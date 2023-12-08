AT&T Performing Arts Center’s 2023 Bravo! Gala Showcases The Dallas Arts Community

Anita N. Martinez Ballet Folklorico (Photo by Can Turkyilmaz)
Anita N. Martinez Ballet Folklorico (Photo by Can Turkyilmaz)
Board Chair Danny Tobey, President & CEO Warren Tranquada (Photo by Can Turkyilmaz)
Brendan McGuire, PNC Bank (Photo by Can Turkyilmaz)
Co-chair Diane Brierley, Hal Brierley, co-chair Ellen Winspear (Photo by Can Turkyilmaz)
Dallas Black Dance Theatre (Photo by Can Turkyilmaz)
Dinner on the Shannon and Ted Skokos Stage in the Margaret McDermott Performance Hall (Photo by Can Turkyilmaz)
DJ Alaska (Photo by Can Turkyilmaz)
Dr. Anu Ravipati and Dr. Devesh Ramnath (Photo by Can Turkyilmaz)
Guests enjoyed performance from Dallas Black Dance Theatre (Photo by Can Turkyilmaz)
headliner Lake Street Dive (3) (Photo by Can Turkyilmaz)
Helen and Brendan McGuire (Photo by Can Turkyilmaz)
Jeff and Bonnie Whitman (Photo by Can Turkyilmaz)
Katie and Barbara Lemmon (Photo by Can Turkyilmaz)
Lake Street Dive Meet and Greet (Photo by Can Turkyilmaz)
Laurie and Andrew Wallace (Photo by Can Turkyilmaz)
Linda McIntosh Todd and Frederick Todd (Photo by Can Turkyilmaz)
Margaret and Brad Hirsch (Photo by Can Turkyilmaz)
Matt and Jennifer Hickey (Photo by Can Turkyilmaz)
Nick Even, Lynn McBee, Bernadette Schaeffler, Jeffrey Netzer (Photo by Can Turkyilmaz)
Pat and Charles McEvoy (Photo by Can Turkyilmaz)
Students from MLK Arts Academy (Photo by Can Turkyilmaz)
students from MLK Arts Academy (3) (Photo by Can Turkyilmaz)
Texas Ballet Theater (Photo by Can Turkyilmaz)
The Dallas Opera (Photo by Can Turkyilmaz)
01
25

Anita N. Martinez Ballet Folklorico performed during this year's Bravo! Gala. (Photo by Can Turkyilmaz)

02
25

Anita N. Martinez Ballet Folklorico (Photo by Can Turkyilmaz)

03
25

Board Chair Danny Tobey, President & CEO Warren Tranquada (Photo by Can Turkyilmaz)

04
25

Brendan McGuire, PNC Bank (Photo by Can Turkyilmaz)

05
25

Co-chair Diane Brierley, Hal Brierley, co-chair Ellen Winspear (Photo by Can Turkyilmaz)

06
25

Dallas Black Dance Theatre (Photo by Can Turkyilmaz)

07
25

Dinner on the Shannon and Ted Skokos Stage in the Margaret McDermott Performance Hall (Photo by Can Turkyilmaz)

08
25

DJ Alaska (Photo by Can Turkyilmaz)

09
25

Dr. Anu Ravipati and Dr. Devesh Ramnath (Photo by Can Turkyilmaz)

10
25

Guests enjoyed performance from Dallas Black Dance Theatre. (Photo by Can Turkyilmaz)

11
25

Headliner Lake Street Dive (Photo by Can Turkyilmaz)

12
25

Helen and Brendan McGuire (Photo by Can Turkyilmaz)

13
25

Jeff and Bonnie Whitman (Photo by Can Turkyilmaz)

14
25

Katie and Barbara Lemmon (Photo by Can Turkyilmaz)

15
25

Lake Street Dive Meet and Greet (Photo by Can Turkyilmaz)

16
25

Laurie and Andrew Wallace (Photo by Can Turkyilmaz)

17
25

Linda McIntosh Todd and Frederick Todd (Photo by Can Turkyilmaz)

18
25

Margaret and Brad Hirsch (Photo by Can Turkyilmaz)

19
25

Matt and Jennifer Hickey (Photo by Can Turkyilmaz)

20
25

Nick Even, Lynn McBee, Bernadette Schaeffler, Jeffrey Netzer (Photo by Can Turkyilmaz)

21
25

Pat and Charles McEvoy (Photo by Can Turkyilmaz)

22
25

Students from MLK Arts Academy (Photo by Can Turkyilmaz)

23
25

Students from MLK Arts Academy as the "101 Dalmatians." (Photo by Can Turkyilmaz)

