Just In Time For The Holidays, Clase Azul Releases A New Collaboration Tequila With A Mexican Artist

The front of the decanter depicts crossed pairs of picks and spades, as well as the face of a two-peso coin struck in the year the artist was born, both recurring elements in Sarabia's work.

Clase Azul México was founded in 1997 in Guadalajara, Jalisco by Arturo Lomelí, who was determined to create a product as exquisite as the land it comes from. Clase Azul tequilas and mezcals are now available in more than 80 countries. The company is deeply committed to craftsmanship and supports Mexico’s artisan communities through Fundación Causa Azul, a non-profit organization dedicated to helping artisans improve their quality of life and preserving Mexican folk art as part of the country’s cultural heritage and legacy.

Clase Azul Tequila Ultra

A true testament to the exquisiteness of time, Clase Azul Tequila Ultra is considered the crown jewel of the brand’s portfolio and is exclusively designed for collectors around the world. From its original agave fields to its elegant bottling, it’s a 14-year journey to Clase Azul Tequila Ultra. The libation spends five years aging, first in American whiskey casks and then in Spanish casks that previously contained sherry, bestowing a sublime touch.

Clase Azul Tequila Ultra has a full body and is a dark amber with copper highlights. It offers a sweet aroma of sherry, dried plums, apricots, and cherries, while mixed with maple syrup, hazelnut, and intense oak. Hints of dried plums, cinnamon, crème caramel, vanilla, and crystalized ginger hit the tongue. Clase Azul recommends pairing it with braised or smoked meats (such as brisket, beef rib, or pork belly) with a robust sauce (velouté, meat gravy, or sweet mole), or semi-mature cheeses (brie and camembert) and cured meats (salami, Pamplona sausage, or stuffed loin), accompanied with bread and a compote of figs or red berries. After dinner, pair the drink with bitter or semi-bitter chocolates with citrus jam.

Like all of its products, Clase Azul Tequila Ultra’s decanter is one-of-a-kind and a piece of art itself. Delicately dressed in three precious metals (platinum, silver, and 24-karat gold), Clase Azul Ultra enlists only the most highly skilled artisans to hand paint these incredible vessels practically blind, since the metallic paint that is applied can only be seen after the decanter has been fired.

Its master artisans paint the platinum-feather design from memory and completely freehand. Talk about a gift that will impress.

Eduardo Sarabia

Just in time for the holiday season, Clase Azul México has announced the release of Clase Azul Tequila Edición Limitada x Eduardo Sarabia. It is the first publicly offered collaboration between the brand and a contemporary artist. It consists of 450 unique pieces, available exclusively at Clase Azul Boutiques.

Sarabia is an artist whose work has created a personal language that explores the frontier between craftsmanship and contemporary art. This limited edition is an homage to the personal aesthetics and narratives that characterize the artist’s work, while also expressing the shared vision of the magic of Mexican culture. The collaboration between Clase Azul México and Sarabia was born from what the artist himself described as a “spiritual connection” with the brand, a harmony between his values and outlook on Mexican art and those of the brand.

The collaboration employs Sarabia's characteristically playful style and artistic language, decorating the decanter with a broad cast of folkloric characters and motifs of great personal and cultural importance. On the back, find allegorical portraits of a parrot, a rooster, and a she-goat, sardonic characters drawn from the folk and musical narratives of his family's native Sinaloa.

There are two variations of this decanter: the first, Dorado, has decorative elements highlighted in 24-karat gold, giving its surface a rich sheen. The second, Color, recreates animal motifs in vivid green and red, and accents other elements in 24-karat gold, creating a vibrant array of colors along with Clase Azul’s iconic cobalt blue.

For the joven tequila of this limited edition, Master Distiller Viridiana Tinoco created a unique blend of unaged tequila, an añejo tequila aged in Russian oak casks, and another añejo tequila aged in amontillado sherry casks. The three tequilas used come together to create an exquisite blend with aromas of walnut and tangerine peel with herbal undertones as well as a palate that features notes of agave nectar, spearmint, and ripe tangerine.

Salud to the holiday season!