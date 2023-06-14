Houston’s New All-Day Breakfast Restaurant Is an Australian Dream — Citizens of Montrose Keeps It Hip

These are just some of the breakfast all day dishes served at the new Citizens of Montrose located at 907 Westheimer next to Velvet Taco. (Photo by Courtesy of Citizens)

Inside the new breakfast all-day spot, Citizens of Montrose an Australian style cafe that was first launched in New York City in 2016. This is the first locale outside Manhattan. (Photo by Courtesy of Citizens)

Aussie natives and Houston restauranteurs Justin Giuffrida (right) and Andrew Geisel are the duo behind the new Citizens of Montrose. (Photo by Courtesy of Citizens)

The next time you’re contemplating breakfast out in Houston, check out the “brekkie” at the new Aussie-style cafe dubbed Citizens of Montrose. Citizens serves breakfast (aka brekkie in Aussie speak) all day long — with a few hearty lunch options like burgers and bowls too (more on that later). The community-minded restaurant was founded by two young Australian-born guys who met in a coffee shop in Manhattan.

The duo of Justin Giuffrida and Andrew Geisel pooled their resources and in 2016 and launched what would become a trio of popular and stylish neighborhood cafes in some of New York City’s hippest hoods including Citizens of Gramercy, Citizens of Chelsea and Citizens of Soho.

Looking to expand the two traveled South to places like Charlotte and Nashville, but when they came upon Houston, its diverse restaurant and culture scene combined with what would become their seemingly perfect locale in the Montrose neighborhood (just next door to the Velvet Taco on Westheimer), effectively ended their search for the next Citizens outpost.

“We choose Montrose because the neighborhood has such a rich history for its diverse community, thriving arts scene and fantastic restaurants,” Geisel says. “We’re thrilled to be part of this dynamic community and to contribute to its legacy by bringing a little bit of ‘Aus’ to the neighborhood.”

A student of architecture before he found his way in the restaurant world, Geisel has put his imprimatur on the light-filled and airy 3,500-square-foot space replete with an atrium outfitted with shelves dotted with potted plants, their trailing vines reaching toward the sun. Roomy plywood-built booths line the perimeter with wicker chairs pulled up to the two top tables inside. The center bar is covered in white hexagon tiles, while Citizens of Montrose’ bar back is papered in replicas of Andy Warhol’s famed silk screen of the late Queen Elizabeth II, who during her reign ruled over the British Commonwealth of Australia.

Waiting for a seat on a busy weekend? The affable owners (now full-time Houstonians) invite you into the The Waiting Room – an outdoor waiting area where diners can serve themselves beer and coffee from a variety of taps.

SHOP Swipe















Next

“Australian cafe culture is all about bringing people together,” Giuffrida says. “Legendary breakfast, creative spaces and a social atmosphere that provides a sense of community and locality.”

Dipping Into the Citizens of Montrose Menu

Whether you are a savory or sweet breakfast diner, these Aussies have crafted a broad menu which leans as healthy as you want to make it to as decadent as you desire. Light delights, as they are dubbed, include muesli and granola bowls (each $11) as well as the acai bowl and the cheeky Margot Robbie (Barbie Bowl), essentially a smoothie you eat with a spoon served in a bowl topped with fresh fruits (each $12). The latter comes in bright pink hue, naturally, topped with bee pollen.

Pay calories no mind and try the delicious banana French toast ($13.50) slices of maple-sweetened banana bread are served with bruleed banana slices, mascarpone and a miso butterscotch drizzle. Or make it Nutella French toast ($14) made with butter-rich brioche.

These guys might be from Australia but they’ve been in the South just long enough to figure out how to make a scratch biscuit. At Citizens of Montrose, a cheddar-laced biscuit is the base of a brekkie sandwich ($14.50) layered with soft scrambled eggs, thick-cut bacon and house-made tomato chutney. Or try the BBQ pulled pork benny ($15) made with pulled pork, soft poached eggs napped with a chipotle hollandaise on that very same cheddar biscuit bottom.

Citizens of Montrose brings its own take on the cult favorite avocado toast too. Here multigrain toast slices are covered in a smash of avocado with feta and lime, seasoned with cilantro and topped with pickled onion, radish slices and pumpkin seeds ($14). Aiming for an authentic down-under brekkie? Citizens of Montrose offers a vegemite “experience” ($6) with vegemite smeared on the aforementioned biscuit accompanied with butter, cheese and avocado.

Lunch-like offerings served all day too include a veggie burger ($15.50), fried chicken burger ($15.60) and burger with the lot ($17.50), a mighty double-decker brisket with Vermont cheddar, pickled beets, bacon and egg with chicken salted fries. Finally, bowls range from a crispy rice salad ($14.50), an arugula and pickled cabbage assemblage with puffed rice and green goddess dressing, to a harissa chicken bowl ($15) with grilled harissa spiced chicken, couscous and roasted veggies with a balsamic vinaigrette.

Coffee drinkers can order the signature flat white, house coffees and nitro cold brews, while those looking for a healthy start can imbibe a wellness latte, fruit smoothie and fluffy juice (fresh squeezed pineapple, orange and grapefruit, selections that can be spiked it you like). With a full bar, there’s also wine, beer and cocktails from a bloody Mary to a mimosa to an espresso-laced martini.

Citizens of Montrose is also conducting a Local Legends campaign, aimed at raising funds for local nonprofits and impactful community groups. Each month, they will partner with three organizations (this month its Rescued Pets Movement, Spark Park and The Montrose Center) with efforts to fundraise for them and invite its diners to participate. After each order, guests can take a complimentary token from the counter and place it into a jar of their choice that will support the foundations.

Citizens of Montrose is located 907 Westheimer Road. It is open seven days a week from 7 am to 6 pm.