Pick Up Petra and the Beast’s Pickled Bok Choy, Mot Hai Ba’s Beef Jerky, Cocktails and More at Double Wide’s Drive-Thru Market

Bars are in a particularly tricky position right now. Without any sense of a reopening date (it was supposed to be May 18, but that quickly became obsolete), local bar owners are having to get creative with ways to keep their staff employed.

Owner of Double Wide, Single Wide, and the upcoming Thunderbird Station bar, Kim Finch has launched a drive-thru Git ‘N Go Market at Double Wide. This is the trailer park-themed bar’s third weekend of the market, which is open on Saturday and Sunday between 1 pm and 5 pm. Besides offering their signature cocktails like the YooHoo Yeehaw, Twisted Tang, Bloody Mary, and more as kits, Finch has partnered with other local food vendors to sell some of their popular items.

Double Wide’s signature cocktails like the YooHoo YeeHaw and Bloody Marys are available to-go. (Courtesy of Double Wide)

“For customers who don’t want to go to the grocery store, it’s a one-stop shop,” Finch tells PaperCity. “We wanted to do something a little different.” Similar to their Parking Lot Parties, Finch says that they’re trying to give the same Double Wide experience people are familiar with. “I really miss providing good times for people,” she says.

This weekend (vendors rotate each week), customers can expect Casa Masa tamales, Pickletopia sauerkraut, Luscher’s Red Hots, sourdough from Department of Bread, Petra and The Beast’s pickled items (mushrooms, bok choy, celery, green beans), Mot Hai Ba’s Thai chili hot sauce and beef jerky, brisket and pulled pork from The Bucking Pig, Bonafide Bettie’s Pies, Bentley’s Batch 5 Hot BBQ Sauce, T-Rex Pickles, balsamic fig and peach jelly from The Jelly Queens, and more.

Other necessities such as toilet paper, disinfecting wipes, gloves, incense and face masks from Harkensback, Musgrove Family Farm’s lavender hand sanitizer, and smudge kits are also available at the market. Each week’s list goes live every Friday afternoon.

As for the potential of opening up at 25 percent capacity at some point, Finch says that it would be tough for Double Wide. “We would have to pay more than we can make,” she says. “I could only have 14 people in the main bar area. Bartenders would get kicked off unemployment and make less…we would have to have a door guy at all times.” I can hear the gears turning in Finch’s mind through the phone. She mentions the idea of renting out the space for small groups or private parties. “Partial capacity just doesn’t work for small places.”

Double Wide also has an extra space for live music (where’ve they hosted a few QuaranTV episodes) that Finch is debating opening eventually as another hangout space. But any ideas that local bar owners have right now are all theoretical without a re-opening date. For now, Finch is focusing on her drive-thru market, as well as the ongoing construction of her third, new bar across the street, Thunderbird Station.

Thunderbird Station was slated to open in spring 2020. (Photo by Karlo X Ramos)

“Construction hasn’t stopped,” says Finch about Thunderbird. “It’s a little terrifying, but we hope the timing is OK.” Thankfully, there’s some hope in the fact that the new bar has a giant outdoor patio space which could potentially be opened at 100 percent. Thunderbird’s concrete opening date was delayed (prior to COVID, it was supposed to open this month) as only a few construction workers can work in the indoor space now. “Everybody’s on skeleton crews now,” says Finch.

When bars are allowed to re-open, Finch says that there is a lot to consider. “Of course we want to come back to work, but I also want people to be safe and wash their hands,” she says. And being in the bar business specifically, Finch says it’ll be harder to manage safety after people have had a few drinks. “I don’t know how to police these things.”

“It’s not as simple as just opening your doors,” she says. “A lot of things come with that.”