Shake Things Up With the Best Summer Cocktail Making Classes in Dallas

Mix, Shake, and Stir Your Own Drinks At These Top Local Spots

BY // 05.29.24
The Parlor

The Parlor sets up a high-quality mixology class at Sheraton Dallas Hotel. (Courtesy)

A cocktail just tastes better when you’ve mixed, shaken, or stirred it yourself. This summer, you can learn how to craft all kinds of drinks at mixology classes around the city. From structured, immersive experiences to creating drinks at some of the most upscale restaurants in the city, these are the best cocktail classes in Dallas.

Lombardi Family Concepts

Dallas and Frisco

Lombardi Concepts hosts several cocktail classes at its portfolio of restaurants, including Lounge 31, Frisco’s Lombardi Cucina Italiana, and one of the best speakeasies in DallasRegines Lounge. The spring/summer series will have a class at Lounge 31 in Highland Park Village on June 4, Lombardi Cucina on July 18, and Regines Lounge on August 13. Each two-and-a-half-hour class costs $99 (plus tax) per person and includes a welcome cocktail, the chance to learn about and taste three styles of drinks, and creating your own cocktail.

The People's Last Stand
The People’s Last Stand hosts cocktail classes at Mockingbird Station. (Courtesy)

The People’s Last Stand

Park Cities

Since 2010, this local bar has been serving stellar cocktails from its second-story perch at Mockingbird Station. They offer a few options for cocktail classes, where you’ll whip up new recipes, hone your technique, and make your own ingredients. Book a spot for $50 at the 75-minute cocktail class most evenings at 5:30 pm, 7:30 pm, or 8 pm, or attend on a weekend afternoon. Other options are a private cocktail class for groups of 10 or more, or an offsite class where The People’s Last Stand team comes to you.

The Parlor Dallas
The Parlor hosts mixology classes every Monday. (Courtesy)

The Parlor

Downtown 

This cozy bar at Sheraton Dallas Hotel offers Mixology Mondays from 5 pm to 6 pm (except for June 17). Tickets are $30 per person and include step-by-step instructions on how to perfect a recipe for a rotating selection of classic cocktails, from Old Fashioneds and Cosmos to Manhattans. Each session is led by the hotel’s mixologist, Adam Ismail, who has worked worldwide at luxury properties, including The Ritz-Carlton Dubai.

Participants must be 21 years old and above.

