Cafe Modern Chef Jett Mora seems perfectly placed at the helm of Cafe Modern.
Cafe-Modern-new-Chef-Jett-Mora
modern – Migas is served layered with a folded omeltte
modern – doughy biscuits
modern – Cafe Modern’s spectacular view of the reflecting pond and Tadao Ando’s architectural masterpiece
modern – unique spin on eggs Benedict
modern – overnight oats take a star turn
01
07

Chef Jett Mora seems perfectly placed at the helm of Cafe Modern. (Photo by Courtney Dabney).

02
07

Café Modern's new executive chef, Jett Mora.

03
07

Migas is served layered with a folded omeltte. (Photo by Courtney Dabney).

04
07

Doughy five ingredient Angel Biscuits. (Photo by Courtney Dabney).

05
07

Cafe Modern's spectacular view of the reflecting pond and Tadao Ando's architectural masterpiece. (Photo by Courtney Dabney).

06
07

His unique spin on Eggs Benedict speaks with a Southern accent and Berkshire pork belly. (Photo by Courtney Dabney).

07
07

Elevated overnight oats take a star turn. (Photo by Courtney Dabney).

Cafe Modern Chef Jett Mora seems perfectly placed at the helm of Cafe Modern.
Cafe-Modern-new-Chef-Jett-Mora
modern – Migas is served layered with a folded omeltte
modern – doughy biscuits
modern – Cafe Modern’s spectacular view of the reflecting pond and Tadao Ando’s architectural masterpiece
modern – unique spin on eggs Benedict
modern – overnight oats take a star turn
Restaurants / Openings

Fort Worth’s Reimagined Museum Restaurant Brings Modern Twists — Inside Jetta Mora’s Cafe Modern Transformation

A Chef Who is Willing to Experiment Embraces Texas

BY // 06.20.21
Chef Jett Mora seems perfectly placed at the helm of Cafe Modern. (Photo by Courtney Dabney).
Café Modern's new executive chef, Jett Mora.
Migas is served layered with a folded omeltte. (Photo by Courtney Dabney).
Doughy five ingredient Angel Biscuits. (Photo by Courtney Dabney).
Cafe Modern's spectacular view of the reflecting pond and Tadao Ando's architectural masterpiece. (Photo by Courtney Dabney).
His unique spin on Eggs Benedict speaks with a Southern accent and Berkshire pork belly. (Photo by Courtney Dabney).
Elevated overnight oats take a star turn. (Photo by Courtney Dabney).
1
7

Chef Jett Mora seems perfectly placed at the helm of Cafe Modern. (Photo by Courtney Dabney).

2
7

Café Modern's new executive chef, Jett Mora.

3
7

Migas is served layered with a folded omeltte. (Photo by Courtney Dabney).

4
7

Doughy five ingredient Angel Biscuits. (Photo by Courtney Dabney).

5
7

Cafe Modern's spectacular view of the reflecting pond and Tadao Ando's architectural masterpiece. (Photo by Courtney Dabney).

6
7

His unique spin on Eggs Benedict speaks with a Southern accent and Berkshire pork belly. (Photo by Courtney Dabney).

7
7

Elevated overnight oats take a star turn. (Photo by Courtney Dabney).

When Wolfgang Puck Catering took over operations at the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth, it shook up the North Texas restaurant world as PaperCity first reported in March. Now, we’re getting our first taste at the museum’s recently reopened namesake restaurant Cafe Modern.

It is now under the direction of Chef Jett Mora and open for lunch, brunch and bar service after a yearlong COVID closure. Mora is a seasoned Wolfgang Puck Catering veteran and Roxanne Mclarry returns to Cafe Modern as its general manager.

A New Cafe Modern?

The restaurant’s famed setting, overlooking a dramatic reflecting pool and modern landscape would be intimidating for any newcomer. The dramatic Tadao Ando architecture is as much of a masterpiece as any of the artworks displayed inside the museum. But after a recent weekend brunch at the reimagined restaurant, I can tell you that Jett Mora is feeling right at home.

Cafe Modern’s new executive chef is Jett Mora.

Cafe Modern made a name for itself with seasonal menus rooted in Texas ingredients. So how does Mora marry his own Pilipino heritage and his upbringing and career in Los Angeles’ restaurant world melting pot with Texas?

Mora tells PaperCity Fort Worth that learning the lay of the land and building a network of purveyors, growers and makers lends itself to producing local flavors. He’s been busily forging all those relationships for the past few months since being named by Wolfgang Puck Catering to head the prestigious post.

“I came here for a chance to work with our regional director, Andrew Swanson,” Mora says. “We’ve been working hard on R&D.”

SHOP DE BEERS

Swipe
  • De Beers MAY 2021 - X2 RES HOUSTON
  • De Beers MAY 2021 - X2 RES HOUSTON
  • De Beers MAY 2021 - X2 RES HOUSTON
  • De Beers MAY 2021 - X2 RES HOUSTON
  • De Beers MAY 2021 - X2 RES HOUSTON
  • De Beers MAY 2021 - X2 RES HOUSTON
  • De Beers MAY 2021 - X2 RES HOUSTON
  • De Beers MAY 2021 - X2 RES HOUSTON
  • De Beers MAY 2021 - X2 RES HOUSTON
  • De Beers MAY 2021 - X2 RES HOUSTON
  • De Beers MAY 2021 - X2 RES HOUSTON
  • De Beers MAY 2021 - X2 RES HOUSTON
  • De Beers MAY 2021 - X2 RES HOUSTON
  • De Beers MAY 2021 - X2 RES HOUSTON
  • De Beers MAY 2021 - X2 RES HOUSTON
  • De Beers MAY 2021 - X2 RES HOUSTON
  • De Beers MAY 2021 - X2 RES HOUSTON
  • De Beers MAY 2021 - X2 RES HOUSTON
Migas is served layered with a folded omeltte. (Photo by Courtney Dabney).