24
25

Texas Ballet Theater (Photo by Can Turkyilmaz)

25
25

The Dallas Opera (Photo by Can Turkyilmaz)

Anita N. Martinez Ballet Folklorico (Photo by Can Turkyilmaz)
Anita N. Martinez Ballet Folklorico (Photo by Can Turkyilmaz)
Board Chair Danny Tobey, President & CEO Warren Tranquada (Photo by Can Turkyilmaz)
Brendan McGuire, PNC Bank (Photo by Can Turkyilmaz)
Co-chair Diane Brierley, Hal Brierley, co-chair Ellen Winspear (Photo by Can Turkyilmaz)
Dallas Black Dance Theatre (Photo by Can Turkyilmaz)
Dinner on the Shannon and Ted Skokos Stage in the Margaret McDermott Performance Hall (Photo by Can Turkyilmaz)
DJ Alaska (Photo by Can Turkyilmaz)
Dr. Anu Ravipati and Dr. Devesh Ramnath (Photo by Can Turkyilmaz)
Guests enjoyed performance from Dallas Black Dance Theatre (Photo by Can Turkyilmaz)
headliner Lake Street Dive (3) (Photo by Can Turkyilmaz)
Helen and Brendan McGuire (Photo by Can Turkyilmaz)
Jeff and Bonnie Whitman (Photo by Can Turkyilmaz)
Katie and Barbara Lemmon (Photo by Can Turkyilmaz)
Lake Street Dive Meet and Greet (Photo by Can Turkyilmaz)
Laurie and Andrew Wallace (Photo by Can Turkyilmaz)
Linda McIntosh Todd and Frederick Todd (Photo by Can Turkyilmaz)
Margaret and Brad Hirsch (Photo by Can Turkyilmaz)
Matt and Jennifer Hickey (Photo by Can Turkyilmaz)
Nick Even, Lynn McBee, Bernadette Schaeffler, Jeffrey Netzer (Photo by Can Turkyilmaz)
Pat and Charles McEvoy (Photo by Can Turkyilmaz)
Students from MLK Arts Academy (Photo by Can Turkyilmaz)
students from MLK Arts Academy (3) (Photo by Can Turkyilmaz)
Texas Ballet Theater (Photo by Can Turkyilmaz)
The Dallas Opera (Photo by Can Turkyilmaz)
Society / The Seen

AT&T Performing Arts Center’s 2023 Bravo! Gala Showcases The Dallas Arts Community

Acting, Dance, and Music Are All On Display During This Annual Fundraiser

BY // 12.08.23
photography Can Turkyilmaz
Anita N. Martinez Ballet Folklorico performed during this year's Bravo! Gala. (Photo by Can Turkyilmaz)
Anita N. Martinez Ballet Folklorico (Photo by Can Turkyilmaz)
Board Chair Danny Tobey, President & CEO Warren Tranquada (Photo by Can Turkyilmaz)
Brendan McGuire, PNC Bank (Photo by Can Turkyilmaz)
Co-chair Diane Brierley, Hal Brierley, co-chair Ellen Winspear (Photo by Can Turkyilmaz)
Dallas Black Dance Theatre (Photo by Can Turkyilmaz)
Dinner on the Shannon and Ted Skokos Stage in the Margaret McDermott Performance Hall (Photo by Can Turkyilmaz)
DJ Alaska (Photo by Can Turkyilmaz)
Dr. Anu Ravipati and Dr. Devesh Ramnath (Photo by Can Turkyilmaz)
Guests enjoyed performance from Dallas Black Dance Theatre. (Photo by Can Turkyilmaz)
Headliner Lake Street Dive (Photo by Can Turkyilmaz)
Helen and Brendan McGuire (Photo by Can Turkyilmaz)
Jeff and Bonnie Whitman (Photo by Can Turkyilmaz)
Katie and Barbara Lemmon (Photo by Can Turkyilmaz)
Lake Street Dive Meet and Greet (Photo by Can Turkyilmaz)
Laurie and Andrew Wallace (Photo by Can Turkyilmaz)
Linda McIntosh Todd and Frederick Todd (Photo by Can Turkyilmaz)
Margaret and Brad Hirsch (Photo by Can Turkyilmaz)
Matt and Jennifer Hickey (Photo by Can Turkyilmaz)
Nick Even, Lynn McBee, Bernadette Schaeffler, Jeffrey Netzer (Photo by Can Turkyilmaz)
Pat and Charles McEvoy (Photo by Can Turkyilmaz)
Students from MLK Arts Academy (Photo by Can Turkyilmaz)
Students from MLK Arts Academy as the "101 Dalmatians." (Photo by Can Turkyilmaz)
Texas Ballet Theater (Photo by Can Turkyilmaz)
The Dallas Opera (Photo by Can Turkyilmaz)
1
25

