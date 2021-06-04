Top Houston Chef Opens Up About Fighting Cancer at Showcase Dinner Featuring Jim Crane’s Wines

Norman and Donna Lewis, Chef Robert Del Grande, Simon Haidamous (Photo by Jacob Power)
Tammy and Tim Andreas (Photo by Jacob Power)
CanCare dinner Back row Jess and Betty Tutor Front Row LaTrica Wilbanks, Mark Bermann, Chris Kase (Photo by Jacob Power)
Carly Whitehurst, Claudia Freels (Photo by Jacob Power)
Darcie Wells and Shawntell McWilliams (Photo by Jacob Power)
Fady Armanious, Elia and Michael Gabbanelli, (Photo by Jacob Power)
Franelle Rogers and MArk Bermann (Photo by Jacob Power)
Megan Vondra (Photo by Jacob Power)
JEanie and Jim Janke (Photo by Jacob Power)
Nancy & Tom Tucker (Photo by Jacob Power)
Peter & Barbara Forbes, Liz & Chad Deaton (Photo by Jacob Power)
Aperture wines (Photo by Jacob Power)
01
12

Tootsies owners Norman & Donna Lewis, The Annie Café & Bar Chef Robert del Grande, Aperture wine's CFO Simon Haidamous at the CanCare wine dinner at B&B Butchers & Restaurant (Photo by Jacob Power)

02
12

Tammy & Tim Andreas (Photo by Jacob Power)

03
12

Standing: Jess & Betty Tutor, seated: LeTricia Willbanks, Mark Bermann, Chris Kase (Photo by Jacob Power)

04
12

Carly Whitehurst, Claudia Freels (Photo by Jacob Power)

05
12

Darcie Champagne Wells, Shawntell McWilliams (Photo by Jacob Power)

06
12

Fady Armanious, Elia & Michael Gabbanelli (Photo by Jacob Power)

07
12

Franelle Rogers, Mark Bermann (Photo by Jacob Power)

08
12

Megan Vondra (Photo by Jacob Power)

09
12

Jeanie & Jim Janke (Photo by Jacob Power)

10
12

Nancy & Tom Tucker (Photo by Jacob Power)

11
12

Peter & Barbara Forbes, Liz & Chad Deaton (Photo by Jacob Power)

12
12

Jim Crane's Aperture wines poured at the CanCare wine dinner at B&B Butchers & Restaurant (Photo by Jacob Power)

Norman and Donna Lewis, Chef Robert Del Grande, Simon Haidamous (Photo by Jacob Power)
Tammy and Tim Andreas (Photo by Jacob Power)
CanCare dinner Back row Jess and Betty Tutor Front Row LaTrica Wilbanks, Mark Bermann, Chris Kase (Photo by Jacob Power)
Carly Whitehurst, Claudia Freels (Photo by Jacob Power)
Darcie Wells and Shawntell McWilliams (Photo by Jacob Power)
Fady Armanious, Elia and Michael Gabbanelli, (Photo by Jacob Power)
Franelle Rogers and MArk Bermann (Photo by Jacob Power)
Megan Vondra (Photo by Jacob Power)
JEanie and Jim Janke (Photo by Jacob Power)
Nancy & Tom Tucker (Photo by Jacob Power)
Peter & Barbara Forbes, Liz & Chad Deaton (Photo by Jacob Power)
Aperture wines (Photo by Jacob Power)
Foodie Events / Restaurants

Top Houston Chef Opens Up About Fighting Cancer at Showcase Dinner Featuring Jim Crane’s Wines

An Emotional Night for CanCare

BY // 06.04.21
photography Jacob Power
Tootsies owners Norman & Donna Lewis, The Annie Café & Bar Chef Robert del Grande, Aperture wine's CFO Simon Haidamous at the CanCare wine dinner at B&B Butchers & Restaurant (Photo by Jacob Power)
Tammy & Tim Andreas (Photo by Jacob Power)
Standing: Jess & Betty Tutor, seated: LeTricia Willbanks, Mark Bermann, Chris Kase (Photo by Jacob Power)
Carly Whitehurst, Claudia Freels (Photo by Jacob Power)
Darcie Champagne Wells, Shawntell McWilliams (Photo by Jacob Power)
Fady Armanious, Elia & Michael Gabbanelli (Photo by Jacob Power)
Franelle Rogers, Mark Bermann (Photo by Jacob Power)
Megan Vondra (Photo by Jacob Power)
Jeanie & Jim Janke (Photo by Jacob Power)
Nancy & Tom Tucker (Photo by Jacob Power)
Peter & Barbara Forbes, Liz & Chad Deaton (Photo by Jacob Power)
Jim Crane's Aperture wines poured at the CanCare wine dinner at B&B Butchers & Restaurant (Photo by Jacob Power)
1
12

