rugged spirit of the West, at its small-batch roasting facility. Free Rein donates a portion of its sales to the Special Operations Warrior Foundation, a non-profit that’s close to Hauser’s heart.

The roasts include Heavy Spur, a high caffeine blend; Branded, with hints of cayenne and cinnamon; Cole’s signature dark roast blend called American Dirt; and the balanced, comfort of Homestead.

There are currently six different blends at $15.99 per 12-ounce bag. America’s largest iced tea franchise, HTeaO, with local outposts in Lake Worth, Watauga, and one coming soon to Fort Worth, has joined forces with Hauser, by serving his Free Rein Coffee alongside its teas.

A New Healthy Food Spot Comes to Hurst

A new restaurant with roots in Brooklyn, New York has arrived in Hurst. James Provisions was founded by Deborah Williamson in 2007, where it was a local favorite for 15 years. When Williamson made the move back home to Texas in 2022 she brought James with her. It opened in early March at 290 Grapevine Highway.

James Provisions is a blend of counter and full-table service. The menu is thoughtfully sourced, market-driven, whole food – so guests can “eat well to live well.” Williamson’s menu is prepared without seed oils ― including plenty of vegetarian, gluten-free, and keto-friendly options.

East Coast favorites include the Favorite Bowl filled with poached chicken, forbidden rice, beet hummus, kale, and pickled radish, dressed with a turmeric miso vinaigrette. Her Spring Burger is grass-fed beef, garden pesto, and pickled onion, on a brioche bun. The flatbread features a fried egg, greens, garden pesto, feta crumbles, lemon, and calendula salt.

The beverage lineup spotlights all-day cocktails, wine and beer, juice, smoothies, espresso, and iced coffee. There are also a few “zero-proof elixirs to fuel the soul” like the Sun Drop with saffron, ginger, lemon, mint, honey, and Joni Verjus Blanc a refreshing blend of white grape, celery, and basil. And, as for the provisions? Williamson has a wall dedicated to culinary items and kitchen attire ― including salts, chocolates, knives, aprons, and textiles.

The new spot is open Wednesdays through Mondays for dinner and weekend brunch.

A Local Spot Debuts a Tropical Spinoff

From Bearded Lady owner Shannon Osbakken, Tropic Lady will officially open on April 20. It’s currently in its soft opening in the Riverside Arts District.

The Tropic Lady symbol is a woman in a leopard print bikini, showing off her many tattoos, with a purple orchid tucked behind her ear, sipping an umbrella drink out of a pineapple ― you get the vibe. Expect the same irreverence, and simply delicious food as its sister spot, but with a tropical twist.

The menu features mango guacamole, and Sarge’s Salad can be served in a bowl or rolled (doobie-style). The signature burger is topped with grilled pineapple and hot honey glaze and served on a toasted Hawaiian bun. The drinks menu leads with tropical-inspired cocktails as well.

Cookie Society Enters Tarrant County

For owners Marissa and Jeff Allen, the very best cookies have a crispy exterior, with a tender middle, supplying that unforgettable chewy texture. That’s what you’ll find at Cookie Society’s locations in Frisco, Addison, and the newest — which is located in Southlake. And even more expansion has been teased.

Cookie Society (which even landed on Oprah’s Favorite Things list in 2020) has a massive menu of over 130 flavors that rotates monthly, featuring a new combination of 10 cookie varieties (comprised of six timeless favorites alongside four monthly flavors). Two of the Allen’s new creations take customers back to their childhood ― the strawberry Pop-Tart rings true with berry filling and iced top, and the chocolate cupcake cookie has the appearance of a Ding Dong with that classic white icing swirl.

In-store pick-up is from 10 am to 9 pm Tuesday through Thursday; from 10 am to 10 pm Friday and Saturday and from 11 am to 5 pm on Sunday. But, if you can’t find a location near you just yet, you have the option of getting a fresh batch delivered right to your door via UPS and FedEx.

Capital Grille Arrives In Southlake

The Capital Grille, a steakhouse known for its luxe wine list and its signature pineapple-infused martini, is finally set to open in Southlake on Monday, May 20.

The sought-after steaks are dry-aged in-house for 18 to 24 days and hand-cut daily by the in-house butcher. Signature items include bone-in NY strip with shallot butter and sliced filet mignon with cipollini onions, wild mushrooms, and fig essence. There are already locations in Fort Worth, Dallas, and Plano.

Farewell to Funky Picnic

With so many openings to report lately, we also have a sad closure to announce. Funky Picnic Brewery & Café is closing for good and taking its stellar craft beers along with it. Located on Bryan Avenue just off South Main, the casual dining, easy drinking spot is calling it quits after five years there.

The last day for Funky Picnic is fast approaching on April 27.