Anita N. Martinez Ballet Folklorico performed during this year's Bravo! Gala. (Photo by Can Turkyilmaz)

2
25

Anita N. Martinez Ballet Folklorico (Photo by Can Turkyilmaz)

3
25

Board Chair Danny Tobey, President & CEO Warren Tranquada (Photo by Can Turkyilmaz)

4
25

Brendan McGuire, PNC Bank (Photo by Can Turkyilmaz)

5
25

Co-chair Diane Brierley, Hal Brierley, co-chair Ellen Winspear (Photo by Can Turkyilmaz)

6
25

Dallas Black Dance Theatre (Photo by Can Turkyilmaz)

7
25

Dinner on the Shannon and Ted Skokos Stage in the Margaret McDermott Performance Hall (Photo by Can Turkyilmaz)

8
25

DJ Alaska (Photo by Can Turkyilmaz)

9
25

Dr. Anu Ravipati and Dr. Devesh Ramnath (Photo by Can Turkyilmaz)

10
25

Guests enjoyed performance from Dallas Black Dance Theatre. (Photo by Can Turkyilmaz)

11
25

Headliner Lake Street Dive (Photo by Can Turkyilmaz)

12
25

Helen and Brendan McGuire (Photo by Can Turkyilmaz)

13
25

Jeff and Bonnie Whitman (Photo by Can Turkyilmaz)

14
25

Katie and Barbara Lemmon (Photo by Can Turkyilmaz)

15
25

Lake Street Dive Meet and Greet (Photo by Can Turkyilmaz)

16
25

Laurie and Andrew Wallace (Photo by Can Turkyilmaz)

17
25

Linda McIntosh Todd and Frederick Todd (Photo by Can Turkyilmaz)

18
25

Margaret and Brad Hirsch (Photo by Can Turkyilmaz)

19
25

Matt and Jennifer Hickey (Photo by Can Turkyilmaz)

20
25

Nick Even, Lynn McBee, Bernadette Schaeffler, Jeffrey Netzer (Photo by Can Turkyilmaz)

21
25

Pat and Charles McEvoy (Photo by Can Turkyilmaz)

22
25

Students from MLK Arts Academy (Photo by Can Turkyilmaz)

23
25

Students from MLK Arts Academy as the "101 Dalmatians." (Photo by Can Turkyilmaz)

24
25

Texas Ballet Theater (Photo by Can Turkyilmaz)

25
25

The Dallas Opera (Photo by Can Turkyilmaz)

Spanning 118 acres, the Dallas Arts District proudly touts its status as the largest contiguous urban arts district in the country. The most impressive thing about the arts community in Dallas, though, is that it is both tight-knit and welcoming to all. Shining brightly (and in red!) in the heart of the District is AT&T Performing Arts Center, located in the magnificent Margot and Bill Winspear Opera House. On Saturday, November 18, 2023, 250 arts patrons descended on the Winspear for the Center’s annual Bravo! Gala. The evening perfectly showcased the arts community’s spirit of collaboration and, through their thoughtful choices, reminded donors that a rising tide lifts all boats. 

Throughout the evening, the AT&T Performing Arts Center spotlighted the five resident companies that grace its hallowed stages both at the Winspear and across Flora Street at the Dee and Charles Wyly Theatre. Diane Brierley and Ellen Winspear, two of our city’s most ardent and steadfast arts patrons (look for their names all over the District!), co-chaired the gala, and their spirit of collaboration permeated all aspects of the fete. 

students from MLK Arts Academy (3)
Students from MLK Arts Academy as the “101 Dalmatians.”

During cocktail hour, guests gathered in the PNC Members Lounge to watch graceful and inspired performances from both Texas Ballet Theater and Dallas Black Dance Theatre. A moveable feast, everyone headed back downstairs to refill their cocktails before admiring the beautiful dancers from Anita N. Martinez Ballet Folklorico. Dallas Theater Center’s Liz Mikel and Zachary J. Willis, both members of the Diane and Hal Brierley Resident Acting Company, sang a powerful duet before inviting everyone inside the Margaret McDermott Performance Hall for dinner. 