Tootsies owners Norman & Donna Lewis, The Annie Café & Bar Chef Robert del Grande, Aperture wine's CFO Simon Haidamous at the CanCare wine dinner at B&B Butchers & Restaurant (Photo by Jacob Power)

2
12

Tammy & Tim Andreas (Photo by Jacob Power)

3
12

Standing: Jess & Betty Tutor, seated: LeTricia Willbanks, Mark Bermann, Chris Kase (Photo by Jacob Power)

4
12

Carly Whitehurst, Claudia Freels (Photo by Jacob Power)

5
12

Darcie Champagne Wells, Shawntell McWilliams (Photo by Jacob Power)

6
12

Fady Armanious, Elia & Michael Gabbanelli (Photo by Jacob Power)

7
12

Franelle Rogers, Mark Bermann (Photo by Jacob Power)

8
12

Megan Vondra (Photo by Jacob Power)

9
12

Jeanie & Jim Janke (Photo by Jacob Power)

10
12

Nancy & Tom Tucker (Photo by Jacob Power)

11
12

Peter & Barbara Forbes, Liz & Chad Deaton (Photo by Jacob Power)

12
12

Jim Crane's Aperture wines poured at the CanCare wine dinner at B&B Butchers & Restaurant (Photo by Jacob Power)

Briefly departing his heralded position in the kitchen, Chef Robert del Grande steps out before a fully booked gathering of CanCare supporters to share his take on having cancer. He delivers his part witty, party serious observations in little more than three minutes before he returns to the downstairs hearth at B&B Butchers & Restaurant to oversee preparation of a lavish four-course wine dinner benefiting the nonprofit.

The star chef has been rather circumspect about his cancer after putting it on the back burner following treatment more than a decade ago. On this evening he doesn’t mention prostate cancer, but he does reveal the vexatious feelings that come with a cancer diagnosis and of instantly becoming a statistic enveloped in percentages.

“When the problem is cancer you seem to turn into a probability awfully quickly,” he says. “That’s when I came to realize that humans are not fond of probability. We can tolerate the weather — 30 percent of rain. That’s probably OK. But when it comes to your life . . . I can remember ‘It’s 65 percent this and 75 percent that, maybe 80 percent here.’

“That’s where CanCare comes in. Statistics aren’t very emotional. You need somebody to guide you that has a positive attitude. . . I think that type of emotional support gets you out of all the charts and graphs and into something that means something. That positive mindset is the important thing.”

Providing that emotional and positive support to both cancer patients and their caregivers is the cornerstone of CanCare, notes CEO Darcie Champagne Wells. CanCare pairs survivors with patients and provides supportive companionship for the caregivers.

Guests paying $500 each had come to support CanCare and to enjoy the magic of del Grande’s culinary talents. He did not disappoint and neither did the selection of wines donated by Aperture, Jim Crane’s California wine interest, and introduced by the winery’s CFO Simon Haidamous.

