Give the Gift of Clase Azul México This Father’s Day

As one of the only truly Mexican-owned and operated independent brands with international acclaim in the U.S. market, Clase Azul is a cut above the rest.

The artistry behind each Clase Azul decanter is a story of its own.

When it comes to picking out the perfect gift for Dad this Father’s Day, things can get tricky. Dads often have everything they need and have very few wants. But, you can’t go wrong with gifting some of the most exquisite tequila in the world from Clase Azul México.

Founded in 1997 in Guadalajara, Jalisco by Arturo Lomelí — who was determined to create a product as exquisite as the land it comes from —, the Mexican-owned luxury brand is available in nearly 60 countries.

When you give Dad the gift of Clase Azul Tequila you’re giving him the gift of Mexican culture, artistry, flavor, and tequila. Any father who enjoys art, traveling, and international experiences will enjoy this tequila. As one of the only truly Mexican-owned and operated independent brands with international acclaim in the US market, it’s a cut above the rest. Seems like a pretty good gift to us.

The Taste of Clase Azul

Clase Azul’s family of tequilas include a plata, reposado, gold, añejo and ultra añejo, each with its own taste and flavor profile, and when you gift it to Dad, you can enjoy special moments together and start new traditions.

With Clase Azul Tequila Gold, it’s all about “tasting the sunset.” Before dusk, there is a delightful moment when darkness embraces the light. This moment inspired this special blend of tequilas, pouring into a shimmering glass decanter fused to a night-colored ceramic base. This iteration is an incomparable tequila joven, a blend that combines Clase Azul Tequila Plata with a special reposado tequila matured in French oak casks and an Extra Añejo aged in American whiskey casks and finished in sherry casks.

Its tasting notes include a soft amber with golden sparkles for color, a medium body, an aroma of agave syrup/green apple/orange peel/fresh fig/raisins/light notes of almond and walnut, and a taste of toasted wood/fig/green olive/ginger/cocoa/dark chocolate. The brand recommends pairing it with high-fat content fish (such as tuna or salmon), Kalamata olive tapenade, brie cheese tapas, and semi-bitter or white chocolate with citrus jam or citrus ice cream.

When it comes to Clase Azul Tequila Añejo, the brand leans into the exquisite tale of agave. This añejo is proof that the best things in life take time. Its taste and decanter are a tribute to the Mazahua indigenous culture, and its intense amber color and complex aromas result from a magnificent 25-month journey in American whiskey casks.

This tequila’s tasting notes include an amber with copper highlight color, great body, the aroma of toffee/cinnamon/clove/roasted hazelnut/Mexican vanilla/orange marmalade/quince/toasted oak, and a flavor of nutmeg/clove/orange marmalade/toasted oak with a silky mouthfeel. The brand recommends pairing it with rich cuts of meat (such as ribeye or picanha) accompanied by a robust sauce (such as velouté, meat gravy, or mole), semi-mature cheeses (brie and camembert) accompanied with bread and red berry compote, or bitter chocolate with guava jam or roasted banana.

The Art of Clase Azul

With Clase Azul, it’s as much about Mexican artistry as it is about the taste. The brand’s tequilas and mezcals are handmade and hand-painted, with no two alike and each one taking a week or more to create. The company is deeply committed to craftsmanship and supports Mexico’s artisanal community through Fundación Causa Azul, a non-profit organization dedicated to collaborating with artisan communities to improve their quality of life and preserving Mexican folk art as part of the country’s cultural heritage and legacy.

The Clase Azul Tequila Gold decanter challenges the impossible. Its shimmering glass is fused against a black ceramic base, a technique that took the brand’s experts six years to develop.

The Clase Azul Tequila Añejo decanter tells the story of its origin. At the bottom, the spirals superimposed on the raw clay symbolize the earth’s fertility. The thin blue line is representative of the water which gives life to the agave and in the center, the piña symbolizes the heart and soul of tequila. On the back, the four-petaled flower is the traditional Mazahua representation of the Sun and its fullness in the center of space and time. Lastly, it features the delicate and distinctive feathered design of the Clase Azul family in 24K gold paint.

The Clase Azul Experience

The company’s hospitality arm, Clase Azul Destinations, was recently announced as part of the brand’s transformation from Clase Azul Spirits to Clase Azul México. In 2022, they opened Clase Azul La Terraza, its first destination in Dallasites’ beloved Los Cabos, México, which features a restaurant, a mixology experience at El Bar, The Clase Azul Los Cabos Boutique, an Omakase-inspired experience and immersive tasting experience, A Taste of Culture. Book your summer getaway now.

And consider your Father’s Day gift handled.