Guests seized their moment in the spotlight, ascending stairs for dinner on the stage. Around tables adorned with majestic tree centerpieces from Garden Gate, the black-tie brigade feasted on filets while being entertained. Darling “puppies” from Martin Luther King Jr. Arts Academy delighted the audience with a surprise performance from 101 Dalmatians. Brierley and Winspear paid tribute to the evening’s biggest honoree, the Moody Foundation. Then, over cheesecake, guests enjoyed a passionate piece from The Dallas Opera before the bewitching Lake Street Dive took the stage (an intimate crowd considering they played the venue the night before!). It felt impossibly special. 

Nick Even, Lynn McBee, Bernadette Schaeffler, Jeffrey Netzer
Nick Even, Lynn McBee, Bernadette Schaeffler, Jeffrey Netzer

Looking around the room, I saw so many of the steadfast supporters who make Dallas’ arts community so vibrant – Jamie Williams, Jennifer and Peter Altabef, Kevin Moriarty, Joel Ferrell, Brendan and Helen McGuire, Amber Scanlan, Deedie Rose, Kymberley Scalia, Matt and Jennifer Hickey, and Lynn McBee

In total, the event raised more than $437,000 for AT&T PAC’s education and community engagement initiatives, but don’t make me say it…

SHOP VALOBRA

Swipe
  • Valobra Nov 2023 GIFTS
  • Valobra Nov 2023 GIFTS
  • Valobra Nov 2023 GIFTS
  • Valobra Nov 2023 GIFTS
  • Valobra Nov 2023 GIFTS
  • Valobra Nov 2023 GIFTS
  • Valobra Nov 2023 GIFTS
  • Valobra Nov 2023 GIFTS
  • Valobra Nov 2023 GIFTS
  • Valobra Nov 2023 GIFTS

How can I not, though? BRAVO!

Featured Events
A Winter Wonderland in Dallas
LEARN MORE
Hilton Anatole

Featured Properties

Swipe
5503 Beall Street Unit A
Independence Heights, Northwest Houston
FOR SALE

5503 Beall Street Unit A
Houston, TX

$349,950 Learn More about this property
Kelli Comiskey
This property is listed by: Kelli Comiskey (713) 703-1719 Email Realtor
5503 Beall Street Unit A
26407 Hollow Stone Lane
Open House
Black Horse Ranch, Cypress
FOR SALE
OPEN HOUSE 12/10 Sunday 2 - 4 PM

26407 Hollow Stone Lane
Cypress, TX

$1,320,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
26407 Hollow Stone Lane
11007 Lakeside Forest Lane
Lakeside Forest, Memorial
FOR SALE

11007 Lakeside Forest Lane
Houston, TX

$879,000 Learn More about this property
Julie Brann
This property is listed by: Julie Brann (713) 594-8736 Email Realtor
11007 Lakeside Forest Lane
201 Vanderpool Lane #149
Open House
West Memorial’s Woodstone III
FOR SALE
OPEN HOUSE 12/9 Saturday 1 - 3 PM

201 Vanderpool Lane #149
Houston, TX

$598,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
201 Vanderpool Lane #149
1504 Anita Street
Midtown - Houston
FOR SALE

1504 Anita Street
Houston, TX

$699,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
1504 Anita Street
2510 Roy Circle
Cottage Grove
FOR SALE

2510 Roy Circle
Houston, TX

$580,000 Learn More about this property
Estelle Elles
This property is listed by: Estelle Elles (713) 819-1346 Email Realtor
2510 Roy Circle
14 Greenway Plaza 6O
Greenway Plaza
FOR SALE

14 Greenway Plaza 6O
Houston, TX

$285,000 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
14 Greenway Plaza 6O
936 W 22nd Street #D
The Heights
FOR SALE

936 W 22nd Street #D
Houston, TX

$445,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
936 W 22nd Street #D
8 Sweetwater Court
Sugar Land
FOR SALE

8 Sweetwater Court
Sugar Land, TX

$589,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
8 Sweetwater Court
13639 Cherrydown Street
Sugar Land | Co-list: Trent Johnson
FOR SALE

13639 Cherrydown Street
Sugar Land, TX

$280,000 Learn More about this property
Mark McNitt
This property is listed by: Mark McNitt (832) 567-4357 Email Realtor
13639 Cherrydown Street
719 Reinicke Street
Open House
Rice Military/Washington Corridor
FOR SALE
OPEN HOUSE 12/10 Sunday 2 - 4 PM

719 Reinicke Street
Houston, TX

$545,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Scherer
This property is listed by: Cathy Scherer (832) 689-1024 Email Realtor
719 Reinicke Street
8739 Tubelo Mill Drive
Sienna
FOR SALE