SHOP DE BEERS

Swipe
  • De Beers MAY 2021 - X2 RES HOUSTON
  • De Beers MAY 2021 - X2 RES HOUSTON
  • De Beers MAY 2021 - X2 RES HOUSTON
  • De Beers MAY 2021 - X2 RES HOUSTON
  • De Beers MAY 2021 - X2 RES HOUSTON
  • De Beers MAY 2021 - X2 RES HOUSTON
  • De Beers MAY 2021 - X2 RES HOUSTON
  • De Beers MAY 2021 - X2 RES HOUSTON
  • De Beers MAY 2021 - X2 RES HOUSTON
  • De Beers MAY 2021 - X2 RES HOUSTON
  • De Beers MAY 2021 - X2 RES HOUSTON
  • De Beers MAY 2021 - X2 RES HOUSTON
  • De Beers MAY 2021 - X2 RES HOUSTON
  • De Beers MAY 2021 - X2 RES HOUSTON
  • De Beers MAY 2021 - X2 RES HOUSTON
  • De Beers MAY 2021 - X2 RES HOUSTON
  • De Beers MAY 2021 - X2 RES HOUSTON
  • De Beers MAY 2021 - X2 RES HOUSTON
Aperture wines (Photo by Jacob Power)
Jim Crane’s Aperture wines poured at the CanCare wine dinner at B&B Butchers & Restaurant (Photo by Jacob Power)

Berg Hospitality’s Ben Berg made a brief appearance to welcome diners who seemed unconcerned that the dinner had to be moved from The Annie Café & Bar due to a kitchen fire to the highly acclaimed steakhouse. “We’ll be back in four weeks,” Berg says of the reopening The Annie and Turner’s.

On their departure, diners were each gifted with a Vinglacé wine glass, a sweet deal considering that the popular insulated glasses retail for around $35.

The fundraiser was a prelude to the September 30 CanCare luncheon that will feature cancer survivor Shawntell McWilliams as guest speaker.

PC Seen: Fall luncheon chairs Donna and Norman Lewis, Bonnie and David Weekley, Jeanie and Jim Janke, Franelle Rogers, Fady Armanious and Bill Baldwin, Elia and Michael Gabbanelli, Donna Josey Chapman, Cathy Brock, Megan Vondra, Betty and Jess Tutor, Tammy and Tim Andreas, and Nancy and Tommy Tucker.

Norman and Donna Lewis, Chef Robert Del Grande, Simon Haidamous (Photo by Jacob Power)
Tammy and Tim Andreas (Photo by Jacob Power)
CanCare dinner Back row Jess and Betty Tutor Front Row LaTrica Wilbanks, Mark Bermann, Chris Kase (Photo by Jacob Power)
Carly Whitehurst, Claudia Freels (Photo by Jacob Power)
Darcie Wells and Shawntell McWilliams (Photo by Jacob Power)
Fady Armanious, Elia and Michael Gabbanelli, (Photo by Jacob Power)
Franelle Rogers and MArk Bermann (Photo by Jacob Power)
Megan Vondra (Photo by Jacob Power)
JEanie and Jim Janke (Photo by Jacob Power)
Nancy & Tom Tucker (Photo by Jacob Power)
Peter & Barbara Forbes, Liz & Chad Deaton (Photo by Jacob Power)
Aperture wines (Photo by Jacob Power)
PC_Parallax_Headline_TheParklane-min
PC_Parallax_WhiteLogo_TheParklane-min Extraordinary lving experience that extends beyond individual residences.

Featured Properties

Swipe
2727 Kirby Drive, Unit 17C
2727 Kirby at River Oaks
FOR SALE

2727 Kirby Drive, Unit 17C
Houston, TX

$1,595,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Sweeney
This property is listed by: Laura Sweeney (713) 503-0700 Email Realtor
2727 Kirby Drive, Unit 17C
3730 Drake Street
Sunset Terrace
FOR SALE

3730 Drake Street
Houston, TX

$2,650,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Sweeney
This property is listed by: Laura Sweeney (713) 503-0700 Email Realtor
3730 Drake Street
1435 Hewitt Drive
Oak Forest
FOR SALE

1435 Hewitt Drive
Houston, TX

$1,299,000 Learn More about this property
Caroline Schlemmer
This property is listed by: Caroline Schlemmer (713) 446-2716 Email Realtor
1435 Hewitt Drive
2406 River Oaks Boulevard
River Oaks
FOR SALE

2406 River Oaks Boulevard
Houston, TX

$7,495,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Sweeney
This property is listed by: Laura Sweeney (713) 503-0700 Email Realtor
2406 River Oaks Boulevard
1615 Banks Street
Boulevard Oaks
FOR SALE

1615 Banks Street
Houston, TX

$2,000,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: Annie Hewitt (713) 725-7875 Email Realtor
1615 Banks Street
Presented by Compass
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X