Behold the new birria beef migas. I couldn’t resist sampling Mora’s take. Since the chef grew up in LA, I knew it would be the real deal. Served atop a toasted corn tortilla rather than having typical chips mixed in and already soggy by the time it’s served, Mora’s birria beef migas retain a slightly crispy texture.

Rather than the standard egg scramble, Mora presents a delicately folded omelet. The guajillo chile-braised beef is falling apart in its rich tomato salsa. The dish is dressed with cilantro, onion, avocado crema and queso fresco with pinto beans.

But this chef is only getting started.

Mora’s unique spin on eggs Benedict adds some truly Southern notes. The base is fresh ciabatta bread, with its texture and cervices soaking up the soy caramel glazed Berkshire pork belly protein. That is topped by a blend of wilted collard greens and spinach, which imparts an unexpected hint of bitterness. Then two lovely sous vide Timberview Farmstead eggs and a rich hollandaise sauce with only the slightest bit of lemon finish it all off.

Mora’s unique spin on Eggs Benedict speaks with a Southern accent and Berkshire pork belly. (Photo by Courtney Dabney).

Want more? Mora’s five ingredient Angel Biscuits are served as part of a Southern fried chicken biscuit sandwich or on the side. These doughy, square-cut biscuits, with an almost cornbread-like texture will challenge anyone’s just-one-little-bite rule.

modern – doughy biscuits
Doughy five ingredient Angel Biscuits. (Photo by Courtney Dabney).

“I am surprised by how health conscious people are here,” Mora says. “I want to do a Keto plate and add more Blue Zones friendly, plant based menus to the mix.”

Mora was unaware of the Blue Zones healthy lifestyle habits before coming to Fort Worth. But he now understands that many local diners are well-trained to look for that designation next to menu items and he’s on board in a big way.

Elevated overnight oats take a star turn. (Photo by Courtney Dabney).

One good vegetarian brunch dish at this new Cafe Modern is the overnight oats bowl. It’s almost too pretty to dive into, lined with fresh berries and bringing all the appeal of a magnificent charcuterie board. You need to sit back a minute to take it all in. You’ll find a spoon of spring berry preserves, coconut chia pudding and Turkish yogurt drizzled with Kelly Farms honey. A little coconut milk and crunchy cherry walnut granola round out the split-able dish.

“When I dine with my chef friends, we order 20 or more items and share them,” Mora says. “That’s the vibe I want to create.”

Cafe Modern is quickly getting there. And now dinner service will be returning in the coming weeks. With a chef who is cooking like he’s very much at home.

The PaperCity Magazine

June Issue

Read Now
Special Series

Advocates for the Arts

How Houston's Arts Champions are Helping
Art Loving Couple Yearns to Help the Struggling Houston Ballet and Symphony
Art Loving Couple Yearns to Help the Struggling Houston Ballet and Symphony
Houston Power Couples Step Up to Help the City’s Reeling Performing Arts Scene
Houston Power Couples Step Up to Help the City’s Reeling Performing Arts Scene
Houston Ballet’s Super Fans Rally to Help Support the City’s Performing Arts in the Midst of Coronavirus Devastation
Houston Ballet’s Super Fans Rally to Help Support the City’s Performing Arts in the Midst of Coronavirus Devastation
With Nonprofit Arts Losses at $5.5 Billion and Rising, These Caring Houston Couples Advocate for the Performing Arts
With Nonprofit Arts Losses at $5.5 Billion and Rising, These Caring Houston Couples Advocate for the Performing Arts
With 50 Percent of Houston’s Performing Arts Groups in Danger of Shuttering, the City’s Arts Advocates Look to Help
With 50 Percent of Houston’s Performing Arts Groups in Danger of Shuttering, the City’s Arts Advocates Look to Help
With Houston’s Theater Scene Dark, the City’s Dedicated Arts Advocates Vow to Step Up
With Houston’s Theater Scene Dark, the City’s Dedicated Arts Advocates Vow to Step Up
read full series
PC_Parallax_Headline_TheParklane-min
PC_Parallax_WhiteLogo_TheParklane-min Extraordinary lving experience that extends beyond individual residences.

Featured Properties

Swipe
2727 Kirby Drive, Unit 17C
2727 Kirby at River Oaks
FOR SALE

2727 Kirby Drive, Unit 17C
Houston, TX

$1,595,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Sweeney
This property is listed by: Laura Sweeney (713) 503-0700 Email Realtor
2727 Kirby Drive, Unit 17C
2406 River Oaks Boulevard
River Oaks
FOR SALE

2406 River Oaks Boulevard
Houston, TX

$7,495,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Sweeney
This property is listed by: Laura Sweeney (713) 503-0700 Email Realtor
2406 River Oaks Boulevard
3730 Drake Street
Sunset Terrace
FOR SALE

3730 Drake Street
Houston, TX

$2,650,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Sweeney
This property is listed by: Laura Sweeney (713) 503-0700 Email Realtor
3730 Drake Street
1435 Hewitt Drive
Oak Forest
FOR SALE

1435 Hewitt Drive
Houston, TX

$1,299,000 Learn More about this property
Caroline Schlemmer
This property is listed by: Caroline Schlemmer (713) 446-2716 Email Realtor
1435 Hewitt Drive
1615 Banks Street
Boulevard Oaks
FOR SALE

1615 Banks Street
Houston, TX

$2,000,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: Annie Hewitt (713) 725-7875 Email Realtor
1615 Banks Street
Presented by Compass
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X