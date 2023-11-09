Where to Eat In The Woodlands For Thanksgiving — Your Turkey Day Restaurant Guide
Dine-In and To Go Options Bring Both Traditional and Surprising ChoicesBY Annierose Donnelly // 11.09.23
If you want to skip the stress of endless Thanksgiving meal preparation this year, there are a number of restaurants in The Woodlands that will do the cooking for you. All you need to do is make a reservation. This Thanksgiving, many of The Woodlands’ top restaurants are offering special menus available for either takeout or in-person dining.
In The Woodlands, everyone can be thankful for an incredible selection of restaurant choices to enjoy all year round. So why not on Thanksgiving too?
This is your Woodlands’ Thanksgiving Restaurant Guide:
Bosscat Kitchen & Libations
It might be more known as one of The Woodlands’ best cocktail haunts, but Bosscat is serving up Thanksgiving delights as well this year, from noon to 6 pm on Thanksgiving (Thursday, November 23). The main course brings a choice between maple-bourbon brined turkey or brown sugar baked ham, with accompaniments of green bean casserole, mac n cheese, pecan crusted sweet potatoes, house rolls and more. Dessert will be apple or pumpkin pie.
Bosscat is also offering a Take Home Feast package, which serves four for $199.
Price per person: $60
Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar
At Fleming’s Steakhouse, a three-course Thanskgiving menu awaits. For your entrée, there is a choice between the traditional herb-roasted turkey, filet mignon, or prime bone-in ribeye steak, with all the fixings. The Thanksgiving menu also includes a starter and a dessert, or you can also choose to order from the usual dinner menu.
Price per person: $65
Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille
A fabulous spot for fine dining and special occasions, Perry’s Steakhouse has Turkey Day covered in The Woodlands too.
Perry’s prix fixe menu offers all of the classics, including turkey, mashed potatoes, green bean almondine, sausage and sage dressing and a cranberry relish. Save space for dessert. There’s a pumpkin cheesecake, which looks delicious.
The Perry’s Thanksgiving menu is also available to-go.
Price per person: $49
Fielding’s Local Kitchen & Bar
The Thanksgiving menu at Fielding’s Local seems to be a hit every year. Fielding’s epic menu, which is also available to-go, features choices such as cranberry orange brioche, turkey breast from Ferndale Farm or dry-aged Berkshire pork. The dessert is a maple pumpkin pie, served with burnt vanilla marshmallow, cookie crumble and Biscoff cream gelato.
Price varies per dish.
Del Frisco’s Grille
Del Frisco’s, with its gorgeous waterfront patio on Hughes Landing, is an excellent choice for a Woodlands’ Thanksgiving. To start, diners can choose between a butternut squash bisque or Caesar salad. The main plate features a herb and butter roasted turkey with all the fixings, and there’s a choice between apple berry cobbler and pumpkin pie for dessert.
Pair it with the Winter Warmer cocktail, or a bottle of Leviathan, Del Frisco’s carefully selected red wine.
This Woodlands Waterway restaurant offers a high-quality take on the Thanksgiving staple dishes. The fixed menu at Morton’s brings an oven-roasted turkey with savory sage and cranberry stuffing, cranberry relish and turkey gravy, with accompaniments of sour cream mashed potatoes, baked corn souffle and green bean almondine.
This Woodlands restaurant has great ambiance with cozy seating and warm lighting, perfect for spending quality time with family and friends.
Price per person: $59
This seafood chain is one of the largest restaurants in The Woodlands, famed for its Gulf Coast seafood, steaks and pastas. This Thanksgiving, it’s a good place to book for a sunny lunch or dinner with a waterfront patio and a three-course menu to enjoy. The menu offers all the components of a traditional feast, with turkey, cornbread stuffing, pumpkin pie and Landry’s house salad.
You can also order the feast to-go for $149 (serves four to six people). Place your order on or before November 19 to get takeout.
Price per person: $59 for adults and $15 for kids