8739 Tubelo Mill Drive
Sienna Plantation, TX

$299,000 Learn More about this property
Neil Silverman
This property is listed by: Neil Silverman (713) 725-9750 Email Realtor
8739 Tubelo Mill Drive
6026 Lake Bridge Lane
Del Bello Lakes, Alvin
FOR SALE

6026 Lake Bridge Lane
Manvel, TX

$580,000 Learn More about this property
Bob Murdock
This property is listed by: Bob Murdock (832) 326-5712 Email Realtor
6026 Lake Bridge Lane
4801 Palm Street
Bellaire
FOR SALE

4801 Palm Street
Bellaire, TX

$1,148,000 Learn More about this property
Neil Silverman
This property is listed by: Neil Silverman (713) 725-9750 Email Realtor
4801 Palm Street
1018 S Commons View Drive
The Commons of Lake Houston
FOR SALE

1018 S Commons View Drive
Houston, TX

$339,900 Learn More about this property
Mark McNitt
This property is listed by: Mark McNitt (832) 567-4357 Email Realtor
1018 S Commons View Drive
14410 Mountain Cliff Lane
Summerwood
FOR SALE

14410 Mountain Cliff Lane
Houston, TX

$329,900 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
14410 Mountain Cliff Lane
2620 Michaux Street
The Heights
FOR SALE

2620 Michaux Street
Houston, TX

$1,795,000 Learn More about this property
Terri Guerra
This property is listed by: Terri Guerra (713) 598-3043 Email Realtor
2620 Michaux Street
410 W 27th Street
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

410 W 27th Street
Houston, TX

$825,000 Learn More about this property
Terri Guerra
This property is listed by: Terri Guerra (713) 598-3043 Email Realtor
410 W 27th Street
2047 Westcreek Lane #807
The Wilshire | Co-list: Wendy Bernstein
FOR SALE

2047 Westcreek Lane #807
Houston, TX

$895,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
2047 Westcreek Lane #807
1425 Nantucket Drive #A
Open House
Galleria | Co-list: Neil Silverman
FOR SALE
OPEN HOUSE 12/10 Sunday 2 - 4 PM

1425 Nantucket Drive #A
Houston, TX

$600,000 Learn More about this property
Mark McNitt
This property is listed by: Mark McNitt (832) 567-4357 Email Realtor
1425 Nantucket Drive #A
734 E 13th 1/2 Street
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

734 E 13th 1/2 Street
Houston, TX

$1,387,500 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
734 E 13th 1/2 Street
4038 Woodshire Street
Westwood, Willow Meadows
FOR SALE

4038 Woodshire Street
Houston, TX

$259,900 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
4038 Woodshire Street
1504 Campbell Road
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

1504 Campbell Road
Houston, TX

$399,000 Learn More about this property
Danielle Winkler
This property is listed by: Danielle Winkler (713) 817-7678 Email Realtor
1504 Campbell Road
4117 W Bayside Way
West End
FOR SALE

4117 W Bayside Way
Jamaica Beach, TX

$999,000 Learn More about this property
Danielle Winkler
This property is listed by: Danielle Winkler (713) 817-7678 Email Realtor
4117 W Bayside Way
110 Sugarberry Circle
Hudson Forest, Memorial
FOR SALE

110 Sugarberry Circle
Houston, TX

$495,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
110 Sugarberry Circle
1505 Early Lane
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

1505 Early Lane
Houston, TX

$800,000 Learn More about this property
Neil Silverman
This property is listed by: Neil Silverman (713) 725-9750 Email Realtor
1505 Early Lane
8015 Sunny Ridge Drive
Copperfield
FOR SALE

8015 Sunny Ridge Drive
Houston, TX

$325,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
8015 Sunny Ridge Drive
5110 San Felipe St 88W
Four Leaf Towers, Tanglewood
FOR SALE

5110 San Felipe St 88W
Houston, TX

$247,500 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
5110 San Felipe St 88W
4439 Spencer Street
Rice Military
FOR SALE

4439 Spencer Street
Houston, TX

$345,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
4439 Spencer Street
9526 Sapphire Hill Lane
Cinco Ranch, Katy
FOR SALE

9526 Sapphire Hill Lane
Katy, TX

$425,000 Learn More about this property
Janice Ratliff
This property is listed by: Janice Ratliff (713) 819-0801 Email Realtor
9526 Sapphire Hill Lane
1100 Uptown Park Boulevard #213
Co-list: Wendy Bernstein | The Montebello
FOR SALE

1100 Uptown Park Boulevard #213
Houston, TX

$3,200,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1100 Uptown Park Boulevard #213
Presented by Bernstein Realty Your Home Our Expertise
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X