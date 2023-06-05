5 New Dallas Restaurants We’re Loving Now — And What To Order at Each Hot Spot

Just opened in the former Two Sisters Catering space in East Dallas, this new Italian steakhouse comes from hospitality veteran Andy Hooper (Las Vegas-based Hooper Hospitality Concepts). Crafted by chef Jacob Williamson, the menu features dry-aged steaks, housemade pasta, and unique appetizers. Designed by Greg O’Neal (of Philosophy Design), the space boasts a “saints and sinners theme” with very dark hues combined with subtle light.

Best Sips: If you like mezcal, make sure to start with the Forbidden Kingdom cocktail. It is a delicious mixture of El Silencio Mezcal, passion fruit, Luxardo Maraschino Amaro Montenegro, and lime. Another favorite of the evening was a Sicilian Margarita with blanco tequila, blood orange syrup, lime, and rosemary. And for an after dinner treat, the Macchiato Martini is a sweeter espresso martini topped with a macchiato amaretto foam.

Best Bites: Do not miss the whipped ricotta at The Saint. Served with grilled rustic bread, the fresh ricotta is topped with a chili crunch and smooth honey. The Maine lobster arancini is another popular pick, as well as the bluefin tuna crudo with pistachio pesto. For pastas, the brisket and foie gras ravioli is a must-try. It’s served in a dried cherry reduction that you’ll want to scoop up with every bite. The vegan tagliatelle bolognese is another surprising dish as its made with chickpea pasta and Lion’s Mane mushroom bolognese — but a carnivore could never tell the difference. We also enjoyed the 12-ounce Wagyu Strip Loin with The Saint steak sauce, but there are so many intriguing meat options. Opt for the 36-ounce Wagyu Tomahawk Chop if you have enough people to share it with.